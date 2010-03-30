13 Mar 2018
Spring Jackets
1. Lace Jacket, £199, Karen Millen
Karen Millen's to-die-for lace jacket is back in stock having instantly sold out when it first hit stores. The scalloped edge and slim, puff sleeves make this one sexy evening option.
2. Tyson jacket, £169, Reiss
The nautical trend isn't going anywhere and we're a little bit in love with this ultra-chic take on the trend. The double-breasted style, gold buttons and striped edging make for one super-stylish jacket.
3. Tailored jacket, £150, French Connection
You've gotta love a statement shoulder – feeling a bit rubbish? Whack this baby on for an instant power hit.
4. Spotty heart blazer, £55, Topshop
Ooo how cute is this heart print from Topshop? We're loving the 80s-inspired cut of this jacket. With its big pockets and turned-up sleeves this would make a cool weekend look.
5. French Connection Tempest military jacket, £110, John Lewis
Brass buttons and a Mao collar make for one smart jacket from French Connection.
6. Butterfly for Matthew Williamson, £80, Debenhams
Proving that jackets can be as decorative as any party dress, Matthew Williamson's embellished number for his Butterfly at Debenhams collection will upgrade your outfit from casual to glam in an instant.
7. Grey jersey blazer, £49.50, GAP
Gap can always be relied upon to come up with perfectly styled wardrobe staples, and this grey marl two-button blazer is no exception.
8. Navy sequin jacket, £180, Karen Millen
Add twinkle to absolutely anything in your wardrobe from jeans to a little black dress with this fab midnight-blue sparkly jacket.
9. Reynold jacket, £145, All Saints
All Saints do a great line in smart but worn-in jackets for that 'yup I do look this great and I definitely haven't tried too hard' look. This off-white linen blazer fits the bill.
10. Cropped jacket with gold buttons, £29.99 River Island
Military jacket styles are a wardrobe classic and we're loving River Island's navy number with epaulette and double button detail.
11. Marley pale blue biker jacket, £139, Reiss
Love the biker style but want to make it work for spring/summer? Try this palest-blue denim jacket by Reiss 1971.
12. Remedy jacket, £145, All Saints
Shorter jackets are perfect for the more petite among us and All Saint's Remedy Jacket will instantly flatter. The Charcoal colour is an on-trend alternative to black.
13. Navy and cream spotty blazer, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Go for cute polka-dots in Dorothy Perkin's navy and cream spotty blazer. It has sharp shoulders and is fitted around the waist making it perfect for hourglass figures.
14. Linen lace lined jacket, £60, Warehouse
This linen jacket with four button detail and lace lining is perfect for that Breakfast Club look.
15. Animal print sequin embellished jacket, £80, ASOS
We've spotted both Rachel Bilson and Olivia Palermo wearing a jacket not dissimilar to this beaded number from Asos. A swift way to update a monochrome outfit.
16. Tiered jersey crop jacket, £45, TopShop
Get a little Audrey Hepburn-esque action with this cropped, three-quarter sleeve ruffle jacket from Oasis. Team with skinny jeans and ballet flats for springtime chic.
17. Printed cotton sateen jacket, £70, Oasis
The pink rose-bud print on this fitted puff-sleeved jacket is just too adorable. The one button finish and waist-cinching style make it ideal for curvy girls.
18. Ruffle zip jacket, £45, Warehouse
This pretty, cropped ruffle number from Warehouse is part jacket part top. Wear it over a vest or layer over long sleeves.
19. Premium floral beaded jacket, £175.00, Topshop
Go for serious embellishment with Topshop's premium beaded jacket.
20. Suede drape jacket, £299, Karen Millen
Ultra-hot jacket alert! This suede drape jacket from Karen Millen is one of those pieces that will add instant wow to your wardrobe. The soft suede and neutral hue are to-die-for and we're loving those ruched sleeves. Yum!
21. Cream studded leather jacket, £125, Miss Selfridge
Proving that leather doesn’t have to be black, this cream, studded jacket from Miss Selfridge is the perfect springtime take on the leather trend.
22. Peacocks grey waterfall jacket, £15, Peacocks
For a stylish weekend look you can't go wrong with Peacocks waterfall jacket.
23. Connie crepe frill jacket, £150, French Connection
Work the longline look with this frill-front jacket from French Connection. A speedy way to smarten up leggings… Just add heels!
24. Short sleeve ruffle jacket, £55, Oasis
Go for safari style with this belted ruffle jacket from Oasis.
