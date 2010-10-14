13 Mar 2018
The Handbag Hot List
1.
Leopard clutch, £495, Miu Miu at Net-a-Porter
If you didn’t know that leopard is the hottest print of the season then you’ve got some serious catching up to do. While a garment in this bold print may look garish and OTT, a clutch is an elegant and subtle way to be on trend. Plus, leopard is totally timeless – just take a look at Audrey Hepburn and Kate Moss’ wardrobes for proof.
2.
Gold metallic fold-over clutch, £345, Diane Von Furstenberg at Selfridges
Nothing will rev up your after-hours look more than this gleaming clutch by Diane Von Furstenberg. It’s totally Studio 54 circa 2010!
3.
Premium intricate hard case clutch, £40, Asos
Asos' premium range has some really stand-out pieces for party season. We love the opulent finish on this hard-case clutch. Team with a slinky full-length dress for maximum glamour.
4.
Plum Alexa small shoulder clutch, £495, Mulberry at mywardrobe.com
The cornerstone of every evening outfit, the clutch comes in all shapes and sizes this season and sometimes even makes its way into daywear. The ubiquitous Alexa has been brilliantly shrunk down to clutch format but still features a shoulder strap for hands-free style. Loving the plum shade.
5.
Portman clutch, £125, Jaeger
Velvet is back for A/W and this deep-blue jewelled clutch will make a sophisticated accompaniment to your faithful LBD.
6.
Black box clutch, £110, Reiss
This box clutch is totally retro-chic thanks to its vintage-style diamante trim and delicate gold chain. Better leave the purse at home, though – a box clutch has no give.
7.
Glitter clutch, £250, Anya Hindmarch
Inject your wardrobe with a dose of sparkle with this glittery pochette by Anya Hindmarch. Just what you need to breathe new life into that trusty old tuxedo number.
8.
Angel Jackson dynasty clutch, £279, Farfetch.com
Give an LBD a tactile touch with this super-soft faux fur clutch.
9.
Black rose clutch, £85, French Connection
Go for vintage glamour and team this boxy lace clutch with a classic shift
and kitten heels.
10.
Fiorelli feather clutch, £45, Very
When it comes to party season it's all about over-the-top embellishment. This Fiorelli clutch comes in classic black, but has a stand-out touch from the feather flap.
11.
Mischa Barton pyramid bucket bag, £27, Oli
This petite bucket bag fuses girlie and rock chick with its bold studs and pared-down hue.
12.
Black draw-string bucket bag, £50, Topshop
Not seen in stylish form since the early 80s, we’re delighted to announce that buckets are back en vogue this winter and looking better than ever. This squashy number from Topshop is roomy enough to stash all your bits and will look killer with a shaggy gilet and skinny jeans.
13.
Crystal-embellished suede bucket bag, £159, Reiss
The crystal embellishments on this black suede pouch bring it bang up to date. It’s the perfect day-to-evening bag!
14.
Cream bucket bag, £149, CK by Calvin Klein at ASOS.COM
This cream tote will match-up brilliantly with your camel coat but will work into next season with a colourful tee tucked into palazzo pants.
15.
Tan leather bucket bag, £910, Chloe at Matches
We’re obsessed with anything Chloe at the moment and are especially crushing on this tan-coloured pouch. Team it with a denim shirt and camel trousers as seen on the runway to channel Charlie’s Angels chic. And with the 70s revival carrying into spring, this bag is the ultimate investment buy.
16.
Picton black bag, £195, Reiss
A statement shoulder bag is a must for the office, and this Reiss number has plenty of luxe detail.
17.
Cantina duffel pocket bag, £50, Mango
This black bucket bag from Mango is a great everyday option, with just ahint of embellishment and plenty of handy pockets.
18.
Tylie Malibu Sloane leather bucket bag, £630, Bunnyhug
Give your outfit a hint of rebel glamour with this studded duffle bag.
19.
Pieces chain tassle bag, £16, ASOS
This cute duffle with chain strap and tassles is an absolute steal at £16, and perfectly petite, so it's ideal for when you only want to take out essentials but don't feel like cradling a clutch all night.
20.
Studded leather bucket bag, £755, Alexander Wang at Farfetch.com
This bag may way a wee bit due to its hardware, but shoulder pain is a small price to pay for looking totally cool. Already a hit with the celebs, Wang’s bottom-studded bucket is the It-bag of the new generation.
21.
The Eaton Bag, £525, Aspinal of London
Aspinal know how to do ladylike frame bags to perfection! We just LOVE a bit of patent, so this bag ticks all the right boxes for timeless, classic frame-bag perfection! We'll be wearing our with a full circle calf-length skirt and cropped cashmere cardi to really channel the A/W Louis Vuitton ladylike look.
22.
Chloe Aurore medium leather bag, £1075, Net A Porter
More of a mini-case than a frame bag, we just couldn't resist adding this lust-worthy tan leather Aurore bag from Chloe. Spotted on Alexa's arm during fashion week, this adorable bag is the perfect candy to add a touch of ladylike to any look!
23.
Nicole bag, £189, Hobbs
Simple. chic, mock-croc and timeless - a little slice of arm-candy heaven, this Nicole bag from Hobbs is the perfect accessory to add the feminine touch to any outfit. Wear with tan leather gloves and a camel coat to really channel this season's hottest outerwear trends!
24.
Tapestry bag, £24.99, New Look
Go all out for girlie with this floral tapestry frame bag from New Look. With a vintage, shabby chic feel, it's the perfect bag to team with your 50s inspired full circle dresses and kitten heels.
25.
Tilly leopard bag, £245, Reiss
You might have noticed InStyle is loving leopard this season, so what better way to enter the trend than by adding a splash of the print in your accessories. Not strictly a traditional frame shape, we're loving this structured bag from Reiss, it's the perfect carry-all for winter!
26.
Mysuelly Ecru leather bag, £365, Urban Outfitters
Brighten up your winter wardrobe with this super cute, retro cool order bag. We're loving the tan and cream colour combo with the leather and cable knit design. It eve has a removable shoulder strap so you can wear however you like!
27.
Joanna Louca Brass frame box bag, £325, Urban Outfitters web exclusive
Go all out for structure with this frame box bag from Joanna Louca. With just the right amount of sparkle and gold, you can wear it as a glam clutch in evening or an elegant over-body-bag in day. It's a web exclusive so snap yours up quick!
28.
Leather Tooled Frame bag, £68, Urban Outfitters - web exclusive
Go a little Mad Men chic with your accessories with this delightfully versatile leather tooled frame bag from Urban Outfitters. It's an online exclusive so get yours quick before it sells out!
29.
Vivienne Westwood mini Frame leather bag, £180, ASOS
Treat yourself to a little Vivienne Westwood with this pretty purse style mini frame bag. Gold and black never goes out of style so it's the perfect all season wardrobe staple - plus it's extra glam for the party season ahead!
30.
Warehouse faux fur twist lock bag, £50, ASOS
Nail two trends in one with this super cool bag from Warehouse. With a neat frame silhouette with contrasting faux fur texture, it's a must-have for all luxe-loving ladies this winter!
31.
Bowling Clasp, £49.99, Zara
Giving a softer, modern edge to the traditional frame bag shape, this tan Bowling clasp bag from Zara is THE perfect accessory to wear with your camel coat.
32.
Suzy Smith Frame bag, £28, ASOS
Add a touch of tweed to your outfit with this monochrome frame bag with leather trim and cute bow detail.
33.
City bag, £39.99 Zara
Nothing will look classier with your camel coat than a tan satchel. We love this little boxy number by Zara, which can be worn across the body or by its little handle.
34.
PS1 Medium leather satchel, £1,255, Proenza Schouler at Net-a-Porter
Sure it will set you back a bit, but if you’re willing to make a lifelong commitment to the satchel, they don’t come any cooler than this gunmetal grey bag by US design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Fashionistas including Leighton Meester and Mary-Kate Olsen are big fans.
35.
Vintage leather satchel, £38, Topshop
We love the mannish style of this vintage-inspired across-the-body bag – perfect worn with a chunky knit and a loafer for that chic, intellectual look.
36.
Alexa Plum Loopy Leopard Quilted Denim satchel, £795, Mulberry
The bag that kick-started the trend for satchels, The Alexa, gets a punchy makeover in plum, fuchsia and indigo denim. And check out that name! It’s as fab as the bag itself.
37.
Buckle strap leather satchel, £85, Topshop
Ditch your basic black bag and opt for this petrol blue satchel. It’s guaranteed to lend new lease of life to last season’s pea coat-and-skinny jeans combo.
38.
Suede khaki bag, £34.99, H&M
Khaki is a leading colour this season, so hit two trends in one with this cute little across-the-body pouch.
39.
Washed leather satchel, £140, Banana Republic (020 77583550)
With its squashy faded leather and studded detailing, this bag is a hippie chick's dream. Can't you just see Sienna Miller sporting it?
40.
Tilly black leather satchel, £245, Reiss
This black leather satchel looks totally luxurious thanks to its calf-skin top flap and turn-lock fastening.
41.
Check bag, £169.95, Barbour
There's something so Alexa Chung about this check across-the-body bag by Barbour. Perfect for storing all your essentials for an autumnal stroll in the country.
42.
Purple satchel, £270, Rebecca Minkoff at www.redrubyrouge.com
Splash out on a satchel in a bright colour like this grape-hued number by Rebecca Minkoff to really stand out from the crowd. It’s the perfect pouch for girly-girls a la Blair Waldorf.
