We bring you our favourite Little Black Dresses under £50 from Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge and more!!
Top Ten Little Black Dresses under £50!
-
1. LBD 081209 Miss sel 2
Black twin strap dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Ooh La La, Audrey Hepburn eat your heart out! This structured LBD is super-chic, wear with classy updos and diamonds.
-
2. LBD 081209 Topshop 1
Black swing dress, £32, Miss Selfridge
With its sheer pannelling and swing shape this LBD is the perfect frock to take you effortlessly through from day to night.
-
3. LBD 081209 boohoo 1
Ribbon front and diamonte jersey dress, £20, Boohoo.com
This playful shift from Boohoo.com is the perfect party piece!
-
4. LBD 081209 Dorothy Perkins
Black stud embellished dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Flash those curves in this pencil-skirt shift dress with gold studded neck detail - pretty!
-
5. Sweetheart neck bodycon dress, £25, Topshop
Sweetheart neck bodycon dress, £25, Topshop
This is a gorgeous bodycon dress from Topshop. Featuring a cute, sweetheart neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. Team with glitzy shoes and a statement bracelet for a hot party look.
-
6. Free People cut out menswear dress, £65, Urban Outfitters
Free People cut out menswear dress, £65, Urban Outfitters
Add some masculine chic to your wardrobe with this sleek menswear-inspired dress by Free People. It features a contrast press stud placket front with sheer mesh interior and cut out detailing at the waist.
-
7. LBD 081209 asos 1
Encrusted neck dress, £50, ASOS
No money left over this party season for jewellery? Don't sweat - this bejewelled neck dress with cut-away back detail will do ALL the talking.
-
8. Necklace style shift dress, £25, boohoo.com
Necklace style shift dress, £25, boohoo.com
This is a definite must-have LBD. With multiple chain details and a fitted shape it's a great dress to give you the wow-factor this festive season.
-
9. LBD 0812 Topshop shift
Frill pencil shift dress, £38, Topshop
Zip up in this sophisticated shoulder frill shift dress, perfect for hopping from boardroom to bar.
-
10. LBD 081209 asos 2
Strappy cut-out bodycon dress, £30, ASOS
S.E.X.Y! Embrace this season's cut-out trends wth this little black number.
13 Mar 2018