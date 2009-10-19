13 Mar 2018
Top 10 Military Jackets
-
1. Editor's Picks military jackets Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren red double-breasted long-sleeved jacket, £345, my-wardobe.com
Inject some colour into your military style with this eye-popping scarlet number by Ralph Lauren – it’ll ensure you stand out from the fashion crowd!
-
2. Editor's Picks military jackets Paul and Joe
Paul & Joe Sister sequined military jacket, £265, John Lewis
How cool is this mouth-watering jacket from Paul & Joe Sister? Love the sharp shoulders, love the black trim, love the panelling – love it all!
-
3. Editor's Picks military jackets Dorothy Perkins
Navy trophy jacket, £80, Dorothy Perkins
Dorothy Perkins’ autumn/winter 09 range is one of its most fashion-forward yet, and this button-happy coat is another example of why. Smart and funky, it’ll see you through from pub to club.
-
4. Editor's Picks military jackets French Connection
Tempest jacket, £115, French Connection
Channel army chic in this stunning jacket from French Connection with a fab asymmetric collar.
-
5. Editor's Picks military jackets Dorothy Perkins
Grey jersey military jacket, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Be a funky soldier with Dotty P’s dove-grey coat, which would look perfect teamed with dark denim jeans.
-
6. Editor's Picks military jackets Topshop
Military button jacket, £79, Rare at Topshop
March in at the top of the style charts with this gorgeous crop-sleeved number, perfectfor pairing with skinny jeans.
-
7. Editor's Picks military jackets New Look
Military jacket, £30, New Look
New Look’s beige military coat is super-cute, smart and sassy – we love the button detail.
-
8. Editor's Picks military jackets Primark
Military jacket, £25, Primark
Primark has come up trumps once again with a purse-friendly, fabulous military must-have. The contrasting white embroidery adds a pretty twist, and at £25? It’s rude not to!
-
9. Editor's Picks Military jackets Asos
Braided military jacket, £55, Asos
Asos has added a feminine twist to its navy number with pretty embroidered button details. We love.
-
10. Editor's Picks military jackets New Look
Military leather jacket, £120, New Look
Combine two top trends – military and leather coats – in this funky offering from New Look.
