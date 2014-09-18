Statement Bags: The InStyle Round-Up

Statement bags are, in short, the perfect way to give a classic outfit a new season update. Check out our pick of the best styles for one you love...

Statement bags are, in short, the perfect way to give a classic outfit a new season update.

Knocking the investment bag off the top spot, this younger-sister-of hit the catwalks last season with Anya Hindmarch's retro grocery bags, Jeremy Scott's Moschino collection, which featured McDonald's drinks and Happy Meals, and Chanel's notorious supermarche sweep where your favourite bags, like the timeless 2.55, were shrink-wrapped and the ingenious 'Lait de Coco' milk cartons hung from models' arms.

Not sure how to style them? Look to the Brit fash pack (a.k.a FROWers, a.k.a the Delevingne, Chung, Viera-Newton, Lowe gang). Alexa nailed the look at Topshop Unique SS15 show in a A-line skirt, fine sweater, sixties flats and a Chanel milk carton bag.

Chanel a little out of your price range? Statement bags are now not only for those with a hefty budget, there's stand-out styles are on the high street. This season, bright faux fur is a hot topic, and Shrimps, Topshop and Zara have a desirable offering. New Look, too, launched a range of catwalk-inspired fast food clutches. (We like the milkshake one.)

Check out our pick of the best statement bags for one you love...