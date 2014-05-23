Spring coats are a seasonal favourite of ours, for these months when the mornings and evenings can get quite chilly, but there's definitely a summery feel in the air. Find one you love in our InStyle Edit...

For SS14 , we have some fabulous colour experimentation with timeless styles, like trench and tulip coats in bold jewel colours and brights. Fendi has gone all-out with a full-on tangerine organza coat, but the hot orange hues have hit the high street too, with Zara nailing the statement shades. Prints too; as well as the usual florals, there's monochrome check, maze patterns and animal stripes.

These no-fuss coats are for brightening and lightening up your work wardrobe, as well as at weekends. Dress up with tasseled loafers, or down with your favourite pair of slip-on sneakers.

Now, check out our edit of the very best Spring Coats and enjoy the sunshine.