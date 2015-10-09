Velvet Dress Edit: The Party Season Classic With Fashion's Seal Of Approval

2015 has been a big year for the velvet dress. The luxe fabric has always been a party season classic, but it's having an moment - which kicked off with the AW15 shows. Shop our 10 best - for every budget...

2015 has been a big year for the velvet dress. The luxe fabric has always been a party season classic, but it's having an undoubtable moment - which kicked off with the AW15 shows.

Peter Dundas showed wide leg velvet trousers for his last Emilio Pucci show, before taking the reigns at Gucci, while there were classic floral appliqué dresses at Dolce & Gabbana.

This isn't just one for the catwalks though; velvet is seriously wearable, especially over the winter months, and the easiest way to work the trend? The velvet dress.

Black is the classic colour, though jewel tones are party season-perfect; as Poppy Delevingne proved at Michael Kors' SS16 show in burgundy, and Cheryl in Victoria Beckham's plush strapless navy dress at the Pride Of Britain Awards.

It can be tricky to find a velvet dress you like… Once you write off bodycon dresses and skater styles, the high street can get a bit barren. Zara is our go-to this season, with devore velvet styles and Valentino-a-like mini dresses with embroidered bib detailing.

Invest a little more and you've got quirky embellished velvet dresses from Topshop Unique and timelessly elegant styles from Victoria Beckham, who had the plush fabric running throughout her autumn/winter collection.

Find a velvet dress for your budget in our edit...