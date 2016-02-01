VIDEO: Zara's Top 5 Must-Have Pieces And How To Wear Them

Fashion Director Arabella Greenhill has picked her top five pieces available now from fashionista favourite Zara

What: Gathered Seamed Dress £45.99

Why: We love this for the print and the longer sleeve. It will look fabulous with heels but equally chic with a flat tan gladiator sandal.

What: Structured Knit Skirt £39.99

Why: This skirt is nod to two of next seasons trends with it textured feel and aysemetric hem. Wear now with boots and a chunky knit, wear later with flat sandals and a t-shirt.

What : Short Flared Jean £39.99

Why : It's all about the 70s flare this summer, but a cropped version is a modern way to wear them and gets around the 'what shoe to wear' dilemma.

What : Front Pleated Print Skirt £39.99

Why : This hits the 70s vibe and floral print in one. This skirt can be dressed up with a silk blouse and heels or dressed down with a t-shirt and flats. Either one will look fabulous.

What : Leather Roman Sandals £89.99

Why : Gladiator sandals are one of the biggest shoe trends for this summer and these have a handy zip to get them on and off easily.