13 Mar 2018
Top 20 Cocktail Rings
-
1. Black Facet Stone Ring, £8, Freedom at Miss Selfridge
At an affordable £8, this Black Facet Stone Ring is simple AND classic; team it with a pair of heeled lace-up boots and a boyfriend blazer for A/W chic!
-
2. Purple Facet Gem Button Ring, £12, Oasis
This ring is the perfect accessory for those of you who want to pull off the girly-grunge look seen on many A/W 09 catwalks – team it with a babydoll dress and a pair of workman boots to achieve the right balance!
-
3. Gold Skull Ring, £120, Alexander McQueen
For those of you with a larger budget, this is the perfect ring to add grunge chic to any A/W outfit... Hey, why not purchase a classic Alexander McQueen skull scarf to match?
-
4. Pack of 2 Crystal Edge Rings, £16, Very.co.uk
If the online shopping site Very is good enough for Fearne Cotton, then it’s good enough for us! And the bonus with these rings is that you get two for the price of one! Bargain!
-
5. Tropical Jewelled Ring, £12, Accessorize
For those of you feeling the winter blues, why not purchase this ring to brighten up your day and remind you it won’t be too long until summer arrives!
-
6. Peach Oversized Faceted Stone Cocktail Ring, £6, ASOS
This peach coloured ring is a sure-fire way to brighten up any winter outfit; and the good news is the colour matches the S/S10 colour palette so you can wear it all year round!
-
7. Green/Gold Patsy Adventure Cocktail Ring, £135, Lola Rose at MyWardrobe.com
This beautiful cocktail ring will turn your friends GREEN with envy… But the good news is, it comes in a range of colours so you can all have one each… AND it would look amazing with that summer holiday tan next year!
-
8. Red Heart Shaped Ring, £10, Tatty Devine
This heart-shaped ring will add a fun and romantic touch to any outfit… It would also make a lovely stocking filler from a loved one…!
-
9. Purple/Gold Vintage Style Domed Ring with Rhinestone, £7, ASOS
Team this cute vintage-inspired ring with a second-hand dress and a vintage handbag, and you will look charity-shop-chic!
-
10. Silver/Pearl New Solid Orb Ring, £120, Vivienne Westwood at Hervia
This Vivienne Westwood ring is for those who like to splash out on classic statement jewellery that can be worn for years to come – why not purchase a Vivienne Westwood bracelet or necklace to match?
-
11. Black/Gold New York Statement Ring, £12, Accessorize
Purchase this sophisticated statement ring to jazz up any workwear outfit – it’s definitely one to transform you from work-by-day to play-by-night!
-
12. Skull Ring, £12.99, River Island
For those of you who can’t afford to splash out on the Alexander McQueen skull ring; River Island have offered an affordable alternative – a must for all you rock’n’roll chicks out there!
-
13. Cream/Gold Metal Apple Ring, £50, Marc by Marc Jacobs at Net-A-Porter
Yet again Marc by Marc Jacobs have delivered a fun jewellery range which will be loved by all… Why don’t you take a bite out of the apple and purchase this little gem?!
-
14. Chunky Wrapped Leopard Head Ring, £8, ASOS
This bold statement ring is guaranteed to bring out the animal in anyone!
-
15. Silver Oval Pearl Surround Ring, £8, Miss Selfridge
Yet another affordable classic from Miss Selfridge – team this with a purple or turquoise number for that Christmas staff party and you’ll knock ‘em dead!
-
16. Gold Plated Black Diamond Shape Ring, £32, House of Harlow 1960 at ASOS
This ring is part of Nicole Richie’s House Of Harlow Collection; and at a surprisingly low £32, it’s the perfect accessory to add a touch of boho to any outfit, a la Miss Richie!
-
17. Gold Tone Stone Embellished Ring, £98, Ringseclectic at Net-A-Porter
This bold statement piece will glamourise any drab winter outfit; and make a fab beach accessory on your next summer holiday!
-
18. Silver/Gold Stone and Pearl Ring, £10, Topshop
This pearl detailed flower ring will add a girly touch to any outfit – why not team it with a cute headband and wavy hair for a boho-hippie look!
-
19. Sky Blue Gold Plated Large Gumball Ring, £60, Rachel Leigh at Bunnyhug.com
Alert your boyfriends and husbands now – this vintage inspired ring is the perfect Christmas gift, AND it comes in several colours!
-
20. Purple/Black Surrounding Ring, £18, French Connection
This purple detailed ring is the perfect way to brighten up any LBDs’ you may have purchased for the festive season - all you need now is a clutch to match!
