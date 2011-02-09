13 Mar 2018
SHOP: Valentine's Gift Guide For Him
-
1. Valentines For Him 090211
Classic Malt Gentle Gift Set, £44.99, John Lewis
For the man who loves his late-night whisky, this 3-bottle pack will keep him Valentine’s Day happy.
-
2. Valentines For Him 090211
Leather Look Hunting Bag, £30, ASOS
This classically cool leather bag is just the right size for his guy gadgets.
-
3. Valentines For Him 090211
George Suede Loafer Rio Red, £95, Fins
Keep his feet looking trendy in these red-hot loafers.
-
4. Valentines For Him 090211
Stripy City Sock - 3 Pack, £35, Lions Rampant
These playful stripy city socks are bound to get him noticed.
-
5. Valentines For Him 090211
Dolce & Gabbana The One Gentleman Eau de Toilette, £42- £53, John Lewis
Brimming with pepper, grapefruit and seductive patchouli tones, this is the scent of the season for all dapper dudes.
-
6. Valentines For Him 090211
Paul Smith Glass Heart Cufflinks, £65, House of Fraser
Add a touch of romance to his work attire with these seductively sweet heart cufflinks.
-
7. Valentines For Him 090211
Calvin Klein Lettered Waistband Trunks, True Red, £21, John Lewis
Brighten up his underwear drawer with these red classic CK boxer shorts.
-
8. Valentines For Him 090211
Etiquette for Wine Lovers, £6.99, Liberty
The perfect gift for the wine lover, this handy book will teach him the art of tasting and serving.
-
9. Valentines For Him 090211
Bulldog Classic Shorts, £129, Orlebar Brown
One of the hottest men's swimwear labels around, these classic shorts, available in a rainbow of colours, will keep your man looking beach perfect.
-
10. Valentines For Him 090211
Atmosphere Red Colour Globe, £99, Paul Smith
This stylish and contemporary red globe will keep his bachelor pad looking top notch.
-
11. Valentines For Him 090211
Ralph Lauren Polo, £67, Matches
Work some college-boy cool into his wardrobe with this red polo shirt from Ralph Lauren. Perfect now under a sweater and solo come the warmer months.
-
12. Valentines For Him 090211
English Bridle Leather Journal, £95, Aspinal of London
For business or pleasure you can’t beat a classic leather-bound journal.
-
13. Valentines For Him 090211
Striped Dominic Cotton Top, John Smedley, £105, Liberty
This on-trend stripe top will see him through to spring in style.
-
14. Valentines For Him 090211
Heart Print Boxers, £8, Gap
Make a Valentine’s statement with these fun heart print boxers from Gap.
-
15. Valentines For Him 090211
Love Collection, £25, Thorntons
All you need is love and chocolate! This tempting gift offers plenty to keep the chocoholic satisfied.
-
16. Valentines For Him 090211
Smirnoff Red, Limited Edition IPod Speaker Pack, £34.99, Selfridges
This classic vodka has been wrapped in a red zipper jacket with inbuilt speakers and an MP3 connection. Vodka and a gadget all in one, this gift is bound to go over a treat.
-
17. Valentines For Him 090211
Taylor of Old Bond Street Grooming Box in Brown Leather, £209, Selfridges
Get him groomed to perfection with this old fashioned set, complete with Victorian-style Mach3 razor, an imitation ivory comb, a travel shaving brush and all the lotions and potions he needs.
-
18. Valentines For Him 090211
Launer Luxury Card Case, £60, Selfridges
This sumptuous leather credit card case will see him through the seasons in style.
-
19. Valentines For Him 090211
Cupcakes, £2.25 each (regular size) Available in boxes 4, 6, 9, 12 or 16 or 16, Primrose Bakery (Primrose Hill 020 7483 4222, Covent Garden 020 7836 3638)
Send him a sweet treat from the renowned Primrose Bakery. Personal, irresistible and available for delivery, these pretty cakes won’t last very long.
-
20. Valentines For Him 090211
Paul Smith Exclusive Playing Suites Handkerchief, £25, Selfridges
A must-have for any style conscious gentleman, this quirky Paul Smith handkerchief is the ultimate accessory.
-
21. Valentines For Him 090211
Soap and Glory Pride ‘N Groom, £7, Boots
This fresh, spicy and seductive set will keep him smelling wonderful.
-
22. Valentines For Him 090211
Tray Coin Purse, Black Pigskin, £85, Smythson
Keep his loose change safe in this luxurious and stylish black pigskin pouch.
-
23. Valentines For Him 090211
Sheepskin Gloves, £49, Celtic Sheepskin
His hands will stay toasty warm in these gorgeous luxurious gloves.
-
24. Valentines For Him 090211
Mr Right Mug, £9.99, Presents For Men
Serve him a cup of tea in this Mr Right mug in the morning and indulge his smug side.
-
25. Valentines For Him 090211
Otis Batterbee Cufflinks, £35, Otis Batterbee
Handmade in England, these pink stripe fabric cufflinks will bring a dash of British to any outfit.
-
26. Valentines For Him 090211
Duchamp Chelsea Gardener Tie, £65, Harvey Nichols
Style him into spring with this bright floral print tie by Duchamp.
-
27. Valentines For Him 090211
Jil Sander Cotton Polo Shirt, £250, Harvey Nichols
Get him colour blocking with this bright and bold Jil Sander polo shirt. We’re loving the yellow collar.
-
28. Valentines For Him 090211
Nixon Time Teller P Watch, £50, ASOS
This bright analogue watch by Nixon will certainly make a statement.
-
29. Valentines For Him 090211
Deck Shoes, £40, ASOS
Perfect with a pair of chinos, these classic navy boat shoes will be his new season staple.
-
30. Valentines For Him 090211
Burgundy Plaid Woven Pyjamas, £18, Topman
Keep him looking stylish into the wee hours in these comfortable cotton burgundy PJs.
-
31. Valentines For Him 090211
Jar of Heart Biscuits, £12.95, Fortnum & Mason
These butter biscuits will definitely please the gent with a sweet tooth.
-
32. Valentines For Him 090211
Emma Bridgewater Mr Mug, £15, Fortnum & Mason
Treat your mister to a steaming cup of coffee served up in this multi-coloured hearts mug by Emma Bridgewater.
-
33. Valentines For Him 090211
Love Story Chocolate Bar Library, £50, Fortnum & Mason
A treat for two! Spend some quality couple time nibbling on these exclusive bars, including rose and violet, fruit and nut and orange and dark chocolate, and reading Love Letters of Great Men.
-
34. Valentines For Him 090211
Francesco Lionetti Large Leather 3 Cigar Case, £64, Gift-Library.com
Let him impress at whisky hour with this luxury cigar case made from the finest leather.
-
35. Valentines For Him 090211
Scalpers Antelope Skull Slippers, £240, Gift-Library.com
These French velvet and leather slippers have a period charm suitable for a variety of attire, from smoking-dinner jackets to casual jeans.
-
36. Valentines For Him 090211
Sloane Stationery My Brilliant Ideas Notebook, £36, Gift-Library.com
Keep his ideas on paper with this fabulous leather ideas book from Sloane Stationery.
-
37. Valentines For Him 090211
Rituals Sunrise Massage Oil, £10.50, John Lewis
Treat him to a luxurious massage with this indulgently rich massage oil.
-
38. Valentines For Him 090211
Valentines Favourites - Case of 12 wines, £60, Marks and Spencer
With a selection of tasty rose and crisp whites, this stylish case of 12 wines is the perfect accompaniment for many a romantic dinner.
-
39. Valentines For Him 090211
Hearty Breakfast Heart Shaped Egg Shaper, £4, Topshop
Cook him a hearty Valentine's breakfast with this heart egg shaper.
-
40. Valentines For Him 090211
Crosley MP3 Clock Radio, £55, Urban Outfitters
Ideal for the music lover, this classic vintage-inspired clock radio features a plug for attaching his iPod and MP3 player.
-
41. Valentines For Him 090211
Valentine’s Card and Hand Scripted Message, £10, Smythson
Rediscover the art of letter writing this Valentine’s by having your personal message beautifully hand scripted into a selection of Smythson’s elegant die stamped Valentine’s cards.
-
42. Valentines For Him 090211
The Après Ski Skincare Set, £45, Murdock London
This kit will protect any ski-lover against the harsh elements thanks to the SPF 28 day cream, hair mould, recovery balm and lip balm.
-
43. Valentines For Him 090211
Tanquerary No.Ten Gift Pack, £54.99, Selfridges (0800 123 400)
Treat him to some Mad Men glamour with this gift pack containing a bottle of premiere-class gin and two martini glasses designed by vintage curator, Wayne Hemingway.
-
44. Valentines For Him 090211
Lyle & Scott Plain Lambswool Scarf, £35, Selfridges
This ultra-soft and comfortable lambs-wool scarf will add a luxe edge to his chilly day outfit.
-
45. Valentines For Him 090211
HRFC Vintage Quilt Rugby Shirt, £100, Hackett London
Rugby fans will love this bright and bold vintage cotton rugby shirt from Hackett London.
-
46. Valentines For Him 090211
Heat For Men, £47.50, Molton Brown
The ultimate post workout kit includes Molton Brown’s bestselling revitalising Black Pepper Bodywash, Body Scrub Bar and Hydrator.
-
47. Valentines For Him 090211
Great British Wit, £7.99, John Lewis
Keep him smiling with this rib-tickling collection of our nation’s funniest quotations.
-
48. Valentines For Him 090211
Pure Badger Brush and Sandalwood Bowl Gift Box, £26.95, Taylor Old Bond Street
Every gentleman needs a luxurious grooming kit and this pure Badger shaving brush and shaving cream bowl tick all the boxes.
-
49. Valentines For Him 090211
Handmade Bespoke Slippers, From £165, My Slippers
If you fancy really treating your man, splash out on a pair of made-to-order slippers. Handmade in the UK, you can select the shape, colours and motifs you want for a unique pair he won’t want to ever take off!
-
50. Valentines For Him 090211
L¹Atelier du Vin Oeno Travel Gift box, £115, John Lewis
For the wine enthusiast, this set features 50 European wine aromas to discover, along with a brilliantly written book and wine maps.
