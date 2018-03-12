37 Summer Dresses That'll Get You MEGA Excited About The Sun

Your make-up may be melting off your face as the weather forecaster announces it's the hottest day of the year, or your hair might be going frizzy due to the humidity but with the right summer dress you can at least look sartorially pulled together. When chosen correctly, the right summer dress promises to be the most hard working item in your summer wardrobe, ideal for both workdays and weekends. It's also a no-brainer when it comes to getting dressed first thing when you really don't have time to debate what goes with what. Just throw it on, add some shoes, and a pair of on-trend earrings and you're good to go.
For the office go for something with a higher neckline and cap sleeves to keep it chic rather than casual. Look for materials that are lightweight and cool. You don't want anything too clingy or that will crease easily. Sandals are the obvious summer footwear but if you fancy mixing it up, try out an ankle sock with classic brogue, loafer or chunky heels.
Take a look at our round-up of the best summer dresses and get out in the sun (when it finally does appear)...
-
1. Customisable Tunic
Available at Tory Burch at Selfridge's Getaway Pop-Up | £260
-
-
3. Roland Mouret Orange Silk Off The Shoulder Dress
Available at Roland Mouret at Matches | £1795
-
-
-
-
7. JW Anderson Checked Multi Coloured Dress
Available at J.W Anderson | £1350
-
-
9. Maggie Zip Front Sporty Dress With Ruffle Sleeves
Available at Maggie Marilyn | £450
-
-
11. Rejina Pyo Pink Velvet Dress
Available at Rejina Pyo | £725
-
-
-
-
-
-
17. Marni Floral-Print Cotton Dress
Marni available at Net-A-Porter | £830
-
18. Reiss Red Fitted Tiered Dress, £195
Reiss | £195
-
-
20. Mango Maxi Ruffles Dress
Mango | £35.99
-
21. Cos Voluminous Pleat Dress
-
22. Monki Plissé Dress with Tie Straps
-
23. Mango Embroidered Cotton Dress
-
24. H&M Pleated Dress
-
25. Mango Strap Flowy Dress
Mango | £19.99
-
-
27. Suzzanah Apple Core Heart Print Tea Dress Coral
£550
-
28. Isa Arfen One-shoulder Asymmetric Ruffled Cotton-Blend Dress
Isa Arfen available at Net-A-Porter | £625
-
29. H&M Pleated Dress
H&M | £8.99
-
30. Monki Slip Dress
-
31. Zara Off-The-Shoulder Dress
Zara | £29.99
-
32. Topshop Unique Aster Ruffled Floral-Print Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress
-
33. H&M V- Neck Dress
-
34. Zara Dress with Rope Straps
-
35. & Other Stories Shirt Dress
-
36. Zara Contrasting Shirt Dress with Cut-Out Collar
-
37. Printed silk crepe de chine dress, Dodo Bar Or
Net-a-Porter, £775