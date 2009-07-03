13 Mar 2018
Summer Sales Picks
1. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
Playsuit, 3.1 Philip Lim at farfetch.com, was £370, now £259.
It was only a few weeks ago that the delectable Kate Bosworth (who can never put a fashion foot wrong!) was seen smooching up to her outrageously handsome beau in New York wearing this exact jumpsuit. But there's no need to get jealous ladies. Get even and steal a slice of the Bosworth magic with this 3.1 Phillip Lim cotton-blend playsuit, which is on sale now at farfetch.com now! Mouses at the ready...
Buy online at farfetch.com
By Kat Webster
2. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
Mulberry Bayswater, was £650.00, now £455.00, mywardrobe.com
Get it while you can ladies. The Mulberry Bayswater bag is an absolute classic while the patent red finish is super chic and fashion forward.
Buy online at mywardrobe.com
3. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
Pink Straw Clutch bag, was £15 now £10, Dorothy Perkins
Embrace summer with this bright pink fold-over clutch bag from Dorothy Perkins. It's a playful bit of fun that will add a splash of cheerful colour to a summer outfit.
Buy online at Dorothy Perkins.com
4. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
Matiko Vaughn Strappy Gladiator Wedge, was £154.95 now £106.87, intermixonline.com
Combine several trends with these strappy gladiator wedges from Matiko. With a touch of the YSL cage shoe inspiration, a lot of gladiator sandal style (13 buckled straps to be precise!) and the summer staple wedge heel, what is not to love?
Buy online at intermixonline.com
5. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
T-Bar Patent Sandal, was £99 now £30, Jaeger
Jaeger's sleek, T-Bar patent sandals are an office must-wear this summer; comfy and very elegant, they'll look equally good peeking out from a pair of crease-front trousers as they will with a pencil skirt.
Buy online at Jaeger.co.uk
6. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
3.1 Phillip Lim Ikat print playsuit, was £434, now £326, farfetch.com
Another cutsey playsuit from 3.1 Phillip Lim. This Vibrant ikat print playsuit with fitted waist and flared skirt-like shorts is uber-flattering with a retro vibe. The perfect piece to snap up this summer.
Buy online at farfetch.com
7. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
See by Chloé purple shoulder cross bag, was £314 now £219, mywardrobe.com
The sales pose a perfect excuse to invest in that designer bag you've been lusting after, and what with summer in full swing with think this sweet satchel from See by Chloé is the perfect buy. With it's soft leather, vibrant hue and low slung strap it's effortlessly gorgeous.
Buy online at mywardrobe.com
8. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
Stella McCartney frill bikini, was £274 now £140, brownsfashion.com
Stella McCartney's swimwear collection is just too adorable for words. Not lease this frilly halterneck bikini which features a print of boats and seagulls.
Buy online at brownsfashion.com
9. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
Secret Island Dress, was £65.00 now £52.00, French Connection
This ethnic kaftan style maxi dress is the perfect cover up - whether it be by the sea or in the office it's got summer style written all over it.
Buy online now at frenchconnection.com
10. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
Coral Print Top, was £80 now £50, Whistles
We've lost count of the number of stylish fashion ed's that have been slipping into the coral print dress version of this top from Whistles; and what with is fluid fit and seasonal hue we're not in the slightest bit surprised.
The top is pretty fabulous too (and cheaper!), allowing freedom to style with jeans, shorts and peglegs - we reckon it's a pretty good wardrobe staple to invest in.
Buy online at whistles.co.uk
11. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
Carvela peep toe court, was £85.00 now £39.00, Kurt Geiger
These low-heeled, peep toe courts from Carvela at Kurt Geiger are the perfect work-wear summer shoe. With their lattice effect detailing and sweet strap we think they'll add subtle sophistication to all your daytime looks.
Buy onlne at kurtgeiger.com
12. editor's picks 240609 Sale special
One-shoulder dot dress, French Connection. Was £85, now £68
Get look-a-like Luella for bargain-tastic price in the French Connection sale. This asymmetric ruffled skirt minidress (yes, you've seen Alexa Chung in very similar!) is the perfect wedding guest/party frock.
Buy online at frenchconnection.com
