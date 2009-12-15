13 Mar 2018
This Week's Workwear Wonders
-
1. Workwear 151209
Sculptural silk pants, £585, Vionnet at Net-a-Porter
Team these flattering sculptured trousers with a loose vest and teetering heels for business-class chic.
-
2. Workwear 151209
Single breast jacket with shoulder pads, £45, River Island
This fitted jacket with shoulder pads is a lush alternative to the forever fashionable boyfriend blazer – team with waist-cinching trousers and killer heels for that 80s power woman look.
-
3. Workwear 151209
Set of 8 bangles, £9.50, Promad
These lush coral-coloured bangles are a surefire way to brighten up any work outfit.
-
4. Workwear 151209
Eleanor heel, £140, Kurt Geiger
Stand out in the tube crowd with these metallic heeled suede platforms.
-
5. Workwear 151209
Lamé skirt, £38, Mango
This cute little skirt would look fab with a vintage-inspired blouse… Team with patterned tights and ankle boots to look fashionably ready for work!
-
6. workwear 151209
Kimchi and Blue wrap front onesie, £48, Urban Outfitters
This little number is the perfect alternative to a frock – team with black tights, a boyfriend blazer and vintage boots for a more quirky office look!
-
7. Workwear 151209
Rose Gold Effect Retro Style Oversized Watch, £20, ASOS
At an affordably low £20, you’ll never be late for work with this cute oversized watch. Team with a gold bangle and black nails for grunge chic.
-
8. Workwear 151209
Black/Barbara Dachtooth dress, £60, French Connection
Swoon… This blue/black structured houndstooth dress is the perfect alternative to wearing an LBD to work… It’ll brighten up your outfit AND your day!
-
9. Workwear 151209
Black half sleeve body, £16, Miss Selfridge
This is the perfect staple piece to team with a pair of high-waisted skinny trousers or a feminine pencil skirt. Use arm candy to add colour to your outfit.
-
10. Workwear 151209
Leather patent charm gloves, £19.50, Marks and Spencer
BARGAIN ALERT - Keep your typing fingers warm in these soft leather gloves from M&S… they’re only £19.50!
-
11. Workwear 151209
June shoe, £110, French Connection
With buckle and zip detailing and a metal heel, the June shoe makes an edgy alternative to the traditional Mary Jane shoe. Available in black or purple – either colour would look great with your winter work wardrobe.
-
12. Workwear 151209
Tonic tapered trousers, £35, Topshop
Team these trousers with a plain cropped T-shirt and a pair of heeled lace-up boots to stand out amongst the office crowd.
-
13. Workwear 151209
Ryen silk-georgette blouse, £265, Tory Burch at Net-a-Porter
This chic Tory Burch blouses makes a perfect office separate… Wear it with tailored skinny trousers and killer heels for that work-by-day, play-by-night look.
-
14. Workwear 151209
Roll shoulder boyfriend jacket, £150, Whistles at ASOS
We heart this classic boyfriend jacket with padded shoulders… It’s fab for making that casual work outfit a little bit smarter.
-
15. Workwear 151209
Leanne shoe, £110, Carvela at Kurt Geiger
Can’t afford Christian Louboutins? Then grab these Christian Louboutin-inspired flats -perfect for those of you who can’t bear traipsing around the office in killer heels all day!
-
16. Workwear 151209
Lace jacket, £40, ASOS
This little number would look ace with a pair of high-waisted cigarette pants and a plain vest – very A/W 09.
-
17. workwear 151209
Hermia frill leather tote bag, £220, Jigsaw
This oversized tote bag is for the working girl who likes to store her whole life in her handbag – plenty of room for your diary, Blackberry, iPod, Vaseline, make-up, spare pair of flats, clothes for drinks after work… You get the idea!
-
18. Workwear 151209
Rosalind crop cardi, £35, Oasis
This is the ultimate cool cardie to rock up to work in – it’s fun, young and will jazz up any work outfit!
-
19. workwear 151209
Frill sleeve dress, £30, Warehouse
As the temperature’s starting to drop, the office is starting to feel chillier… So stay warm in this long-sleeved alternative to the LBD – frilly and feminine!
-
20. Workwear 151209
Lupin black jacket, £225, Reiss
Wrap up warm whilst commuting to and from work, in this snug winter coat from Reiss.
1 of 20
Workwear 151209
Sculptural silk pants, £585, Vionnet at Net-a-Porter
Team these flattering sculptured trousers with a loose vest and teetering heels for business-class chic.