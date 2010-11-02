13 Mar 2018
Statement Jewellery
Oblong stone Stretch Ring, £10, Topshop
Orangey hues are the new camels this season, so work the trend with this utterly gorgeous coral oblong ring. Wear with a palette of bold brights for maximum impact.
Necklace Twice C, £22.50, Mango
Add a jazz of jade to your neckline with this show stopping pendant piece. Wear with black or white to let the green take centre stage.
Burberry Prorsum Large Studded Perspex Bangle, £67.50, The Outnet
Go Agyness Deyn cool with this gorgeous black transparent perspex bangle from Burberry Prorsum. It’s the perfect accessory to add a tougher edge to a girlie ensemble.
Disaya Multicoloured Enamel Jewelled Cuff Bracelet, £175, ASOS
We love the multi-faceted and coloured jewel-like stones on this fabulous bright and beautiful cuff. Wear with spring’s tangerine hues.
Kenneth Jay Lane Painted Enamel Necklace, £72, The Outnet
For low-key luxe, this silver-tone chain-link necklace with its four silver-painted black stones will style up a casual jersey T-shirt.
Jacqueline Leather Wide Strap Bracelet, £29, Reiss
Cuff bracelets are a subtle statement piece ideal for days in the office. This wide leather bracelet from Jaeger will look elegant with black cropped pants and a crisp white shirt.
Larissa Necklace, £95, LK Bennett
Keep all eyes on your neckline with this bold beaded and chain necklace.
Resin Chain Necklace, £15, Jaeger
If you’re one for a subtle statement then this nude and peachy tonal chain necklace is all your outfit requires for a little dash of individuality.
5 Piece Collar Necklace, £85, Jaeger
Add some striking colour interest to your day or eveningwear with this blue-hued chunky collar necklace. Wear with plunging necklines to really let the necklace do the talking.
Anton Heunis Disc Chandelier Earrings With Tassels, £99, My Wardrobe
Get some Eastern delight with these chandelier earrings. Keep hair in a high chignon and wear with a floaty maxi dress for a real bohemian feel a la Sienna.
Statement Frosted Flower Ring, £18, Accessorize
Embrace the new season floral trend with this flower-power beauty. Wear with palette of pretty spring pastels.
Monica Vinader Gold-Vermiel Aventurine Cuff, £162, The Outnet
Make a decadent statement with this beautiful, gold-vermeil cuff. With its encrusted deep-red stone, it’s an ultra luxe eveningwear addition.
Deborah Peony Flower Statement Necklace, £20, Accessorize
This gorgeously glam flower and pearl detail necklace is all about grown-up femme glamour.
Vintage Style Oversized Trinket Bottle long Pendant, £15, ASOS
For a real eye-catcher, this vintage style gold-tone pendant will work wonders. Wear over an all black ensemble for a super statement.
Feather Chandelier Earrings, £9.99, New Look
It was a feather affair at the Chanel SS11 shows and these beautiful lilac feather chandelier earrings are a new-season must!
Brandy Stackable Rings, £49, Reiss
Catch the light with this super sparkly gold and silver jewelled ring, an easy and chic way to add a subtle bling to your outfit.
Five Stack Band Ring, £12.50, Wallis
This delicate five ring stack will sparkle in the light - perfect for a dinner date.
Shell Bib Necklace, £85, Jaeger
Take on the bib necklace trend with this delicate shell version from Jaeger. It’s got just the right amount of silver circles and contrast cube pieces to compliment everything from fitted workwear shifts to intricate lace camisoles.
Ladies Jade Pearl Bib Necklace, £15, Peacocks
Add some instant elegance to your LBD with this stunning pearl bib necklace from Peacocks.
Sportmax Blue Valdai Perspex Geo Necklace, £95, My Wardrobe
Stand out from the crowd with this showpiece necklace from Sportmax. The blue and white hues will ease you into the new season and update a simple shift.
Mawi Gold-Plated Embellished Drop Earrings, £230, Net-A-Porter
We're in love with these gold-plated, fuchsia and green crystal earrings earrings by Mawi. Wear with a show-stealing gown for red carpet glamour.
Valentino 22-Karat Gold Swarovski Crystal Rose Brooch, £450, Net-A-Porter
For an evening centrepiece, this crystal embellished brooch by Swarovski will add plenty of glitz to a evening jacket or boyfriend blazer.
Two Tone Stretch Bracelet With Buckle Detail, £12, ASOS
Have a monochrome moment with this chunky buckle detail bracelet by ASOS.
Anton Heunis Art Deco Flower Crystal Encrusted Necklace, £370, My Wardrobe
The ultimate statement piece, this striking necklace has a genuine stylish past. The large topaz is a vintage 50’s piece and is bound to steal the show wherever you go.
Fiona Paxton bib neckpiece, £285, EC One
Go goth-glam in this chain and bib necklace. Layer it with lace and pair with dark lips and slick locks for a really high-fashion look.
Elaborate metal draped collar, £5, Wallis
Throw on this metal draped collar necklace over a simple tee and skinny jeans for an instant hit of glam.
Annoushka Breeze Earrings, £360, Annoushka
If you find statement jewellery a little on the heavy side, try a fine jewellery take on the trend like these exquisite earrings from Annoushka. Inspired by nature, the 18ct gold leaves and their long stems are decoratedn with brilliant cut diamonds - making them a delicate and subtle statement pair.
Crystal and wood necklace, £27, Jaeger
Classic yet quirky, this Art Deco-style choker is perfect office-to-after-work wear.
House of Harlow 1960, £32, My-Wardrobe
Don't underestimate the ability of a ring to polish your look. This slightly hippie mother of pearl ring is all you need to give a longsleeve maxidress evening kudos.
Violet, Gold and Black Snakeskin cuff bracelet, £79, Aspinal of London
Make a statement this party season with this beautiful, classic cuff from Aspinals. With violet, gold and black snakeskin leather panels set in a gold frame, it's an ultra luxe party piece to embellish any outfit.
Enamel link earrings, £18, French Connection
These Art Deco style black and gold enamel link earrings are the perfect go-to pair to liven up your partywear.
Watch Over Me 18ct gold ring with Diamonds, £495, Links Of London
Statement jewellery doesn't always need to be tough or extreme. This delicate gold circle and diamond ring has plenty of notice-me power without going overboard. Wear with any cocktail dress for the ultimate luxe polished look.
Fiona Paxton Silver leather beaded earrings, £95, EC One
Add boho vibes to your party ensemble with these bold danglers.
