Summer Hats: InStyle's Edit Of The Best Headwear For The Heat

Now that the sun seems to be here to stay (please!), InStyle edits the most stylish hats of the season

When thinking of summer hats the mind immediately goes to the fabulous (and frequently over the top) confections that adorn heads at weddings, Ascot and Henley. This feathered, flowered and frilled headgear may be fantastic for big events but not so useful on any other day of the year! So what should you wear instead?

Some of the best hats of this season are those you can wear every day. Even the simplest hat can give an everyday outfit instant cool.

Take the two standout styles of this season the boater and the baseball cap, as stylish as they are practical! You can stick to the classic baseball shape with New Look and River Island or add a hint of summer with a straw style from Federica Moretti. The flat topped boater has appeared in many guises this season. To avoid the stolen from Dad look, choose one with a wider brim or a little extra detail like H&M’s bow straw hat.

If you're looking for something that stands out a little more & Other Stories chic take on a golf mom visor and Gucci’s striped beret are for you.

There’s no need to stick to traditional summer fabrics either. A great felt hat like Brixton’s fedora or Reiss’s wide-brim hat can be worn as easily in the sun as the rain.

When thinking about how to style your hat, anything goes! A floaty dress, a white t-shirt and mom jeans or a great wide leg jumpsuit will all be perked up by a little hat action.

Some of the most stylish women of all time have used a hat to their advantage, shading their face and sprucing up their look. Take a peek at our round up of the best hats this summer to add a little extra something!