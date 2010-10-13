13 Mar 2018
Red Roses, £68 for 100ml, Jo Malone
Treat yourself to a divine scent from Jo Malone, with this delicate but captivating Red Roses fragrance. With scents of crushed violet leaves and a gentle hint of lemon, it's a timeless fragrance to wear both day and night. And for each 100ml cologne sold during October, Jo Malone will donate £5 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's programme at the Royal Marsden Institute.
Katia Lombardo Patent peep-toe platform with pink lacquered sole, £245, My-Wardrobe
Show your support for Breakthrough Breast Cancer in style with these gorgeous baby pink soled patent peep-toes from Katia Lombardo! Adorable and utterly wearable, they'll go with anything - and the best bit, 20% of the sale will go towards the charity!
Breast Cancer Campaign grey Wear It Pink T-shirt from Betty Jackson, £22, Debenhams
There's no better way to show your support for the cause than by wearing a tee! Make a style statement with this bold motif, grey and pink T-shirt from Betty Jackson. Black.
Bare Minerals limited edition lipgloss Pink Lemonade, £13, Selfridges
BareMinerals has brought out a limited edition shade of their Natural lipgloss in Pink Lemonade in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The sale of the gloss (minus VAT) will go towards Look Good Feel Better - the cancer support charity that helps women manage the visible effects of cancer treatment. We've already bought ours!
The Hurley Bag, £295, Aspinal of London
Ultra stylish heritage brand Aspinal of London have collaborated with Liz Hurley to create two limited edition versions of Aspinal's iconic Manhattan Clutch. Choose from black patent leather or shimmering gold, and the luxe clutch comes with its own hand-mirror and detachable gold chain. It's a girl's party season must-have! And the best bit? Aspinal will donate £100 from each sale to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Collection jewelled pin, £10, Estee Lauder
Gorgeous beauty brand Estee Lauder are well and truly behind supporting Breast Cancer research as they will be donating $500,000 from their Pink Ribbon Collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation! And this super cute sparkly, collectible pin is an elegant way to show your support for the cause!
Tumi pink Vapor international carry-on, £385, Tumi
Luxury luggage brand Tumi treat us to a super-chic, special edition of their Wheeled Carry-On trolley case in a pale pink with grey trim. And with 20% of the sale going to Breast Cancer Care it's a must-have for your next trip away!
Available from the Tumi Store in London, Selfridges and Harrods
Breast Cancer Campaign Pink sequin heart cushion from Star by Julien MacDonald, £17.60, Debenhams
Add a pop of pink to a lounge or bedroom with this super cute sequin heart cushion from Star by Julien MacDonald. And with 25% of the sale going towards the Breast Cancer Campaign, how can you resist!
Evelyn Lauder Lip Design Collection, £25, Harrods
Hand selected by Evelyn H. Lauder for the Pink Ribbon collection, this lovely pink croc-print clutch contains four full-sized Pure Colour lipsticks in delicious shades of pink from Candy to Tiramisu!
GHD Pink IV salon styler gift set, £135, Selfridges
Get kitted out with GHD's latest limited edition pink styler set. Each styler features a fairytale print with butterfly embellishments and comes with a bag and compact mirror. It's the perfect gift!
