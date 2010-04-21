13 Mar 2018
Top 20 Spring Shorts
1. Cream floral shorts, £28, Miss Selfridge
We’ve fallen in love with these rose-print shorts from Miss Selfridge. Wear them with a plain tunic top and pop a flower in your hair for under-stated elegance.
2. Denim floral bow shorts, £28, Miss Selfridge
Keep the rest of your outfit simple with these super-cute floral shorts. We love the subtle side bow detail.
3. Tie waist linen shorts, £35, Warehouse at ASOS
The linen material of these pastel shorts would be perfect for lazy days in the sun.
4. Turn-up city shorts, £30, Love at Topshop
Don’t you just love these tight beige shorts? We’re wearing ours with a khaki green tank and denim jacket in the daytime and chunky tan platforms come evening.
5. Paperbag shorts, £28, Oasis
Oasis are also rocking the paperbag shorts trend and this navy pair will flatter curvier figures.
6. Pleat shorts, £40, Warehouse at ASOS
These metallic shorts from Warehouse wouldn’t go amiss on the red carpet. Wear them on days you might be heading out after work and add an embellished clutch bag to glam it up.
7. Floral cycling shorts, £12, Topshop
Here’s Topshop’s take on the soon-to-be omnipresent cycling shorts trend – a ditsy floral pair to wear with an oversized denim shirt.
8. Cycling short, £15, Boutique at Topshop
Cycling shorts are set to be one of this spring’s hottest trends according to designer Henry Holland. Pair yours with a floral billowy top and strappy sandals, and the gym, of course!
9. Black leather shorts, £25, H! by Henry Holland at Debenhams
Whitney Port rocked leather shorts in Hollywood recently and the Olsen twins are both fans of the leather mini. Team yours with a grey American Apparel tee and Havaianas flip-flops for a chic LA look.
10. Stripe hotpants, £25, Miss Selfridge
Ditch your old shorts this spring and opt for this distressed striped pair with a vintage tan belt instead.
11. 70s frayed hotpants, £25, Topshop
These will be your go-to shorts this spring – throw them on with a Breton stripe top, straw trilby and espadrilles, a la Alexa, for true festival style.
12. Denim high-waisted shorts, £30, Topshop
A classic wardrobe staple – wear with crisp white vest in the day or sky-high heels and a killer tan come evening.
13. Belted bloomer shorts, £32, Topshop
Topshop give a fashion-forward nod to bloomers with this khaki green pair. Team it with a cream tank and tan sandals for safari chic.
14. Ditsy shorts, £28, Warehouse at ASOS
The A-line shape on these ditsy culottes is super-flattering and would look fab with a strapless top and chunky platforms.
15. Scalloped Hem Silk Short, £35, ASOS
Scalloped hem shorts are one of the key trends this season – so say Chloe Sevigny and Sienna Miller – so pick up this luxe nude pair from ASOS and stay well ahead of the fash pack.
16. Spring denim patchwork shorts, £45, Cheap Monday at Urban Outfitters
For a spin on the classic denim cut-offs this spring, pick up these patchwork shorts from Urban Outfitters.
17. Cecelia pinstripe shorts, £79, Reiss
These shorts have made us dream of holidays on the French Riviera – team with a straw floppy hat, oversized sunnies and poppy red lips for a nautical look.
18. Paperbag shorts, £30, ASOS Premium
Sienna Miller pioneered paperbag shorts at the Matthew Williamson show during London Fashion Week and now ASOS have come up trumps with this chic beige pair for spring.
19. Ditsy culottes, £35, By Johann at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters have outdone themselves again with a fab range of floral culottes for the new season. Team with a white tank and skinny tan leather belt for a sunny daytime look.
20. Vintage lace shorts, £30, Topshop
Lace was a huge trend last year but it’s manifesting itself in creams and blush pinks for this season. Wear these cute culottes with a black bodysuit and pearls.
