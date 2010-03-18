13 Mar 2018
Springtime skirts
-
1. Shirred waist placket skirt, £21.99, River Island
We're loving the nautical trend right now and this striped skirt from River Island is just the thing.
-
2. Animal print skirt, £110, Reiss
Work a little animal magic into your wardrobe with this leopard print number from Reiss.
-
3. Cutwork skirt, £45, Warehouse
We're loving the broderie anglaise lace on this sweet black skirt from Warehouse. Team with ballet flats and a vest top and you'll be pretty as a picture.
-
4. Vintage lace prom skirt, £38, Topshop
Go for vintage romance in this grey prom skirt from Topshop. Team this lacy little number with other nude hues for a totally on-trend S/S 2010 look.
-
5. Zebra print stretch skirt, £99, Karen Millen
We're loving this abstract take on the animal print trend from Karen Millen. Team with killer heels and teeny top for an irresistible evening look.
-
6. Stripe tulip skirt, £40, Lipsy
This tulip skirt from Lipsy is the ultimate in curve-enhancing fashion!
-
7. Polka mesh miniskirt, £25, A|wear
Polka-dots never go out of fashion just because they're so darn pretty! This sky-blue skirt from A|wear is demure and flirty.
-
8. H! By Henry Holland for Debenhams, £15, Debenhams
We're loving Henry Holland's collection for Debenhams and this ruched stretch skirt is a particular favourite!
-
9. Hexagon spot skirt, £45, Oasis
We're dotty about this blue/white polka-dot skirt form Oasis! Wear with peep-toes for modern Mad Men glamour.
-
10. Lace skirt, £99, Karen Millen
We're loving the lace look right now and this scallop-hemmed skirt from Karen Millen is a true statement piece. Wear with a cropped tuxedo jacket for evening glamour.
-
11. Print tulip skirt, £25, A|wear
Go for bold print action in this black/grey tulip skirt from A|wear. We love the glossy black button detail. Team with patent court shoes for office appeal.
-
12. Denim wrap-over skirt, £37.90, Mango
Go for shades of blue with this denim wrap-over mini from Mango. We love the fab detailing - a tulip hem and contrast stitching make this a hot high street piece.
-
13. Floral skirt £10, Boohoo.com
Brighten up your day with this zingy floral skirt from boohoo.com. Team with crop top if you dare for early 90s styling.
-
14. Mini zip through skirt, £19.99, River Island
The neon pink hue and exposed zip on this skirt from River Island make for one cool spring number.
-
15. Vero moda rouched skirt, £29, Oli.co.uk
The drape skirt goes mini with this teeny number from Oli. Add high heels and a sparkly top and you're ready to party!
-
16. Tilly Tango skirt, £79, Reiss
Summer lovin', happened so fast… Get your Sandy on in this full skirt from Reiss. And in on-trend coral too!
-
17. Redoute creation leather skirt, was £69, now £27.50 La Redoute
Get the rock chick look with this slinky leather skirt from La Redoute.
-
18. Drape pocket ruch waist skirt, £25, Topshop
This jersey skirt from Topshop has outsized pockets for a casual look. With its draped style and coral-colour, this is one cool springtime skirt.
-
19. Nude floral miniskirt, £30, Miss Selfridge
We're loving the springtime romance in this nude floral mini from Miss Selfridge.
-
20. Ichi Akat skirt, £23, USC
Bring on the summer in this striped skirt blooming with springtime flowers.
-
21. Denim miniskirt, £14.99, Uniqlo
Work the washed-out denim look in this hot little miniskirt from Uniqlo. Team with a denim blouse for this season's double denim look.
-
22. Striped skirt, £25, New Look
This black and white striped number reminds us of the fab vintage dress Dannii Minogue wore at the National TV Awards. Wear with a high ponytail for a 50s look.
-
23. Vero Moda peplum skirt, £28, Oli.co.uk
Work the peplum look (loved by Victoria Beckham) in this printed monochrome skirt from Oli.
-
24. Wimbledon knits skirt, £55, French Connection
We love this gorgeous skirt from French Connection… It's got just the right amount of flare for a subtly flirty look.
-
25. Komodo Zinia skirt, £45, Ascension
Go for bold brights in this hot skirt by ethical brand Ascension. The cross-over style and thick waist band make for a figure-flattering look.
-
26. Cheap Monday gather skirt, £30, Urban Outfitters
Get in on the draped look with this grey marl number by Cheap Monday.
-
27. Black frill mini skirt, £30. Miss Selfridge
Just how adorable is this frill skirt from Miss Selfridge? The bow at the waist is the perfect finish to this pretty-as-could-be mini.
-
28. Sunflower print skirt, £45, Oasis
This African-inspired print is on-trend for spring/summer with its stand-out motif and bright hue. Team with wedges and button-up blouse for safari chic.
-
29. Louche Toile de jour skirt, £35, Joy
Add a little French fancy to your look with this pretty toile de jour skirt from Joy.
-
30. White brocade lampshade skirt £15, Boohoo.com
Work the umbrella shape skirt in this fab ivory mini from Boohoo.com
-
31. Body con khaki skirt, £15, Boohoo.com
Work the bodycon look with military styling with Boohoo's cute khaki buttoned skirt.
-
32. Layered ruffle skirt, £32, Lipsy
We've come over all 80s with this ruffle skirt from Lipsy. With outsized polka-dots and swishy taffeta we're just dying to party in this little number.
-
33. Bow pocket skater skirt, £20, asos.com
Be cute as a button in this nude skirt with contrast black bow pockets.
-
34. Louche silk frill side pencil skirt, £35, Joy
Slink it up with this delicious frilly pencil skirt from Joy. Secretary chic at its very sexiest!
-
35. Celat short skirt, £79, Ted Baker
We're in love with the pretty butterfly print on this skirt from Ted Baker. It just screams warm weather!
-
36. Frill tassel tie mini skirt, £22, asos.com
Go for on-trend khaki with this frilly skirt with tassel tie from asos. A much cuter way to work the military trend than with a pair of combat pants!
-
37. Holly Fulton deco print skirt, £65, asos.com
Holly Fulton was the hot ticket this London Fashion Week and this print skirt shows just why. Get your hands on this deco-inspired number for stand-out style.
-
38. Jintz short skirt, £89, Ted Baker
This scallop-edged skirt from Ted Baker makes for romantic springtime style.
-
39. Spring rose skirt, £29, Motel Rocks
Gorgeous rose print, bow detail and flattering full circle style… What's not to love?
-
40. Plaid skirt, £30, Next
Get a little country and western styling with this plaid skirt from Next.
