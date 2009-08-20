13 Mar 2018
Victoria Beckham Collection A/W 2009
-
1. Victoria Beckham Tarisel Cape
Tarisel black cape by Victoria Beckham
-
2. Victoria Beckham Carmontelle Red
Carmontelle dress in red by Victoria Beckham
-
3. Victoria Beckham Black Full Length Dress
Black full length dress with train, by Victoria Beckham
-
4. Victoria Beckham Chappis Dress
Chappis dress in cream by Victoria Beckham
-
5. Victoria Beckham Dress Cape
Black dress with stud detailing and black Tarisel cape, both by Victoria Beckham
-
6. Victoria Beckham Alavoine dress
Alavoine dress in a thick basket weave, by Victoria Beckham
-
7. Victoria Beckham Cream Dress
Cream dress with statement shoulder, by Victoria Beckham
-
8. Victoria Beckham Alavoine dress gold
Alavoine dress in tinsel boucle by Victoria Beckham
-
9. Victoria Beckham Daumet Dress
Daumet dress in gold by Victoria Beckham
-
10. Victoria Beckham Carmontelle Grey
Carmontelle dress in grey by Victoria Beckham
-
11. Victoria Beckham Carmontelle Back View
Carmontelle dress in grey by Victoria Beckham
-
12. Victoria Beckham Fontaine Dress
Fontaine dress in black and grey by Victoria Beckham
-
13. Victoria Beckham Gabriel Dress
Gabriel full length dress in black by Victoria Beckham
-
14. Victoria Beckham Giral Grey Dress
Giral dress in grey cashmere by Victoria Beckham
-
15. Victoria Beckham Giral Purple Dress
Giral dress in purple shot silk by Victoria Beckham
-
16. Victoria Beckham Derizet Dress
Derizet dress in grey by Victoria Beckham
-
17. Victoria Beckham Laloux dress
Laloux monochrome full length dress with train by Victoria Beckham
-
18. Victoria Beckham Red Full Length
Red full length dress with train by Victoria Beckham
-
19. Victoria Beckham Vasconi dress
Vasconi full length dress with train by Victoria Beckham
-
20. Victoria Beckham Tarisel Cape Cream
Tarisel cape in cream by Victoria Beckham
-
21. Victoria Beckham Lescot Dress
Lescot black full length dress with studded belt detail by Victoria Beckham
-
22. Victoria Beckham Red Full Length
Red full length dress with train by Victoria Beckham
-
23. Victoria Beckham Niccolo Cape
Niccolo black cape by Victoria Beckham
-
24. Victoria Beckham Niccolo Purple
Niccolo cape in purple by Victoria Beckham
-
25. Victoria Beckham purple silk
Purple shot silk minidress by Victoria Beckham
