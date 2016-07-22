14 Jazzy Shoes To Shop If You Only Wear Black (Even In Summer)

by: Rebecca Gillam
22 Jul 2016
Summer's (kind of) here...

Summer's (kind of) here, and with it has come a few days of sunny weather — the type that makes sandals or summery shoes kind of acceptable. 

Sure, if you embrace the summer months then dressing in the heat is a bit easier, but if you're someone who wears all-black all the time, it can be a bit more tricky.

Instead of changing your whole style, just buy a little colourful shoe (to avoid annoying people asking about your all-black wardrobe).

There's some fun trainers — there's a classic Nike Cortez and Vans Old Skools, as well as Jonathan Saunders' dreamy bow slip-ons. We're all about Tibi's feather sandals, if you're looking for a statement slider to wear with smart trousers, or Zara's fun little pom pom sandals — ideal for festivals abroad.

If you're wanting more of a sensible shoe, go for a loafer, ballerina pump or slingback. Uterque have some fun metallic Gucci-lookalikes for only £79. 

So, put on your all-black and jazz up with one of our summer shoe picks...

 

