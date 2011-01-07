13 Mar 2018
Stay At Home Glam!
1. Easy Glam
Pump up the glam
Gold and bronze quilted ballet pumps, £89.97, French Sole
Ballerinas are set to be a huge trend for the new year with the new ballet-themed movie Black Swan coming out. They're also a quick and easy way to glam up an ensemble with the minimum of effort. Go for metallics and quilting to luxe-up the look.
2. Easy Glam
Maximise the length
Maxi shorter length jersey skirt, £10, George @ Asda
Maxi skirt fever shows no signs of abating, and with Jil Sander embracing the floor-length hem in her SS11 collection, it's bound to take on some stunning new shades for the new season. Maxi skirts are perfect for everyday glamourama as they hide a multitude of sins and are easy to wear. Stick to more free-flowing maxi skirts rather than fishtail or panelled for the ultimate comfort.
3. Easy Glam
Glam up your hair!
Orelia Wilma Stone embellished hair band, £25, ASOS
There's no easier way of glamming up your at home look than by adding an embellished Alice band. This cute hairband from Orelia Wilma is just perfect for a bit of Blair Waldorf-inspired chic.
4. Easy Glam
Go all in one
Vero Moda Ella jumpsuit, £42, Oliver Bonas
While playsuits aren't always the easiest thing to slouch about the house in, jumpsuits tend to sit more comfortably on most body-shapes. Go for a luxe-looking thicker fabric and long sleeves for some stay-at-home finesse.
5. Easy Glam
Jumper dresses are fuss-free for family dos
Joseph Striped knitted cashmere top, £318, My-Wardrobe
This cosy jumper dress features sweet sailor stripes and just a touch of glitter.
6. Easy Glam
Make a smart skirt your statement piece
Flower bead skirt, £55, Topshop
A vintage-style skirt will add a glamorous touch to fine knits and flats.
7. Easy Glam
Go retro with a 70s-style dress
Embellished Peter Pan collar, £60, Warehouse
Seventies silhouettes are perfect for doing comfy but stylish. Pair this bell-sleeve Peter Pan dress with opaques and ballet flats.
8. Easy Glam
If unsure, keep it classic
Romantic shirt, £39.90, Mango
If you do want to do dressy with ease then a crisp white shirt is a timeless classic, and can always be dressed up with a statement scarf.
9. Easy Glam
You can't go wrong with a winter knit
YMC Navy fairisle crew neck, £80, My-Wardrobe
If you can't do Fair Isle in winter then when can you! Pair with dark skinny denims and boots to ensure it's more casual chic than apres ski.
10. Easy Glam
Try cropped trousers and an easy heel for effortless elegance
High waisted navy trousers, £89, Reiss
Pair peglegs with a cropped short sleeve knit in a bright hue for a cool 60s look. Finish with kitten heels.
11. Easy Glam
Go boho with a kaftan
Embroidery kaftan, £35, Miss Selfridge
Kaftans are loose fit but still look glam - the perfect compromise. We love the pretty print on this Miss Selfridge number.
12. Easy Glam
Have fun with embellishment
Snowflake embellished jumper, £55, Miss Selfridge
If you're not up for anything too complicated, but still want to look smart, then a comfy jumper dress with playful embellishment is guaranteed to get you feeling cosy AND chic.
13. Easy Glam
Avoid restricting cuts if you're going out for dinner
Stud embellished T-shirt dress, £139, Jigsaw
Don't choose anything figure-hugging if you're dining out - you'll feel far more comfortable in an A-line cut.
14. Easy Glam
Try adding some sparkle
Fine merino sequin embellished cardigan, £189, Jigsaw
Stay comfortable and glam with a sparkly jumper! It's the perfect combo to help you look stylish while feeling snug.
15. Easy Glam
Try a fit-and-flare cut
Cross hatch print dress, £180, Jaeger
This adorable drop-waist dress is easy-to-wear and will look just as neat with a simple cardi over the top.
16. Easy Glam
A little lace will dress up your lunchtime look
Lucy lace top, £100, French Connection
This lace tee is a great alternative to casual tees, still comfy but with a luxe touch. Pair with heeled boots and your favourite jeans.
17. Easy Glam
Opt for ladylike lace
Estelle lace dress, £175, Whistles
Lace is a great compromise between flirty and formal, especially in a subtle shade like navy.
18. Easy Glam
Up the glam with lashings of accessories
House of Harlow 1960 Turqouise enamelled tribal cuff, £175, My-Wardrobe
The perfect way to glam up any look is of course with heaps of accessories. Stack bangles, layer necklaces and generally have fun with your jewellery box!
19. Easy Glam
Go for a colour pop with your top
Portia silk frilly skirt, £67, French Connection
If you're not quite ready for full-on colour, be a little bold and go for half and half. We love this pretty pink silk ruffled blouse from French Connection, the puff sleeves make it fabulously femme.
20. Easy Glam
Don't forget ruffles and bows
French Connection Noel Georgette bow ruffle shirt, £60, John Lewis
A quick and easy way to look glam with the minimum of effort is to go for bows and ruffles! With lashings of girlie trim details you'll feel ultra smart without even trying.
21. Easy Glam
Throw on a tux style jacket for added formality
Houndstooth jacket, £125, Jaeger
Kate Moss and Leighton Meester have been loving their suit jackets. This houndstooth jacket from Jaeger is a great cover-up for dining or meeting a pal in the pub as it will give your look an instant formal edge.
22. Easy Glam
Go for comfortable chic trousers
Ezra tailored peg trouser, £95, Reiss
Peglegs are great for giving a smart appearance while having a super comfy fit. These trousers from Reiss are just the thing and are available in grey or camel.
23. Easy Glam
Bring out the sky-highs!
Miu Miu patent leather pumps, £330, Net-A-Porter
If you're popping to a friend's house or are entertaining guests at yours, it's the perfect time to show off your best shoes - without having to worry about the journey home! No walking needed, make sure you work your highest heels to really lengthen your pins for dinner parties or home get-togethers. These Miu Miu patent pumps are the ideal go-with-anything shoe.
24. Easy Glam
Add a sequinned scarf for a finishing flourish
Gold sequin print silk scarf Givenchy, £160, Liberty
Scarves are a great way to dress up an outfit and can be worn in a huge variety of different ways. This Givenchy scarf has all the sumptuous sheen from the silk, and the added sequins give it an extra nocturnal shimmer.
25. Easy Glam
Pop on your peep-toes
Veronica lace peep-toe heel, £25, Peacocks
If you're going for bare legs, these boots are a fun finishing touch. Working the current lace trend into neat peep-toe booties, they're ideal for the more flirty and romantic home occasion.
26. Easy Glam
Mix it up with a splash of print
Leopard print court, £17.99, New Look
Leopard print has been a huge trend for winter and is still going strong! These cute courts will give your home outfit a current look. They're just the thing for giving a fierce edge to all-black ensembles.
27. Easy Glam
Wear something sequinned to catch the light
Sequin jacket, £99, Jaeger
If you're taking it easy at the weekend and want something glam but easy to wear, try going for sequins. This jacket from Jaeger is a great investment piece and is perfect for adding some extra polish to any occasion, plus it will look great over skirts OR trousers.
28. Easy Glam
Accessorise with crystals
Vivienne Westwood Orb crystal-encrusted brooch, £110, Net-A-Porter
Add an instant hit of glam to your everyday outfit with this gorgeous go-with-anything crystal encrusted Vivienne Westwood brooch. Fasten to your lapel, dress or blouse for quick and easy chic.
29. Easy Glam
Try a fancy finish for added romance
Limited edition ruffle dress, £170, Topshop
A delicate chiffon dress may not be the most practical choice for a night of dancing but they're perfect for casual dinner with friends.
30. Easy Glam
Avoid restricting shifts
Philip Lim Sleeveless jewel neckline dress, £441.46, My-Theresa
A dress with an overlay like this one by 3.1 Philip Lim will skim your shape in a far more flattering way than a figure-hugging shift.
31. Easy Glam
Pop a pretty collar over simple shifts to add interest
Gemma Lister sequin collar, £31.50, Asos
If you've chosen a simple top or dress try adding a sequin collar for added glamour.
32. Easy Glam
Keep prints subtle and simple
Parrot print drape dress, £150, Whistles
Keep prints small scale and in neutral shades to avoid looking like you're trying too hard. This Whistles wrap dress is quirky but not over the top.
33. Easy Glam
Don't forget the finishing touches
Stud resin bracelet, £35, Jigsaw
Just one statement cuff will polish to your look and keep bare arms from appearing stark.
34. Easy Glam
Max out the glamour with costume jewels
Mawi Gold plaited jade drop earrings, £215, My-Wardrobe
If you've chosen a simple dress then go to town on luxe costume jewellery like these glam drops by Mawi.
35. Easy Glam
Go for an embellished top rather than statement skirts
Premium sage mesh rose top, £40, Topshop
If you're going for separates make the top the focus of your outfit as it's easier to wear than a restricting skirt.
36. Easy Glam
Choose an intricately-cut dress for added wow
Ornamental bodice dress, £195, Reiss
If you're looking for something more polished but still easy to wear, choose a dress with cut-out detailing as this will give the illusion of the dress working much harder than it really is!
37. Easy Glam
Add faux fur for a touch of old school luxe
Gem fur shrug, £70, French Connection
Faux fur is huge this season, and this cropped take on the trend is so snuggly, it's comfort clothing at it's most glam.
38. Easy Glam
Opt for fine jewellery for a subtle look
Oasis gold plated chunky link watch, £30, Asos
A formal dress watch like this one by Oasis is a gentle finishing flourish if you want to be quietly stylish.
39. Easy Glam
A statement necklace can be your secret weapon
Heritage tangled treasure necklace, £49.99, Banana Republic
Prove your fashion stripes by dressing up a plain shift with a chunky choker.
40. Easy Glam
Give a tomboy look a girlie twist with a little embellishment
Black embellished collar tunic, £50, Topshop
Peter Pan collar dresses are great for taking attention off the waist and onto your neckline.
