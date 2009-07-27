13 Mar 2018
Summer Eveningwear
1. Clinque 240709 matthew williamson dress
Blue silk dress, 1,995, Matthew Williamson at Matches
Hot summer evenings call for serious glamour and this Grecian-style gown would look just at home on the red carpet as it would on the streets of St Tropez. With its heavily embellished neckline, cobalt blue hue and silk fabric, this dress is nothing short of show-stopping.
Buy online at matchesfashion.com
2. clinque 240709 asos bag
Shell mesh shoulder bag, was £200 now £100, Felix Rey at asos.com
Pack your evening essentials in this high-shine shoulder bag from Felix Rey. The golden shell clasp is the perfect holiday accent while the strap allows for hands-free dancing.
Buy online at asos.com
3. Clinque 240709 gold cuff
Gold cuff, £228, Kara by Kara Ross at Matches
Adorn your glorious evening ensembles with this golden cuff with deep-set jewels. Not only will this divine accessory set off the simplest of looks it will add a touch of class in an instant.
Buy online at matchesfashion.com
4. Clinque 240709 dorothy perkins sandals
Purple leather sandals, £22, Dorothy Perkins
These deep purple T-bars with gold bead detailing are sure to set off your holiday eveningwear looks. Team with tiny shorts or flowing maxis for comfy partying all night.
By online at dorothyperkins.com
5. Clinque 240709 metallic hair clips
Metallic hair clips, £5, Accessorize
Pin back those that goddess hair with these super-cute metallic bow clips. By parting your hair in the middle and gripping at the sides you will achieve a boho holiday evening look in an instant.
Buy online at monsoon.co.uk
6. Clinque 240709 crystal hairclip
Lola floral crystal hairclip, £95, Louis Mariette at Net-a-Porter
Keep your hair fuzz-free on hot balmy evenings this holiday with a glistening crystal flower clip from Louis Mariette.
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
7. Clinque 240709 monsoon waistcoat
Carly embroidered waistcoat, £45, Monsoon
Top you holiday tees and vests with this ethnic waistcoat from Monsoon. The colourful embroidery and cropped fit are sure to add a blend of bohemian spirit to your vacation ensembles.
Buy online at monsoon.co.uk
8. Clinque 240709 Monsoon maxi dress
Zahara print maxidress, £165, Monsoon
After-hours at the beach calls for a sexy but breezy number. We love this strappy silk maxidress - with its paisley print, bead detailing and super-soft fabric, it's a quick fix for full-on holiday glamour. Team with ethnic earrings and elegant flats for a fabulous finish.
Buy online at monsoon.co.uk
9. Clinque 240709 Monsoon tunic
Nieve paisley print dress, £75, Monsoon
Embrace ethnicity this year with this fitted tunic from the holiday wardrobe gods, Monsoon. The orange hue works beautifully against tanned complexions while the tie back allows you to adjust the fitting for various sizes.
Buy online at monsoon.co.uk
10. clinque 280709 roberto sandals
Gold woven sandals, £480, Roberto Cavalli at Net-a-Porter
Maximise your golden glow in these luxurious metallic sandals from the king of bling, Roberto Cavalli. Team with pretty tunics and tailored shorts for a glamorous holiday evening look.
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
