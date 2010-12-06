13 Mar 2018
SHOP: Velvet and Lace
Black velvet party dress, £125, Boutique at Topshop
If you’re looking for a new little black dress, they don’t come any chicer than this asymmetrical number. Just team with killer heels and a pair of chandelier earrings and you’re ready to party!
Velvet bow cardigan, £19.99, New Look
This adorable cardigan would look killer teamed with a pencil skirt and sky-high courts. Just what you need to complete your ladylike wardrobe.
Velvet tuxedo jacket, £270, Day Birger et Mikkelsen at Net-a-Porter
Make like Alexa Chung and Olivia Wilde and embrace the tuxedo jacket for evening. Sling it over your trusty LBD for a masculine edge or team it with a pair of cropped satin trousers to channel Yves Saint Laurent’s favourite look.
Crystal and velvet necklace, £99, Jaeger
If you find velvet a little too matronly for your own personal style, incorporate this luxe material into your accessories. This statement necklace is sure to liven up any party dress.
Velvet and lace miniskirt, £39, Promod
For the ultimate flirty little skirt look no further than this cute velvet mini edged in lace. We recommend wearing it with a pair of sheer black stockings for after-hours elegance.
Purple velvet ballet flats, £119, House of Harlow 1960
Just because flats are practical, doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Pick out a pair in an eye-catching shade, like these cute pumps from Nicole Richie’s fashion line. If they’re good enough for Nicole…!
Black velvet blazer, £59.50, Gap
Every woman should own a velvet blazer in her wardrobe. This closet classic can be worn with jeans or over an evening dress, making it the ultimate cost-per-wear purchase.
Black velvet cape, £440, Alice by Temperley at My wardrobe
Hit two trends in one with this cool embellished cape by Alice Temperley’s super-successful diffusion line. But HURRY! There are only a few sizes left!
Velvet jewelled elastic belt,£16, ASOS.COM
Cinch in your waist with this stand-out belt in emerald green. Whether it’s over a cocktail dress, blazer or coat, this little gem is sure to add polish to any evening outfit.
Burgundy velvet knot platform sandals, £45, ASOS.COM
Velvet looks particularly elegant in jewel shades. These deep red platform peep-toes are the perfect party shoes for dancing the night away.
Lace tiered dress, £75, Oasis
Go for lashing of lace in this pretty, layered LBD from Oasis. Add opaques or wear with bare legs for a sizzling party look.
See By Chloe lace-trimmed dress, £236.25, The Outnet
Get luxe for less with this stunning lace trimmed dress from See By Chloe. It's the perfect day-to-play LBD
Black sequin lace babydoll dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Add some sparkle to your lace with this pretty babydoll frock from Dorothy Perkins. It's the perfect go-to dress for all festive party dos!
Black lace ruffle skirt, £32, Miss Selfridge
Give your outfit a bit of a kick with this flare skirt from Miss Selfridge. The lace ruffles will add a hint of frou-frou flounce to your goth-glam look.
Nine West Escher15 heels, £70, Selfridges
Super elegant, these killer heels from Nine West have just the right amount of dark glamour to see you through party season in style. We love the peep-toe detail too!
Dolce & Gabbana lace trim top, £315, Matches
Treat yourself to a luxe lace trim top to style up your separates! Featuring a wool-mix top with lace embellished sleeves and neck, this top from Dolce & Gabbana is the ultimate style staple for your wardrobe.
Giuseppe Zanotti lace pumps, £330, Net-A-Porter
Make like a celeb and invest in some Giuseppe Zanotti foot-candy! These super cute nude mid-heel lace pumps feature a gorgeous black French lace overlay - and would look fab with full-circle skirts for a ladylike look.
Marc By Marc Jacobs lace skirt, £286.29, My Theresa
If you're not into all-out lace, just add a splash with this gorgeous a-line skirt from Marc by Marc Jacobs. Wear with sky-high patent heels.
Lace bubble dress, £180, Karen Millen
If all black lace is too austere for your taste, go for something a little lighter and more playful like this pretty bubble dress from Karen Millen. The bubble-kick of the skirt makes it utterly frothy and fabulously flouncy.
Milly metallic lace shift dress, £390, Net A Porter
While black lace may be the trend du jour, we absolutely love this shimmering gold take on the trend from Milly. Team with black accessories for an ultra luxe look this season.
Lace jacket, £75, Oasis
What better way to work the lace trend into your wardrobe than with this smart jacket. It's the perfect goth-glam cover-up for all outfits.
Silk lace sleeve blazer dress, £350, Jaeger
Sultry lace sleeves give the masculine silhouette of this blazer dress a sultry edge.
Sweetness cream dress, £195, Reiss
For girlie rather than vampy vibes, choose cream lace. Reiss' long-sleeve skater dress is the ultimate party dress for a classic yet flirty feel.
Lace faux fur collar coat, £150, Oasis
It can be tricky to find a cover-up that's just as glam as your dress, but this sleek and shapely black coat mixes textures perfectly for evening-appropriate drama.
Asos Black Crochet and leather dress, £195, Asos
Asos' Black collection has produced some truly show-stopping pieces for party season. This sculpted nude leather and crochet dress is the perfect for fashion mavericks who aren't afraid to make a statement.
Velvet and lace shorts, £60, Topshop
For a boho take on lace, add velvet to the mix. These shorts from Kate Moss' final collection for Topshop should be teamed with a pussybow blouse and loose waves for a flirty 70s feel.
Lace t-shirt, £99, Karen Millen
Try out the angelic side of lace in a crisp white tee. Wear with a maxi skirt for a hippie chic take on lace.
Becca body, £49, Reiss
Play peek-a-boo and wear a lace body peeping through a buttoned up blazer.
Nicky dress, £64.90, Mango
Choose a cut with a high neck, but inserts in extra fine lace for a really sultry appeal.
Tibi Chantal lace strapless jumpsuit, £420, My-Wardrobe
For a young, fresh take on lace try a jumpsuit layered under a tuxedo jacket.
Lace insert ponte dress, £55, Oasis
Lace inserts add classic glamour to this fitted camel bodycon dress.
Lace top, £275, Jaeger
This lace and velvet top comes in an icy blue for wintry vibes, and with its revealed hem, it'll look just the right amount of flirty over a leather skirt.
Twilight heels, £80, Miss KG
Lace adds instant night time kudos to ankle boots.
Rosalind lace dress, £295, Whistles
Alexa Chung has been spotted sporting this shapely Whistles number. In a rich cobalt blue it gives a fresh and funky twist on the trend.
Christopher Kane lace embroidered blouse, £750, Net-a-Porter
Christopher Kane's SS10 runways set the trend for leather and lace - the ultimate partners for a tough but playful look. This neat shirt has a folk-inspired print around the collar for an added femininity.
Knitted batwing top, £38, Topshop
Lace isn't just for night. Wear this pretty but cosy sweater over jeans for an easy off-duty outfit.
Lace clutch bag, £89.95, Karen Millen
For retro glamour team this lace clutch with a floor-skimming black gown.
Notte by Marchesa strapless ruche lace dress, £777, My-Wardrobe
A light lace trim adds a sophisticated edge to this stunning printed prom dress.
Kimchi and Blue sweetheart ballet dress, £65, Urban Outfitters
A sheer neckline adds a playful feel to this gold sweetheart dress.
House of Harlow Lilian platform heels, £159, My-Wardrobe
For classic glamour, pop on lace heels with your favourite LBD and keep legs bare.
Sequin lace black cape, £30, Peacocks
Add a touch of temptress to your wardrobe with this sheer scallop collar blouse.
Black rose lace box clutch, £85, French Connection
This embellished box clutch is very burlesque. Be playful with accessories, and team contrasting textures to complete the look. Think Dita Von Teese and team your bag with full-length gloves with bright jewels - just remember to choose a really timeless dress.
Black pearl and lace dress, £55, Miss Selfridge
For a vintage take on lace try this pearl detail shift from Miss Selfridge.
Metallic lace bodycon dress, £32.99, New Look
Gold overlay gives lace a luxe roll n' roll feel. Team this New Look dress with velvet accessories for a vampy combination of textures.
Platform heels, £23.99, New Look
Just a little lace adds endless wow-factor to these shoe boots by New Look.
Lace patchwork t-shirt, £30, Asos
Perfect for drinks with the girls. Team this sheer tee with peg legs and kitten heels for a dressy but easy-to-wear take on lace.
Emma Cook lace panel dress, £240, Matches
We love this Emma Cook lace panel dress! Adding some playful girlie detail with knitted bow embellishments on the sleeves, it's the ultimate work-to-play party dress.
Kookai Chantilly lace skirt, £55, John Lewis
Nail the maxi-skirt trend AND the lace trend in one with this gorgeous skirt from Kookai. Add kitten heels and a sparkly clutch for a Christmas party look.
Planet lace bolero, £59, John Lewis
The perfect party throw over, this black lace bolero jacket has just the right amount of Jackie O styling to add plenty of old school glamour to your look. Wear over a black leather mini to give some ladylike chic.
Tibi Chantal lace fitted dress, £369, My-Wardrobe
Go for romantic lace in this super luxe lace panel Tibi dress. Team with killer black patent heels and lashing of red lippy!
