13 Mar 2018
Stylish Winter Scarves
1. Stylish Winter Scarves
Ikat – Nude/Navy, £160, Lily & Lionel
Experts on accessories Lily and Lionel have a fantastic range of scarves and this number in their signature Ikat print is one of our favourites. Team with more prints for a casual contrasting look or a black pea-coat for timeless sophistication.
2. Stylish Winter Scarves
Navy Angora Mix Snood, £85, Fahri by Nicole Fahri
We love Nicole Fahri’s chic take on the snood and what better way to stay warm and look stylish in this navy angora-mix number! A luxurious addition to any casual look!
3. Stylish Winter Scarves
The Unisex Circle Scarf, £23, American Apparel
American Apparel's Unisex Circle Scarf is the casual girls ultimate must-have for Autumn, Winter and Spring! This piece can be worn in a variety of ways and due its roaring success now comes in a staggering 32 colours! We love the scarf in olive green.
4. Stylish Winter Scarves
Leopard-print cashmere-blend scarf, £650, YSL
The leopard print scarf is huge this winter and has been done by almost every design house. The piece to top out Christmas wish lists however has to be this version from YSL! The ultimate accessory this cashmere-wool blend is pure luxury and lends glamour to any winter look! Sigh!
5. Stylish Winter Scarves
Skull-print silk-chiffon scarf, £140, Alexander McQueen
We just have to include Alexander McQueen and his iconic skull print scarf and we love this chiffon number in festive red! This is sure to rock-up any look and if you're feeling creative loop through the belt holes of your jeans for an alternative look!
6. Stylish Winter Scarves
Suzanna printed wool-blend scarf, £225, Jimmy Choo
If you’re not afraid to go bold with colour then splash out on this fabulous multicoloured snake and zebra-print wool-blend scarf from Jimmy Choo. A great way to liven up that winter wardrobe this is the perfect scarf for a fun loving but sophisticated look!
7. Stylish Winter Scarves
Cashmere and silk-blend beaded scarf, £795, Gucci
If you prefer a more classic look why not opt for this cashmere and silk-blend black number from Gucci. This timeless piece will last you a lifetime and look great on your boyfriend too!
8. Stylish Winter Scarves
Checked Cashmere Scarf, £275, Burberry
British fashion house Burberry has been designing fantastic scarves for years and we love this girly take on their signature check. Pure cashmere in camel, pink and brown makes for a snug but lady-like look!
9. Stylish Winter Scarves
Tossed Bird modal-weave scarf, £175, Net-A-Porter
We just can’t get enough of this gem from Marc Jacobs the pink modal-weave with bird detail pink is just so girly! A perfect piece for a trip to Paris this scarf would look great over an earth tones jumper and jeans!!
10. Stylish Winter Scarves
Chinchilla Faux Fur Snood, £24, Accessorize
Faux-fur is huge this winter and why not double up on trend and make it a snood! We love this chic little number from Accessorize and is a bargain at just £24.
11. Stylish Winter Scarves
Printed Feather Scarf, £24, Urban Outfitters
This peacock feather print scarf from Urban Outfitters is simply stunning and very vintage-chic! A bargain at just £24 this chiffon number will lend elegance to your favourite winter coat, a true winter wardrobe staple!
12. Stylish Winter Scarves
Oatmeal Hand Knit Shawl, £20, Topshop
We love this vintage-chic shawl from Topshop where the crochet and tassels are bang on trend! Go retro with a blazer and brogues or use it to add a lady-like touch to your skinny jeans and heels combo!
13. Stylish Winter Scarves
Malachi Scarf – Mulberry, £95 Sara Berman
We love this very British scarf from our very British designer Sara Berman. The mulberry colour is girly but sophisticated and in Donegal yarn and is sure to keep you warm too!
14. Stylish Winter Scarves
Metallic Sparkle Scarf, £5.99, New Look
Proving you can still look glam and stay warm, new in store at New Look is this silver sparkly scarf for just £5.99. A great option for the evening this glam piece would look fab with a blazer or black faux-fur!
15. Stylish Winter Scarves
Mongolian Scarf, £40, Oasis
Take the faux-fur trend to the extreme this winter with this Mongolian scarf from Oasis. This would look fantastic over a sharp grey blazer or an on-trend camel coat and will certainly keep you from feeling the chill!
16. Stylish Winter Scarves
Striped wool scarf, £99, M.Patmos
Ultra nautical-chic, we love this red and white striped scarf from M.Patmos. This would look great with jeans and a parker, the perfect piece for strolling around the park on a Sunday afternoon!
17. Stylish Winter Scarves
Black Super Sequin Snood, £7, Miss Selfridge
We love how Miss Selfridge has combined the snood with sparkle and created this black sequin scarf perfect for the party season! A bargain at just £7 this is designer style without the price-tag!
18. Stylish Winter Scarves
Hand knit hooded scarf, £28.00, Warehouse
Keep your head toasty too with this two-in-one handknit hooded number from Warehouse! The chunky knit and bobble on top are adorable and would look great with an aviator coat and jeans! A steal at just £28.
19. Stylish Winter Scarves
Leopard – Red, £85, Lily & Lionel
We just couldn’t resist putting another Lily and Lionel piece on our wish list and this time we’ve opted for a daring red and chocolate brown leopard print number. Coming in at a bargain price of £85 this is a sure way to brighten up your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank!
20. Stylish Winter Scarves
Stripe Knot Tassel Scarf, £16, Topshop
We absolutely adore stripe knot tie from Topshop it's super preppy looking and the chunky knit will keep you toasty warm! The perfect scarf to add British charm to your winter look!
21. Stylish Winter Scarves
Gypset Electic Floral Square Scarf, £18, Accessorize
Bright, eclectic and with pom-poms! This scarf will most certainly cheer up a cold winter’s morning.
22. Stylish Winter Scarves
Basket Weave Scarf, £89, Brora
With a checkerboard design and woven with the cosiest cashmere, this scarf is just gorgeous. The muted hues mean that it goes with everything.
23. Stylish Winter Scarves
Pale Grey Mongolian Fur Cape, £38, Topshop
Faux fur is right on trend this season and we love this more unusual one from Topshop. It’s so warm you’ll never want to take it off!
24. Stylish Winter Scarves
Red Fairisle Drawstring Snood, £24.99, River Island
Fairisle is a big hit this season but rather than going all-out with a jumper, why not just get a stylish snippet with this snood?
25. Stylish Winter Scarves
Fisherman’s Snood, £20, Warehouse
This thick cream cable knit snood is simple but just what we need when the wind bites.
26. Stylish Winter Scarves
Lousada Heyhoe Blue Houndstooth Scarf, £190, Liberty
She’s designed for the likes of Clement Ribeiro and Cacharel, and now Alison Lousada brings us her very own debut collection. With bright colours and geometric patterns, her scarves are to die for.
27. Stylish Winter Scarves
Leopard Jacquard Scarf, £125, Jaeger
If you fancy a more subtle approach to the animalier trend then this is the scarf for you. Leopard spots shimmer on beautiful gun-metal grey silk jersey.
28. Stylish Winter Scarves
Foulard Afri C Scarf, £22.90, Mango
Mango have a great collection of beautifully printed scarves at the moment. We particularly love the strokes of hot orange running through this one.
29. Stylish Winter Scarves
Bindya Animal Print Scarf, £95, Liberty
Get a touch of animal magic with Bindya’s abstract tiger print scarf!
30. Stylish Winter Scarves
Multicoloured Knitted Scarf, £22.99, Zara
We love the little flecks of colour in Zara’s charcoal scarf. Wear with a bright jumper to really pull the colours out.
