Spring Accessories Edit

Spring accessories can bring your new year wardrobe back to life. If you're fed up with layering autumnal tones but can't justify a splurge, a sprinkling of new bits can make it feel good as new.

Brighten things up at work with some new statement flats (seen on every FROW at the SS14 fashion weeks) or treat yourself to a statement clutch which will make you happy, whatever the weather.

The designer offering is as glorious as ever, but the high street, too, has come up trumps this season with trend-inspired pieces like 3D floral bags, print sneakers and stand-out sunglasses.

The weather is a bit grim so you can't be expected to go too mad, clothes-wise, but that's the beauty of accessorising - stay cosy and look fabulous, not mentioning bang on trend, with our pick of the best spring accessories around...