Playsuit, 3.1 Philip Lim at farfetch.com, was £370, now £259.

It was only a few weeks ago that the delectable Kate Bosworth (who can never put a fashion foot wrong!) was seen smooching up to her outrageously handsome beau in New York wearing this exact jumpsuit. But there's no need to get jealous ladies. Get even and steal a slice of the Bosworth magic with this 3.1 Phillip Lim cotton-blend playsuit, which is on sale now at farfetch.com now! Mouses at the ready...

Buy online at farfetch.com

By Kat Webster