13 Mar 2018
This Week's Workwear Wonders
-
1. Editors Picks Workwear Matalan dreas
Grey bow detail peplum dress, £20, Matalan
Victoria Beckham-inspired peplum bow dress for a mere £20? Yes, please! This dress will ensure you look super-chic - with pennies left over for new heels to match!
-
2. Editors Picks Workwear Kurt Geiger shoes
Elixir, £180, Kurt Geiger
We. Want. Them. NOW! These drool-worthy patent orange courts are the ideal way to pep-up a neutral work dress or skirt. Team them with the miracle £20 dress from Matalan!
-
3. Editors Picks Workwear net-a-porter jacket
DKNY Waffle tweed jacket, £385, net-a-porter.com
Invest in workwear jackets, not only will they transform your look from sweet to sophisticated (aim high ladies!), they are also great toppers for parties and playtime. This monochrome tweed number from DKNY is pure Parisienne princess - swoon.
-
4. Editors Picks Workwear topshop blue skirt
Belted A-line button skirt, £35, Topshop
Opt for a super-trendy uniform this week with this smart nautical skirt complete with belt and button detail.
-
5. Editors Picks Workwear Reiss dress
All over ribbon dress, £159, Reiss
Fed up of dreary winter days? Put the colour back in your life – and your wardrobe – with this zingy dress from Reiss. Pair with ankle boots and a boyfriend blazer for the ultimate combo.
-
6. Editors Picks Workwear TOPSHOP POLKA DOT SKIRT
Spot frill skirt, £32, Topshop
Frilly and fabulous - this pinky, spotty structured skirt is sure to add an interesting kick to all your workwear staples.
-
7. Editor's Picks for workwear - Mulberry handbag
Black Bayswater Handbag, £595, Mulberry
This is the perfect handbag to store all your work essentials in; and as it's a timeless classic, it's a handbag you'll want to use for years to come!
-
8. Editor's Picks for Workwear - Reiss Trousers
Black Orlena Belted Trousers, £89, Reiss
These trousers are bang on trend for this season; team with a vintage high-waisted belt and a pair of killer heels and you will look fashionably ready for work!
-
9. Editor's Picks for Workwear - Topshop Tunic Blouse
Light Stone Pussybow Tunic, £40, Topshop
This tunic blouse would look amazing with a pair of patterned tights - team it with a pair of workman boots for comfort, or heeled ankle boots for those who want to make it look that little bit more sophisticated!
-
10. Editor's Picks for Workwear - French Connection Jacket
Black Once Jacket, £110, French Connection
This blazer is the perfect jacket to team with a scarf to keep you warm on the way to work; and it's also perfect for dinner and drinks after work too!
-
11. Editor's Picks for Workwear - Carvela Boot
Black Skittle Boot, £150, Carvela
For those of you with a slightly larger budget, these boots would look great with any LBD, or a pair of tailored hareem trousers. They'd also look fab on a night out straight from work too!
-
12. Editor's Picks for Workwear - Boutique Vest
White Cashmere Mix Vest by Boutique, £20, Topshop
This cashmere white vest is the perfect staple product - tuck it into a little black skirt or a pair of tailored hareem trousers; and team with a vintage belt and a boyfriend blazer!
-
13. Editor's Picks for Workwear - New Look Boot
Black Leather Peeptoe Laced Shoeboot, £40, New Look
This laced up boot is the perfect alternative for those of you who don't want to splash out on a pair of expensive heels for work, but still want to be on trend! Team with a boyfriend blazer and a silk scarf and you'll look office chic!
-
14. Editor's Picks for Workwear - ASOS Belt
Black Suede Look Chain Insert Skinny Belt, £8, ASOS
This is the perfect belt to accessorise with a LBD or pair of tailored trousers - the gold detailing offers an alternative to a plain black belt, allowing you to jazz up any work outfit up in a subtle way!
-
15. Editor's Picks, Workwear, Topshop
Art deco pencil skirt, £35, Topshop
This stylish pencil skirt is the ultimate sexy and sophisticated number. What’s more, its exposed zip ensures you stay funky, and the gorgeous colour is the perfect alternative to black. Team with shoe boots for a modern take on the pencil.
-
16. Editor's Picks for Workwear - Oasis Handbag
Black Patent Dita Slouch Twistlock Bag, £38, Oasis
Not only is this classic patent black handbag offered at an affordable price for all; but it's also roomy enough to squeeze all your work essentials in, plus a pair of shoes for a night on the town straight after work!
-
17. Editor's Picks for Workwear - New Look Top
Candy Jersey Top, £4, New Look
At an amazingly low £4, this is the perfect basic tee to team under a pair of high-waisted trousers or a little black skirt! And the good news is, they come in a ray of colours - a perfect way to brighten up any work outfit!
-
18. Editor's Picks for Workwear - ASOS Blouse
Self Stripe Asymmetric Ruffle Blouse, £28, ASOS
This is the perfect blouse to tuck into a pair of high-waisted tailored hareem trousers - it's not too detailed so it will keep the outfit simple but stylish!
-
19. Editor's Picks for Workwear - Urban Outfitters Jacket
Mauve Something Else Polished Relaxed Blazer, £120, Urban Outfitters
This pastel coloured blazer will not only bring some colour into your winter wardrobe; but it will also brighten up any work based outfit!
1 of 19
Editors Picks Workwear Matalan dreas
Grey bow detail peplum dress, £20, Matalan
Victoria Beckham-inspired peplum bow dress for a mere £20? Yes, please! This dress will ensure you look super-chic - with pennies left over for new heels to match!