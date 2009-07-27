Floral dome ring £111.89, Kenneth Jay Lane at www.intermixonline.com

When it comes to summer style jewellery and accessories are just as, if not more, important than clothes. They allow you to add a touch of ethnicity to the easiest of ensembles with a gold cuff here and dangly earring there; add flashes of colour to workwear with beaded necklaces and cute hair bands or what about a shot of boho bling with a cocktail ring or two? The options are endless, fun and not as pricey as you might think.

We heart this cute cocktail ring from Kenneth Jay Lane; with its cluster of daisies, diamonds and butterflies, there's no better way to brighten up your look this summer.

Buy online at Intermixonline.com

By Kat Webster