13 Mar 2018
Summer Sandals
-
1. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Lanvin black satin sandals, £338, net-a-porter
If you require your summer flats to ooze as much sophistication as your office courts then this is the pair for you. These super chic flats from Lanvin with frayed silk straps and contrasting silver embellishment were made for the board room. With their elegant form and luxurious finish all you need now is a luxurious pedicure for fabulous feet to go-go.
By Kat Webster
-
2. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Palmer sequin sandals, £125, Antik Batik at net-a-porter
These super-sparkly sandals from Antik Batik are sure to add some razzle-dazzle to any summer ensemble. While the intricate embellishment is totally exotic the modern style and metallic hue make them pleasingly versatile. Whether you team with tattered denim or pretty florals, you're sure to sparkle.
-
3. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
San Fran sandals, £55, Jigsaw
Gladiators have become the cornerstone of our summer wardrobe but if, like us, you're just a tiny bit bored of the chunky warrior styles out there then check out these delicately studded sandals from Jigsaw. The thin ankle straps are totally ladylike but are toughened up with a smattering of simple studs. Unfortunately, Jigsaw don't yet sell footwear online but head down to your nearest store now and bag yourself a pretty pair!
-
4. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Kenya sandal, £75, Carvela at Kurt Geiger
These tropical-inspired sandals by Carvela at Kurt Geiger have been this season's biggest hit. They sold out instantly in store (but were rapidly replenished of course!), and that was even before the serious heat had even hit! So if you want to add pop to your basic summer wardrobe, pick up these candy-striped babies.
-
5. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
JACQUI-Mid Height Sandal, £55, Topshop
Looking for the perfect summer shoe but can't face the flat factor? If like many of us here at Instyle you need a little help in the height department a kitten heel is the perfect day alternative. These multi strap shoes from Topshop with buckle detailing combines both soft and tough elements for a fashionable finish.
-
6. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Pink print strappy gladiator sandals, £10, Peacocks
Designers went wild for animal prints in their s/s 09 shows. While Lanvin busted out some stunning leopard-print dresses and Christopher Kane jazzed it up with shocking citrus spots, Marc Jacobs went tribal at Louis Vuitton. Luckily, the high street offer some great pocket-friendly alternatives. Check out these pink leopard print sandals from Peacocks for are a mere £10. Swoon!
-
7. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Suede tie-up sandals, £40, Office
Office is never short of an array of sexy sandals to enhance your summer style. We love these lace-up gladiators, ideal worn with jeans or cute summer shorts.
-
8. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Flower jewel flats, £150, Karen Millen
These bejewelled flower detail sandals from Karen Millen are intricately beautiful. Perfect for that special summer wedding or leisurely lunches; team with plain maxi dresses, pedicured toes and a soft summer sheen for a glamorous finish.
-
9. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Finn flat sandal, £110.00, All Saints
If you favour vintage styles over new copy cat looks then these All Saints sandals are for you. With their worn-in leather, brass studs and intricate weave detailing (not to mention zippy ankle cuff) they look like they came straight off the set of Troy. Guaranteed to add Greek goddess appeal to all your summer looks.
-
10. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Bronze python sandals, £345, Bottega Veneta at Matches
Sported by our very own acting publishing director, these Bottega Veneta babies are just the thing to add a bit of shimmer to your summer outfit. While the rosy bronze hue is perfect on tanned feet, they're not too flashy so can happily be worn with skinny black trousers and a white button down for the perfect office-friendly get-up.
-
11. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Gisa Citrine flat sandals, £275, Bally
These exquisite sandals by Brain Atwood at Bally are truly timless.
Brian based his design for these sandals on vine leafs, evident in the climbing leg rope made from the finest glove leather, invisibly stitched into tubular straps that caress the leg; "I had in mind a perfect enchanting garden, lush, a bit ornamental, simply overflowing with ivy, bougainvillea, lilacs, roses... full of hidden treasures" quoted Brian.
-
12. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Rope detail pump, £22, Topshop
These super-cute red rope pumps are perfect nautical accessories for a adding a pop of colour to your summer ensembles. Team with denim rip offs and easy tees for a great daytime look.
-
13. editor's picks 010609 summer sandals
Swirly gold flat sandal, £22, Miss Selfridge
These exotic gold swirly sandals from Miss Selfridge are the perfect pair for adding a touch of glamour to your summer looks. While metallic looks great against tanned pins, the slight heel is great for adding a helping hand in the height department.
Buy online at missselfridge.co.uk
