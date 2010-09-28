13 Mar 2018
Spree V Save: Aviator Jackets
-
1. Burberry
Where? Atop Burberry's deconstructed lace dresses (left) and Isabel Marant's loose-fit separates this season sat shearling flying jackets perfectly-finished with oversized pockets and fur-lined seams that had us willing the temperatures to drop.
Why? The leather biker has reigned as the fash pack's jacket of choice season after season, but for A/W 2010, the Aviator has surpassed it as every girl's go-to outerwear. With it's soft shearling lining and tough military inspired exterior it's the cosiest thing you can invest in this season, but still packs plenty of attitude.
-
2. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £30
Rib hem aviator, £23, Primark (01189 606 300 for stockists)
If you want to work the trend, but know the aviator won't be a long-term wardrobe fixture for you then pick up a faux leather version.
-
3. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £30
Belted aviator, £25, Primark (01189 606 300 for stockists)
Bargain alert! With its weathered suede finish, edged pockets and buckle-detail this Primark number looks far more expensive than its meagre price tag - snap it up!
-
4. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £50
Shearling aviator, £35, Be Beau at Matalan
For a quick style fix this Matalan number is a classic and easy-to-wear - not to mention affordable - take on the trend.
-
5. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £50
Aviator jacket, £39.99, New Look
A tactile suede finish is a winning option for girlier girls.
-
6. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £50
Ami aviator jacket, £45, Boohoo
The most on-trend incarntions have an oversized fur collar for full impact.
-
7. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £100
Fleece collar PU biker, £58, Topshop
Biker-style leathers with a subtle fur collar are ideal for those who don't want to dive head first into the trend.
-
8. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £100
Faux fur aviator, £65, Warehouse
Opt for a washed-suede finish for a vintage feel.
-
9. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £100
Brown faux sheepskin aviator jacket, £75, Next
With its nipped-in waist this Next aviator maintains a feminine silhouette but has the on-trend twist of an oversized collar.
-
10. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £200
Aviator jacket, £110, Asos
At a slightly higher price point you can pick up a real leather aviator with super-soft edged lapels.
-
11. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £200
Leather aviator jacket, £120, Asos
Go for a khaki aviator to play up the military vibes.
-
12. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £200
Leather aviator, £150, Oasis
This Oasis number is one of our favourites, a great everyday option with subtle but luxe detail.
-
13. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £200
Sheepskin sleeveless gilet, £195, Topshop
This cute hooded number is perfect for inbetween seasons.
-
14. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £500
Double-sided sheepskin trench coat, £329, Zara
For a slightly smarter take on the trend choose this double-breasted version.
-
15. Shearling jacket, aviator
Under £500
Leather jacket, £449, Mango
At this more indulgent price point, quilted detail and shearling cuffs add a truly luxe vibe to this bomber aviator from Mango.
-
16. Shearling jacket, aviator
Investment
Biker jacket, £750, Acne
Acne has one of the season's most on-the-money collections of aviators - slick, perfectly-cut and with black rather than lighter hued fur, this is the dream coat for grungy girls.
-
17. Shearling jacket, aviator
Investment
Shearling collar coat, £840, Helmut Lang
A fine jersey body and slim leather sleeves give this Helmut Lang aviator a softer and smarter edge.
-
18. Shearling jacket, aviator
Straight off the runway...
Vintage style flight jacket, £1, 140, Acne
No detail is left unperfected on this vintage-look aviator.
-
19. Shearling jacket, aviator
Straight off the runway...
Shearling leather jacket, £1,895, Burberry Prorsum
Burberry's aviators set the bar for the season. Their full-collared, slim fit, richly died designs are the most covetable of the season.
-
20. Shearling jacket, aviator
Straight off the runway...
Michal shearling suede jacket, £2,045, Isabel Marant
This is the aviator at its most ladylike. The lamb-coloured suede and fluffy white lining are all you'll need to conjure a winter wonderland.
1 of 20
Burberry
Where? Atop Burberry's deconstructed lace dresses (left) and Isabel Marant's loose-fit separates this season sat shearling flying jackets perfectly-finished with oversized pockets and fur-lined seams that had us willing the temperatures to drop.
Why? The leather biker has reigned as the fash pack's jacket of choice season after season, but for A/W 2010, the Aviator has surpassed it as every girl's go-to outerwear. With it's soft shearling lining and tough military inspired exterior it's the cosiest thing you can invest in this season, but still packs plenty of attitude.