13 Mar 2018
Top M&S Safari Trend Buys
1. Autograph bikini top, £22; bikini bottoms, £15, Marks & Spencer
Look perfect poolside in this super-sexy and stylish black halterneck bikini.
2. Pur Una Collection sandals, £35, Marks & Spencer
Studs + diamante + gladiator style = the flat shoe style staple for summer 2010!
3. Cream tassel trim scarf, £18, Marks & Spencer
Summer scarves are totally de rigueur! Everyone from SJP to Sienna Miller is wearing them, so get in on the trend with this cool printed number from M&S.
4. Set of four bangles, £9.50, Marks & Spencer
Chunky gold and wooden bangles are the perfect way to instant-wow any outfit! Team with maxidresses, bikinis, shorts, harem trousers - you name it, it works!
5. Tribal necklace, £18, Marks & Spencer
Earthy tones are so complementary, and the khaki green and stone colours in this tribal necklace are the perfect for this season.
6. Tan leather bag, £45, Marks & Spencer
As pioneered by the likes of Alexa Chung and Nicole Richie, the satchel is the bag du jour! Don't go through summer without one!
7. Autograph top, £35, Marks & Spencer
Go wild in this funky yet chic animal-print blouse, which features pretty embellishment. Tuck into a black pencil skirt for the perfect office ensemble, or wear with harem pants for going out with the girls.
8. Hat, £15, Marks & Spencer
Straw hats are super-stylish for summer 2010, and will look just as perfect at the beach, a festival, or a walk in the park!
9. Autograph kaftan, £35, Marks & Spencer
How gorgeous is this printed kaftan with sparkly sequin detailing? We love!
10. Bikini top, £22; bottoms, £15, Marks & Spencer
This animal-print bikini is so on-trend. For a luxe safarai feel, accessorise it with jewelled sandals.
11. Autograph sandals, £49, Marks & Spencer
Buckled, strappy and fierce - we're in head over heels with these killer sandals.
