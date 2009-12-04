13 Mar 2018
Top 20 Sales Party Shoes
1. Gold glitter party all night 2 shoe, now £50 (was £85), Office
These amazing platforms are the perfect pair of festive party shoes – gold, glittery and a killer heel – all you need now is an LBD to team them with!
2. Black Locket 2 frill sandal, now £50 (was £68), Topshop
For those of you who can’t face platforms with a 6-inch heel, these shoes are a classy alternative, and at an affordable £50, they would be perfect for that Christmas meal!
3. Pink Estrella shoe, now £79 (was £140), KG By Kurt Geiger at Liberty
For those of you who don’t want to give into the winter colour palette, these pink KGs are the perfect shoe to brighten up any outfit! And the best bit is they’re almost half price!
4. Silver metallic Linky shoe, now £60 (was £80), Faith
Prefer silver to gold? If so these eye-catching shoes are sure to glam up any festive party outfit… Grab them now whilst stocks last!
5. Black Poem shoe, now £203.50 (was £407), Jimmy Choo
Jimmy Choos HALF PRICE? Yes we did say half price… Make the most of this offer, like, now!
6. Gold goldie high heel shoe, now £45.50 (was £65), Miss KG at Debenhams
Another pair of sparkly gold Christmas heels at a reduced price – guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit!
7. Purple Salvador shoe, now £120 (was £140), French Connection at Kurt Geiger
French Connection have kindly reduced these sexy heels, so we think you should snap them up – they’d look fab with that LBD and boyfriend blazer for a night on the town!
8. Taupe Lafratta shoe, now £44.98 (was 95), Aldo
For those of you who aren’t daring enough to wear a pair of sparkly gold shoes over the festive season, these are a sexy alternative… Subtle yet glamorous!
9. Black Kessel cut out detail platform shoe, now £87.50 (was £149), Reiss at ASOS
These classic peep-toes are the perfect pair of shoes to team with a pair of black tights on a cold night out – the gold detailing will add a little colour to your legs!
10. Purple main range ruffle detail court shoe, now £7 (was £14), Matalan
At an astonishingly low £7, these shoes would look fab for those of you who like to add colour to your work outfit – and you’ll even have pennies left for a new handbag!
11. Nude patent Delilah shoe, now £195 (was £370), Rupert Sanderson
Rupert Sanderson have got a fab sale on at the moment, and these classic heels are our favourite shoes from the selection!
12. Black glitter sole survivor 2 shoe, now £50 (was £85), Office
Need some killer heels for that Christmas work do? Well these are the pair! You’ll be dazzling your way across the dance floor!
13. Pink zip back platform shoe, now £20 (was £35), Dorothy Perkins
Yet another vivid alternative to the winter colour palette – these shoes are sure to brighten up any outfit!
14. Black Gladiator sandal, now £50 (was £70), Faith
With stud detailing and a platform, these shoes are very A/W 09 and will look fab with a boyfriend blazer and pair of hareem trousers for the more trendy Christmas work do!
15. Slate grand peeptoe platform shoe, now £69 (was £120), Carvela at House of Fraser
Peep-toe, snakeskin-print and metallic? We’re in shoe heaven! And at practically half price, surely it would be rude not to!
16. Gold Lydia studded sandal, now £50 (was £65), Topshop
Be a glamorous warrior princess in these fierce gold platforms from Toppers. That’s what we call a statement shoe!
17. Luxe black Marbella shoe, now £35 (was £60), Dorothy Perkins
At almost half the price, these Dorothy Perkins heels are the perfect style to team with the more sophisticated LBD!
18. Purple Geraldine shoe, now £69 (was £120), Carvela at Kurt Geiger
We love these shoes – the bow, the colour, the platform – everything! If you don’t snap them up we will!
19. Navy peeptoe platform shoe, now £40 (was £80), Bertie Aldgate at House of Fraser
Another pair of classic peep-toes, and at half the price, you’d be silly not to purchase these for your New Year work wardrobe!
20. Gold/black patchwork platform sandal, now £125 (was £162), Georgina Goodman at ASOS
These patchwork design Georgina Goodman heels are the perfect accessory for a New Year’s eve party!
