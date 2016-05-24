Arabella On : How To Dress For a Summer Evening

So it’s Friday night.

Weekend ahead. Some fun nights out planned. But what to wear?

Unless it says black tie on the invitation or you are a member of the royal family, there are no rules, which can be confusing. I don't like to feel too overdressed, so I keep it low key and comfortable. When it comes to dressing for a night out, denim is my go to (who says denim is exclusively for daytime? ). Plus it's perfect to wear when you're going straight out after work. Just add a statement shoe or an amazing clutch.

How to wear it? It's all about some clever mixing: your favourite party dress, for instance, with this season’s key jacket style, the bomber. Or how about the new G-Star RAW pouch jean and silky button-up blouse. With the added bonus of the special pocket for your phone and lippy, you can go hands-free for the night.

And there is nothing a pair of high heels doesn't smarten up. Even a denim jumpsuit works with killer heels. It’s a fresh take on eveningwear. A maxi skirt adds glamour when teamed with a buttoned up denim jacket. Or simple tee. Or large on-trend earrings. Try a basic white tee with a long lace skirt. It's all about textures and proportions. Summer evenings can be cooler so a leather jacket or bomber are the perfect cover ups. A flare is a great way to fake endless legs but high heels are essential. Team with this season’s '90s cami trend to stop it looking too retro.

Tip - Make sure the denim is smart. Keep the rips and holes for daytime.

Dressing for a night out can be a minefield – going from bar to cinema to dinner, and ending up who knows where – so you need a hard-working outfit that makes you look good and feel good. With that in mind don’t limit your wardrobe to ‘day’ and ‘night’.

Here are my Top 10 G-Star RAW hero pieces for a summer night out. Have fun!