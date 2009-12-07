13 Mar 2018
This Week's Workwear Wonders
-
1. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Dachs Dress, £75, French Connection
This A-line frock will carry you from day to night in sweet style.
-
2. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Velvet boyfriend blazer, £85, Topshop
We love this velvet number from Topshop for two reasons – It’s a key A/W 09 piece... And it would look fab with a pair of tailored cigarette pants.
-
3. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Leather skirt, £45, New Look
Can’t quite face a pair of leather trousers? Then why not give the leather skirt a go!
-
4. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Grey washed leather shoe, £45, Office
Fed up of the black stiletto? Then this grey washed heel is the perfect alternative to add a touch of colour to any work outfit.
-
5. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Melanie computer case, £550, Mulberry
Carry your computer in style with this timeless Mulberry case!
-
6. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Cream lace button back top, £28, Warehouse
This cute little number is lace-a-liscious… Team it with a boyfriend blazer and a pair of ankle boots and you’ll stand out from the office crowd!
-
7. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Black Lady wool mix coat, £145, Mango at ASOS
This fab feminine coat is the perfect way to wrap up warm when commuting to work on those cold winter mornings! The nipped waist will flatter any figure, and the plait detailing and large buttons are an alternative to the plain trench coat!
-
8. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Unisex Italian Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt, £57, American Apparel
American Apparel has given us the perfect shirt to team with a work outfit which needs to transform into an evening look come 5pm! Wear this with a fitted skirt and a boyfriend blazer.
-
9. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Madyson crystal skirt, £89, Reiss
This skirt is spot on.
-
10. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Frill bib front shirt, £35, Oasis
Feminine ruffles add girlie charm to this simple shift top.
-
11. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Resin link chronograph watch, £ 199, Michael Kors at ASOS
Add instant superiority to your office attire with this exquisite Michael Kors Resin Link Chronograph Watch.
-
12. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Black jersey cowl neck dress, £365, Miu Miu at Net-A-Porter
A sophisticated LBD is every girl’s best friend.
-
13. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Silence + Noise vintage houndstooth open blazer, £68, Urban Outfitters
Top your outfits with a houndstooth blazer – the print of the season according to Alexander McQueen!
-
14. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Amy boot, £290, Kurt Geiger
These suede ankle boots with peep toe detail look fabulous worn with funky tights and skirt suits.
-
15. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Studded bangle, £11, Veryv
Add a fierce finish to your office outfits with this studded cuff.
-
16. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Winter stretch cotton fitted trousers, £98, Jigsaw
Invest in some tailored trews to keep your work wear looks on top – team with printed tees for a smart casual vibe.
-
17. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Black Skinny Patent Waist Belt, £60, Paul Smith Accessories at Mywardrobe.com
This skinny waist belt would look fab with that Miu Miu LBD - designer chic!
-
18. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Leather ring handle bag, £65, Topshop
Pop your work essentials into this classy shoulder bag from Topshop and keep your work wear looks clean and crisp.
-
19. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Grey cuff V-neck top, £7, Dorothy Perkins
Grey sweaters scream Isabel Marant this seaosn, teem with leather skirts for an efforltessly super-cool look.
-
20. Editor's Picks, Workwear 071209
Green floral bow back dress, £25, Dorothy Perkins
Go green in this long-sleeved bodycon frock.
