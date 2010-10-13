The Hurley Bag, £295, Aspinal of London



Ultra stylish heritage brand Aspinal of London have collaborated with Liz Hurley to create two limited edition versions of Aspinal's iconic Manhattan Clutch. Choose from black patent leather or shimmering gold, and the luxe clutch comes with its own hand-mirror and detachable gold chain. It's a girl's party season must-have! And the best bit? Aspinal will donate £100 from each sale to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.