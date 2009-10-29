13 Mar 2018
Top 10 Statement Tights
-
1. TIGHTS Pamela Mann
Pamela Mann duo tone tights, £10, Oli
Style maven Sarah Jessica Parker recently channeled the two-tone tight, and we love these cobalt and black numbers from Oli.
-
2. TIGHTS The OTK tights
The OTK tights, £10, Debenhams
Not only has hosiery-hottie Lily Allen rocked the suspender-style tights, she also championed the over-the-knee numbers at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week 2009. Get some celebrity style with these Chanel look-a-likes from Debenhams. Super-sexy!
-
3. TIGHTS Jonathan Aston
Jonathan Aston black sweet roses brocade tights, £12, my-wardrobe.com
Floral prints are pretty, sweet and sexy all rolled into one, and we love these beauties from tights maestro Jonathan Aston.
-
4. TIGHTS Grey animal print tights, £5, Dorothy Perkins
Grey animal print tights, £5, Dorothy Perkins
Animal prints are a massive trend for winter 09, and not just scarves, tops and dresses. Tights are getting on the act, too, and are a really fun – and funky – way of glamming up a plain dress.
-
5. TIGHTS Mock stocking tights
Mock stocking tights, £9.95, Henry Holland for Pretty Polly
Make like Lily Allen and simply sizzle in a so-hot pair of sexy stocking-style tights. We love!
-
6. TIGHTS Stripe lace tights
Stripe lace tights, £15, Topshop
Pretty and sexy, these paneled lace tights will add wow-factor to any dress. Don’t be afraid to mix and match with different prints, including florals, stripes and polka-dots.
-
7. TIGHTS Net tights
Net tights, £4, New Look
It’s time to go fishnet tight-crazy! Gracing the legs of every rock-chick celeb, from Miley Cyrus and Taylor Momsen to Pecahes Geldof and Fearne Cotton, they’re a new season staple.
-
8. TIGHTS Aristoc ladder back tights
Aristoc ladder back tights, £10, figleaves
Woah! Ladder-print tights are the not new tights trend, and we adore these seductive treats from Aristoc and, we’re pretty sure, so will your boyfriend.
-
9. TIGHTS 50 denier red tights
50 denier red tights, £5, Miss Selfridge
Add a splash of bright to your winter wardrobe, à la Fearne Cotton, with a pair of pink or red colour-pop tights. These little red numbers from Miss Selfridge will do the trick nicely.
-
10. TIGHTS Polka dot tights
Polka dot tights, £8, Oasis
Diane Kruger recently stepped out in a gorgeous pair of polka-dot tights teamed with a printed Balenciaga dress, leaving us tearing our hair out in search of the perfect copy. And – phew! – we found them at Oasis for a bargainacious £8.
1 of 10
TIGHTS Pamela Mann
Pamela Mann duo tone tights, £10, Oli
Style maven Sarah Jessica Parker recently channeled the two-tone tight, and we love these cobalt and black numbers from Oli.