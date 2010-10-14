Leopard clutch, £495, Miu Miu at Net-a-Porter



If you didn’t know that leopard is the hottest print of the season then you’ve got some serious catching up to do. While a garment in this bold print may look garish and OTT, a clutch is an elegant and subtle way to be on trend. Plus, leopard is totally timeless – just take a look at Audrey Hepburn and Kate Moss’ wardrobes for proof.



