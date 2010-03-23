13 Mar 2018
Spring Workwear Essentials
-
1. Canary Shauny tee, £89, Reiss
Bring a pop of colour to your workwear wardrobe with Reiss's canary-yellow top.
-
2. Navy pleated waistband trouser, £95, Whistles
Work the tapered trouser trend with these navy pleat-waisted numbers form Whistles. You'll need some height with these so crack out the heels!
-
3. Nude large ruffle shirt, £30, Miss Selfridge
Work the nude trend with this outsized chiffon blouse from Miss Selfridge. Depending on your workplace wear it loose over cigarette pants or tucked into a high waisted-skirt.
-
4. Print tunic dress, £30, Next
Got a date after work but no time to change? Then this print dress by Next could solve your problems. Team with smart black jacket and courts for daywear then add statement earrings and edgy shoes for evening.
-
5. Gold Keira cage lace up sandals, £39.99, Schuh
If you're working an open-toed shoe at the office, it needs to be a substantial one to be smart enough. This lace-up pair of gladiators would look glamorous poking out form under a pair of wide-legged tailored trousers.
-
6. Crochet brogue shoe, £60, Topshop
The brogue gets a summer make-over with these off-white crochet numbers from Topshop.
-
7. Spot playsuit, £35, Asos
Love the playsuit look but didn't think it could work for the office? Think again! This pretty polka-dot number from Asos features a double-breasted top for office chic.
-
8. Coral Reformed crop pad tee, £55, Urban Outfitters
Work the power shoulder look even on a T-shirt! Team this hot pink tee with high-waisted trousers and boyfriend blazer to get your S/S silhouette just right.
-
9. Pink Leah messenger bag, £550, Mulberry
Mulberry's bags are perfect for workwear and we love it when they give them a colour makeover. The Leah bag in hot pink just sings 'springtime'!
-
10. Vintage patch dress, £50, Topshop
If you love the vintage look this creamy-coloured dress form Topshop is perfect for working the trend at the office.
-
11. Oasis breton stripe top, £25, Asos
We love a little nautical action and Oasis have made a twist to the trend by making the stripes red.
-
12. Pink court shoe, £49.99, River Island
Add a pop of cheeky colour to an otherwise sober work outfit with these candy-pink heels from River Island.
-
13. Premium silk slouch blazer, £65, Asos
Blazers got a 90s makeover for S/S 2010 and this soft, navy from Asos is just the thing.
-
14. Lino circle top, £95, Whistles
This loose top from Whistles works the print trend in an office-appropriate style.
-
15. NW3 tiered dress, £110, Hobbs
Work the trend for tiered dresses with this plum-coloured frock from NW3 by Hobbs.
-
16. Ruffle front shift dress, £60, Oasis
This coral-coloured dress features pretty ruffles but is tailored enough for a hot workwear look.
-
17. Tiara dress, £95, All Saints
This slinky number is the perfect 'power dress' for flexing those corporate muscles in the boardroom!
-
18. Black wave print shift dress, £45, Wallis
Work the graphic print look with this shift dress from Wallis. Team with killer heels for a knock-out workwear look.
-
19. NW3 boyfriend blazer, £189, Hobbs
Still searching for the perfect boyfriend blazer? We might just have found it with this fab grey number from NW3 by Hobbs. The quirky detailing is to-die-for; double pockets and close together buttons.
-
20. KG Dita peep toe court high shoe, £140, KG.co.uk
Go for peep-toe perfection with these two-tone heels from KG by Kurt Geiger.
-
21. Collection ruffle longline cardigan, £65, John Lewis
The longline silhouette is a supremely chic trend right now. Work the look with this ruffle sleeved grey cardigan by John Lewis Collection.
-
22. Olivia Rubin contrast dress, £100, Oli.co.uk
Olivia Rubin is the queen of the spring dress right now as sported by Fearne Cotton and Emma Bunton. This fabulous yellow and floral print contrast dress will make a springtime statement.
-
23. Carvela and peep toe court shoe, £120,
A pair of serious, glossy black shoes are a shoe wardrobe essential. Slip on these sky-high numbers for instant power dressing!
-
24. Spot print dynasty dress, £38, Oasis
Go for statement shoulders with Oasis's spotty Dynasty Dress. Team with black accessories and blazer for a vintage-inspired workwear outfit.
-
25. Ella sandal, £120, French Connection
These tan heels from French Connection have got our hot heels radar twitching. With a double ankle strap, cone heel and platform sole they'll transform any workwear outfit from average to fashionable.
-
26. +J slim fit jacket, £59.99, Uniqlo
Jil Sander's collection for Uniqlo is stylish perfection when it comes to workwear and this slim fit jacket is no exception.
-
27. ASOS Leather tuck lock satchel, £65, Asos.co.uk
Don't have a satchel bag yet? You're a spring/summer trend behind! Snap up this squishy black over-the-body style from Asos.
-
28. Max C slouchy shopper bag, £40, Asos.co.uk
A nude tote is a chic spring/summer bag option and we totally heart this pleated Max C version with gold studs.
-
29. Episode Elisa Fover leather flap over bag, £99, House of Fraser.co.uk
This bag has got it all! It's an on-trend fold-over style with gold fittings and a chain handle. Delicious arm candy.
-
30. Asos
If you're blessed in the height department this sleek, slim-waisted jumpsuit is an easy workwear piece. Just think, no more worrying over matching separates. Genius!
