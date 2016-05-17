The Under £100 Jackets To Know About For Summer

Summer jackets are, unfortunately, one of the British wardrobe must-haves, so take a look at our InStyle Round-Up to find the perfect one for you...

Summer jackets are, unfortunately, one of the British wardrobe must-haves. We've all been there cooking on the tube in a cashmere coat or freezing sans-outerwear when the weather suddenly turns into the bleak mid winter. It's rarely the weather to reliably shed all outer layers, so you need a cover-up on hand at all times.

For summer 2016, the possibilities are pretty much endless. There's the bomber jacket, the minimalist shirt/jacket hybrid, the embroidered throw-on... You just need to choose which one will suit your summer wardrobe.

The high street offering is fabulous, and will have pretty much anything you need. We're all about Mango's Gucci-lookalike blue silky bomber (for under £36!), but if you want to go a little more smart cool, Cos and Monki have some chic structured shirt jackets.

We're still liking that Poppy Delevingne tried-and-nailed embroidered jacket look, over just jeans and a t-shirt. H&M's is our fav, but Zara's done re-done that summery throw-on jacket that the blogger elite went NUTS about last year. #LIKE.

There seems to have been a lot of chat amongst Team InStyle recently about the yellow raincoat — a classic, and ideal for these post-April showers.

Take a look at our InStyle Round-Up to find the perfect one for you...