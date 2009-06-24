San Fran sandals, £55, Jigsaw

Gladiators have become the cornerstone of our summer wardrobe but if, like us, you're just a tiny bit bored of the chunky warrior styles out there then check out these delicately studded sandals from Jigsaw. The thin ankle straps are totally ladylike but are toughened up with a smattering of simple studs. Unfortunately, Jigsaw don't yet sell footwear online but head down to your nearest store now and bag yourself a pretty pair!