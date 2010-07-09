13 Mar 2018
Statement Jewellery
1. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Angie Gooderham long faceted tassel pendant, £28.50 reduced from £95, House of Fraser
Tassel jewellery is an emerging new trend, so get ahead in style with this gorgeous tassel pendant – a real bargain!
2. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Fabric strand necklace, £20, Topshop
If metal’s not your thing, go for fabric strands instead. It's just as stylish – and it’s less heavy too!
3. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Bolts necklace, £30, Topshop
DIY can be chic too! Topshop go for a more unusual look with this bold bolts necklace. But it really works!
4. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Embellished beaded collar, £25, Topshop
Unashamedly bold, this collar necklace is great for dressing up simple black eveningwear and even better to team with a maxi dress.
5. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Leopard glass frame necklace, £10, Very
Take a leaf out of Kelly Osbourne’s book in this funky necklace – very Tatty Devine!
6. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Ethnic twisted necklace, £14, Very
Go for gold in this on-trend ethnic twisted necklace.
7. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Indian jeweled statement necklace, £22, Very
Neck-chandelier alert! Not for the faint-hearted this jewelled necklace is just the thing for low-cut summer tops.
8. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Elki necklace, £45, All Saints
All Saints go industrial-chic with this bold necklace. We love!
9. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
House of Harlow 1960 feather pointed necklace, £68, My Wardrobe
Nicole Richie’s label House of Harlow 1960 has got creating stunning jewellery down to a fine art! This necklace is bound to get all eyes on you.
10. Statement Jewellery Necklaces and Collars
Alberta Ferretti beaded silk-crepe bib, £118.50 was £395, The Outnet
Bargain alert! Necklace bibs are accessory hotcakes right now and this beaded silk piece from Alberta Ferretti is hot-to-trot
11. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Jewel enamel bangles, £10, New Look
Perfect for styling up a holiday outfit, this jewel bangle from New Look is a delicious tropical blue.
12. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Rose cuff, £16, Urban Outfitters
The celebs are going crazy for cuffs and this rose version from Urban Outfitters is a real style steal at £16.
13. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Wendy Mink gold plated hammered bird cuff, £120, Liberty
We totally love this bird bracelet from Liberty! Utterly unique, all eyes will be on this cute cuff.
14. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Mirla twisted cord and chain bracelet, £25, Whistles
Go for a twisted industrial look with this bracelet from Whistles, fab for teaming with greys and silvers.
15. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Tia bracelet, £35, All Saints
Dare to wear this super statement bold bracelet. Perfect for teaming with a neutral outfit.
16. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Lily and Lionel leather wrap-around bracelet, £58, Matches
Let the leather do the talking with this wrap-around belt-bracelet.
17. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
House of Harlow 1960 multi-strand bracelet, £54 was £78, My Wardrobe
Nicole Ritchie knows how to accessorise! Her House of Harlow 1960 brand has created the ultimate in wrist-candy.
18. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Kara by Kara Ross striped cuff bracelet, £158 was £225, Matches
Wow! This statement cuff is so sought after it's famous! Showing off raw glamazon magnetism, dress it up with a simple and sophisticated LBD for maximum evening impact!
19. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Dannijo Malerie studded silver cuff, £68.25 was £195, The Outnet
Rock on with this funky hard-as-nails wrist-cuff by red-hot designers Dannijo.
20. Statement Jewellery Cuffs and Bracelets
Juicy Couture multi stone cuff, £69 was £138, My Wardrobe
This cute cuff is Juicy’s take on the Bvlgari stone clusters – pepped up with typical Juicy Couture candy-floss-gloss of course.
21. Statement Jewellery Earrings
French Connection block tassel drop earring, £12, ASOS
These classic gold tone French Connection drop earrings are so Art Deco fabulous, pair with a 20’s flapper dress and go for retro-glam-nonchalance!
22. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Cabouchon drop earrings, £30, All Saints
We love these vintage inspired Cabouchon chandelier earrings. The ultimate in ear drama!
23. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Drew earrings by Orelia, £22, Topshop
These unusual bird earrings are just as cute as can be and will look great with an up 'do!
24. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Treasure earrings, £20, All Saints
Be a tough cookie and accessorise a cute summer dress and biker jacket with these sweet yet grungy multi-facet beaded drop earrings.
25. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Kenneth Cole Capri multi chain and stone drop earrings, £35, Debenhams
Look sharp in these icy azure Kenneth Cole Capri drop earrings. Perfect for aquatic shades.
26. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Guess silver coloured heart and multi chain earrings, £40. Debenhams
Get right to the heart of the matter in these oh-so-sweet silver heart drop earrings from Guess. Tres romantic!
27. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Soraya earrings, £15, Coast
Wear these earrings with a colourful maxi-dress and tussled tresses and watch the compliments flood in.
28. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Cradle bead bunch earrings, £10, Oasis
Delicate and pretty, these earrings would be great for a summer wedding or garden party.
29. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Lucy Hutchings black long tassel earrings, £61 was £122, My Wardrobe
Super-long and super-chic, these black tassle earrings are the ultimate in elegant statement.
30. Statement Jewellery Earrings
Jacquie Aiche black Tipe Navajo earrings, £46 was £92, My Wardrobe
If Pocahontas were alive she was totally go for these earrings and they go with any outfit.
31. Statement Jewellery Rings
Screen siren baguette stone ring, £12, ASOS
It’s triple the fun with this rose-coloured stone ring – perfect to wear with a cute summer dress.
32. Statement Jewellery Rings
Gold metal bead burst ring, £12.50, Dorothy Perkins
This wacky yet sophisticated ring is a showstopper, perfect to jazz up any LBD.
33. Statement Jewellery Rings
Gold filigree ring, £4, Miss Selfridge
Pearls and gold - a winning combo! This Miss Selfridge gold ball finger candy is just fab.
34. Statement Jewellery Rings
Celestina Trenta y Sais ring, £63 was £180, The Outnet
The mixture of ebony and the sterling silver detail makes this ring perfect for hot summer evenings.
35. Statement Jewellery Rings
Grayce by Molly Sims purple crystal cushion ring, £50 was £78, Matches
The definition of elegance, this royal blue cushion ring will get everyone talking at any cocktail party.
36. Statement Jewellery Rings
Lola Rose black agate semi-precious ball ring, £55, ASOS
Simple but totally eye-catching, this ring will spice up any rock chick’s wardrobe
37. Statement Jewellery Rings
Gold metal bow ring, £5, Miss Selfridge
This darling ring takes us back to the days of swings and ice cream vans – wear with black to cute up an edgier outfit.
38. Statement Jewellery Rings
Juicy Couture Accessories, gold dynasty adjustable ring, £34 reduced from £86, My Wardrobe
There’s almost something Grecian about this utterly bling-tastic knuckle-duster.
39. Statement Jewellery Rings
Kenneth Jay Lane, clear crystal cocktail ring, £86, My Wardrobe
The ultimate sparkler – wear at night for full-out glam, or add some glitz to casual daytime wear.
40. Statement Jewellery Rings
Lipsy flower ring, £15, Oli
This ring screams summer, with its coral-coloured clusters and gold flowers. Sport with a tan for a glowing summer look.
