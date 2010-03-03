Vera Wang has created yet another jaw-droppingly stunning array of bridal dresses that would be perfect for any wedding day, whether you’re walking down the aisle, in a church, or on a beach.

The collection varies in price from $3,100 to the top-end price at $7,990.

Vera Wang dresses are available at Selfridges in London or for more information and store locators visit Verawangonweddings.com.

Delany

Wow on your wedding day in Vera Wang’s incredible French tulle strapless A-line gown. With a criss-cross bodice and gathered skirt this dress would look stunning on any bride.

Available in ivory or white.

$3,100 - $4,500