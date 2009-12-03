13 Mar 2018
Victoria Beckham S/S 10 Denim Collection
1. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Pink skinny jeans
2. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Black/grey skinny jeans
3. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Pale green skinny jeans
4. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Teal skinny jeans
5. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - White skinny jeans
6. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Black skinny jeans
7. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Grey jeans
8. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Grey stud jeans
9. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Black denim shorts
10. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Lilac skinny jeans
11. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Black jeans
12. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - grey/black skinny jeans
13. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Black high-waisted jeans
14. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Black studded jeans
15. Victoria Beckham Denim Collection S/S 10 - Black pocket detail jeans
