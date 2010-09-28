Where? Atop Burberry's deconstructed lace dresses (left) and Isabel Marant's loose-fit separates this season sat shearling flying jackets perfectly-finished with oversized pockets and fur-lined seams that had us willing the temperatures to drop.

Why? The leather biker has reigned as the fash pack's jacket of choice season after season, but for A/W 2010, the Aviator has surpassed it as every girl's go-to outerwear. With it's soft shearling lining and tough military inspired exterior it's the cosiest thing you can invest in this season, but still packs plenty of attitude.