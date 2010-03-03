13 Mar 2018
Vera Wang S/S 2010 Wedding Dresses
1. Vera Wang - Delany
Vera Wang has created yet another jaw-droppingly stunning array of bridal dresses that would be perfect for any wedding day, whether you’re walking down the aisle, in a church, or on a beach.
The collection varies in price from $3,100 to the top-end price at $7,990.
Vera Wang dresses are available at Selfridges in London or for more information and store locators visit Verawangonweddings.com.
Delany
Wow on your wedding day in Vera Wang’s incredible French tulle strapless A-line gown. With a criss-cross bodice and gathered skirt this dress would look stunning on any bride.
Available in ivory or white.
$3,100 - $4,500
2. Vera Wang - Diana
Diana
Vera Wang has created a wedding dress of dreams here. With a draped wrap bodice and an incredible swirling frothy draped skirt, once on, you may never want to take it off.
Available in ivory or white.
$6,100 - $7,990
3. Vera Wang - Dylan
Dylan
Sparkle as you walk down the isle in this strapless full babydoll dress by Vera Wang. Team with a swept back updo to show off the intricate bodice detail and metallic accessories for some on-trend styling.
Available in ivory or white.
$3,100 - $4,500
4. Vera Wang - Dita
Dita
Vera Wang used a range of textures to create this stunning strapless wedding dress. It has vertical seaming detail, pinched flower accents and a stand-out bow attached to the waist belt, all leading to an effortless chic wedding day gown.
Available in ivory or white.
$3,100 - $4,500
5. Vera Wang - Devon
Devon
Wedding gowns don’t get much more elegant than this. Vera Wang has created every bride’s dream with this strapless dress with lavish embroidery, criss-cross grosgrain detailing and back bows.
Available in ivory.
$4,600 - $6,000
6. Vera Wang - Dovima
Dovima
Don’t be afraid to stand out on your wedding day. This incredible tulle and tissue organza gown has a vertical seamed bodice and gathered skirt, with ribbon details on the shoulder and waist. Available in a multitude of colours - all guaranteed to make you dazzle.
Available in pink champagne watercolour, ivory with pink champagne watercolour, all ivory or all white.
$3,100 - $6,000.
7. Vera Wang - Dominique
Dominique
This stunning dress is anything but simple. The soft scoop-neck gown features a draped empire bodice and gathered back with waist sash. Elegant beauty at its best.
Available in ivory or white.
$3,100 - $4,500
8. Vera Wang - Dorothy
Dorothy
Go glam on your wedding day in this glittering stunner. The ballgown of watercolour tulle, tissue organza, chiffon and charmeuse and a bodice of vintage crystal beadwork, this incredible gown definitely justifies its price tag.
Available in nude with pink champagne watercolour, ivory with pink champagne watercolour, all ivory or all white.
$4,600 - $7,990
9. Vera Wang - Deandra
Deandra
For simple yet stunning bridal beauty fit yourself into Vera Wang’s divine strapless gown with a criss-cross bodice and large bow waist tie.
Available in ivory or white.
$3,100 - $4,500
10. Vera Wang - Dinah
Dinah
For a wedding day princess dress look no further than this gorgeous number. This effortlessly light gown features an Alceon lace bodice, a bowed sash at the waist and a softly tucked skirt.
Available in ivory or white.
$3,100 - $4,500
11. Vera Wang - Demaris
Demaris
Mix a flattering fit with an ultra-feminine finish on your wedding day. Vera Wang’s strapless gown features layers of tissue organza, a delicately beaded bias trim and a full, tiered skirt. Beautiful.
Available in ivory or white.
$3,100 - $4,500
12. Vera Wang - Daphne
Daphne
If you want a short and sweet wedding dress then this is a stunning choice. This strapless cocktail dress is made from satin-face organza and English net with multi-tiered layers of bias bands and a waist ribbon. Wear with simple shoes and accessories to let the dress do all the wowing.
Available in ivory, vanilla or ivory grosgrain.
$2,000 - $3,300
14. Vera Wang - Diedre
Diedre
If you don’t’ want a white wedding gown then this may just be your perfect dress. With intricate asymmetrically draped ruffles and tiers with a strapless bodice and waist bow, this dress is elegant and fashionable.
Available in ivory, pale nude or white.
$6,100 - $7,990
15. Vera Wang - Didi
Didi
Swap a traditional wedding gown for this bold and beautiful lime green number. With a mixture of shades on the pleated bodice, the flattering waist tie and the softly tucked hand painted skirt, this dress will ensure you look every inch a blushing bride.
Available in citrus watercolour, ivory or white.
$3,100 - $4,500
16. Vera Wang - Delilah
Delilah
While a black wedding gown is not the most common choice, there is something to be said for individualism. Vera Wang’s strapless gown has an elegant but edgy look with vertical swirl detail over the bodice and A-line skirt. The oversized waist bow gives it an extra helping of glam (not that it needed it).
Availbe in black, platinum or ivory.
$3,100 - $4,500
Vera Wang - Delany
