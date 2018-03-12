37 Summer Dresses That'll Get You MEGA Excited About The Sun

Your make-up may be melting off your face as the weather forecaster announces it's the hottest day of the year, or your hair might be going frizzy due to the humidity but with the right summer dress you can at least look sartorially pulled together. When chosen correctly, the right summer dress promises to be the most hard working item in your summer wardrobe, ideal for both workdays and weekends. It's also a no-brainer when it comes to getting dressed first thing when you really don't have time to debate what goes with what. Just throw it on, add some shoes, and a pair of on-trend earrings and you're good to go.

For the office go for something with a higher neckline and cap sleeves to keep it chic rather than casual. Look for materials that are lightweight and cool. You don't want anything too clingy or that will crease easily. Sandals are the obvious summer footwear but if you fancy mixing it up, try out an ankle sock with classic brogue, loafer or chunky heels.

Take a look at our round-up of the best summer dresses and get out in the sun (when it finally does appear)...