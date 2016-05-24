Arabella On : How To Dress For a Summer Evening

G-Star denim is ticking all our summer dressing boxes...
So it’s Friday night.
Weekend ahead. Some fun nights out planned. But what to wear?
Unless it says black tie on the invitation or you are a member of the royal family, there are no rules, which can be confusing. I don't like to feel too overdressed, so I keep it low key and comfortable. When it comes to dressing for a night out, denim is my go to (who says denim is exclusively for daytime? ). Plus it's perfect to wear when you're going straight out after work. Just add a statement shoe or an amazing clutch.
How to wear it? It's all about some clever mixing: your favourite party dress, for instance, with this season’s key jacket style, the bomber. Or how about the new G-Star RAW pouch jean and silky button-up blouse. With the added bonus of the special pocket for your phone and lippy, you can go hands-free for the night.
And there is nothing a pair of high heels doesn't smarten up. Even a denim jumpsuit works with killer heels. It’s a fresh take on eveningwear. A maxi skirt adds glamour when teamed with a buttoned up denim jacket. Or simple tee. Or large on-trend earrings. Try a basic white tee with a long lace skirt. It's all about textures and proportions. Summer evenings can be cooler so a leather jacket or bomber are the perfect cover ups. A flare is a great way to fake endless legs but high heels are essential. Team with this season’s '90s cami trend to stop it looking too retro.
Tip - Make sure the denim is smart. Keep the rips and holes for daytime.
Dressing for a night out can be a minefield – going from bar to cinema to dinner, and ending up who knows where – so you need a hard-working outfit that makes you look good and feel good. With that in mind don’t limit your wardrobe to ‘day’ and ‘night’.
Here are my Top 10 G-Star RAW hero pieces for a summer night out. Have fun!