13 Mar 2018
Valentino For Less!
1. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Pleated silk-chiffon gown, was £4,510, now £1,353, The Outnet
A feather-light chiffon gown in Valentino's signature shade of scarlet is the stuff of fashion dreams, and now you can get your hands on one for less than half price. Be sure to hurry though - it's sure to sell out fast!
2. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Pleated suede shoe boots, was £420, now £168, The Outnet
Olivia Palermo was barely seen out of her bow-embellished shoe boots this fashion week - proof that they're the perfect day-to-evening heels.
3. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Jolie embellished satin bag, was £1,775, now £622, The Outnet
Add some serious glamour to an LBD with this embellished satin clutch. The perfect companion for the Christmas party season.
4. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Satin platform sandals, was £365, now £146, The Outnet
There's nothing more glamorous than slipping into satin heels. This deep red pair are all you'll need for party season.
5. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Tresor patent-leather bowling bag, was £690, now 276, The Outnet
You’ll be the envy of every magpie with this shiny patent handbag. Not too big and not too small, it’ll take you through from day to night with ease.
6. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Embellished cashmere blend cardigan, was £1,430, now £286, The Outnet
With the coming Christmas party season comes the quandary of how to stay stylish and combat the chill. Here's the answer to our prayers - you can't beat a little embellishment for a big night out.
7. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Floral-print silk-blend dress, was £1,910, now £573, The Outnet
A little retro and ever-so girlie, this is the perfect dress for those tricky-to-dress-for family gatherings this Holiday season.
8. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Bow-front wool-blend dress, was £1,060, now £424, The Outnet
The little red dress is a wardrobe failsafe, and this Valentino number is sure to fit like a dream.
9. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Crystal embellished suede pumps, was £615, now £246, The Outnet
If you're opting for a classic LBD this party season, then let your feet add plenty of sparkle in these crystal-embellished T-bars.
10. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Patent-leather bow pumps, was £435, now £174, The Outnet
Patent black courts are a wardrobe staple, and this pair are timeless and a little prettier than your average with their criss-cross detail.
11. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Suede pleat pumps, was £380, now £152, The Outnet
Sturdy-heeled courts have made a serious come back, and in Valentino's deep red, this pair are perfect for channelling that Mad Men office look.
12. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Bow-embellished leather tote, was £790, now £316, The Outnet
Jump on the bow bandwagon with this gorgeous leather tote. Made from the softest leather EVER, it’s the perfect shopper size.
13. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Houndstooth wool dress, was £1,445, now £434, The Outnet
Figure hugging but ultra-flattering, team this Houndstooth dress with some killer heels to really pack a punch.
14. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Colour block suede pumps, was £420, now £168, The Outnet
These medium height colour block heels are perfect for the office, and a great accessory to this season's seventies look. Team them with a camel sweater and A-line skirt for understated chic.
15. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Pleated wool-blend shift dress, was £975, now £293, The Outnet
A simple shift shape is transformed by a pleating down one side that fans open as you walk. Perfect for the office but great in the evening, too.
16. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Mohair-blend boucle jacket, was £1,445, now £289, The Outnet
Half Marilyn and half Jackie O, this poppy red boucle jacket is formal but flirty. The perfect jacket.
17. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Lace knitted silk-blend top, was £840, now £168, The Outnet
With its lace décolletage and pussy bow neck, this delicate silk-blend top is right on trend. It would be just as fab under a blazer as it would be teamed with a floor-length skirt.
18. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Wool and silk-blend coat, was £1,810, now £362, The Outnet
Don’t blend into the wintry crowd, choose this cherry red Valentino coat. Its beautiful mix of wool and silk will feel super soft and keep you wonderfully warm.
19. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Ruched degrade silk-chiffon gown, was £5,960, now £1,192, The Outnet
A ruched azure bodice fades into a deep midnight blue skirt in this dramatic Valentino gown. Try doing a teased up-do and team with bold gold earrings for all-out drama.
20. Valentino Outnet drop
Valentino Jewel embellished suede flats, was £315, now £126, The Outnet
Every girl needs a pair of jewelled flats - perfect for rushing around town, and still a little glam.
