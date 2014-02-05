Transitional Fashion Essentials

Transitional dressing is pretty tricky but we've found some really fashion-savvy ways around it. Check out our favourite style pieces for in between seasons...

Transitional trends are hard ones to master - that awkward in between seasons time is tricky to dress for. You want to be warm, yet be able to dip your toes into spring's new trends.

Layering is the key to mastering transeasonal dressing. As the weather begins to change, we turn our attention to lighter layers like blazers and macs so that we can pile them on or peel them off as appropriate. Plus it's an excuse to wear more clothes. Socks (yes, really) are also a style hit for the in between seasons, when we just can't wait to wear our sandals and cut out ankle boots.

Above all though, we're switching up our colour palettes for the new season change. Opt for metallics that widen the colour kaleidoscope for spring, and also pastels that offer a softer approach to knits and woollies while we're waiting for the weather to change.

Check out these must-have new season style pieces to make sure you master transitional dressing.