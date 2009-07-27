13 Mar 2018
Summer Jewellery
1. editor's picks 080709 summer accessories flower ring
Floral dome ring £111.89, Kenneth Jay Lane at www.intermixonline.com
When it comes to summer style jewellery and accessories are just as, if not more, important than clothes. They allow you to add a touch of ethnicity to the easiest of ensembles with a gold cuff here and dangly earring there; add flashes of colour to workwear with beaded necklaces and cute hair bands or what about a shot of boho bling with a cocktail ring or two? The options are endless, fun and not as pricey as you might think.
We heart this cute cocktail ring from Kenneth Jay Lane; with its cluster of daisies, diamonds and butterflies, there's no better way to brighten up your look this summer.
Buy online at Intermixonline.com
By Kat Webster
2. editor's picks 080709 summer accessories stella belt
Silk tuxedo belt, was £109.00 now £77.00, Stella McCartney at Farfetch.com
Lighten up your work outfit with this sweet apricot-coloured silk tuxedo belt by Stella McCartney. Tie it around a smart shift dresse or crisp white shirt for a fashionable finish.
Buy online at Farfetch.com
3. editor's picks 080709 summer accessories, cuff
Snake effect cuff, £16.00, Urban Outfitters
There's nothing that screams Greek goddess quite like a decorative gold cuff. This wide Grecian-inspired metal cuff; finished in an embossed snake-effect design is the perfect piece to team with simple summer dresses and white tees.
Buy online at urbanoutfitters.co.uk
4. editor's picks 080709 summer accessories, all saints collar
Rustica collar £55.00, All Saints
This silver Rustica collar from All Saints is bound to toughen up the sweetest of looks. With its gun metal silver chains and spears it is full of punky attitude and will look great worn with leather biker jackets and leggings.
Buy online at allsaints.com
5. editor's picks 080709 summer accessories lanvin necklace
Pearl, bead and chain necklace, was £ 776.67 now £ 466.00, Lanvin at Farfetch.com
If a girl's ever going to invest in Lanvin there's no better time like the present. With the French design house just about to celebrate 120 years in the business, a collection of divine statement necklaces to decorate all your outfits and a super sale 'do' - it makes perfect sense to flex that plastic.
This intricate necklace by Lanvin is created from a brass link chain and two chains of faux pearls, pulled together by two large rosettes of circular beads, one in blue, one clear - swoon!
Buy online at Farfetch.com
6. editor's picks 080709 summer accessories , mikey necklace
Five flower pearl choker, £49.00, Mikey at Wallis
If your budget doesn't quite reach to the likes of Lanvin, fear not, there are numerous copycat statement necklaces out there that we are seriously digging. Take this five flower pearl choker from Mikey for example, with its cute ribbon tie, pearl and diamante detail will add high a fashion factor to all your summertime looks.
Buy online at wallis.co.uk
7. editor's picks 080709 summer accessories, Seahorse Earrings
Seahorse earrings, £110, Emilie Hagen at mywardrobe.com
What better way to embrace the holiday season than with these cutesy seahorse danglies by Emilie Hagen at mywardrobe.com? These 24k gold-plated earrings are made from a natural seahorse cast creating a truly unique piece.
Buy online at mywardrobe.com
8. editor's picks 130709 love ring alex monroe
Love ring, £105, Alex Monroe at net-a-porter
Embrace a summer of love with Alex Monroe's delicate love ring.
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
9. editor's picks 130709 monsoon rio necklace
Turquoise necklace, £22, Monsoon
The turquoise beads on Monsoon's Rio necklace will make the most of a your summer tan. Dress up a jeans-and-vest combo with this three-tiered string of beads or team with a maxidress for a hippy summer vibe.
Buy online at monsoon.co.uk
