13 Mar 2018
SHOP: Valentine's Gift Guide For Her
-
1. Valentines For Her 030211
Pink Rose Sorbet Hatbox Bouquet, £35, Jane Packer
Why send roses in a vase when you can send them in this fabulous woven cerise hatbox! With a selection of pink-hued varieties, no girl will be disappointed.
-
2. Valentines For Her 030211
Pink Limited Edition IV Styler, £136, Harvey Nichols
These pretty pink limited edition ghds not only keep locks looking style perfect but with every ghd Pink Limited Edition purchased, a valuable donation will be made to Breakthrough Breast Cancer – a gift with guaranteed heart.
-
3. Valentines For Her 030211
This Works, Super lips lip balm cracker, £9, Harvey Nichols
Crackers don’t just have to be for Christmas, this love cracker is filled with Monoi oil and Rose lip balm. Time to pucker up!
-
4. Valentines For Her 030211
Kiss It Better Biscuit Tin, £30, Biscuiteers
Biscuit lovers will truly indulge in these beautifully decorated handmade biscuits from Biscuiteers. They come all wrapped up in a pretty little box and even better, £5 from the sale price of the tin will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital – perfect!
-
5. Valentines For Her 030211
“With Love and Kisses” Wafer Notebook, £240, Smythson
Keep all your love notes safe in this beautiful cerise leather-bound pocket notebook.
-
6. Valentines For Her 030211
Jimmy Choo Quiet Patent-Leather Pumps, £395, Net-A-Porter
Bold, beautiful and ruby red, these classic style Jimmy Choo patent peep-toe courts are every woman’s dream.
-
7. Valentines For Her 030211
Heart Tealights, £8, John Lewis
Set the romantic mood with these hearty candles.
-
8. Valentines For Her 030211
All You Need Is Love, £4.99, John Lewis
Spread romance with this inspiring book packed with quotations – you’ll be feeling the love in no time.
-
9. Valentines For Her 030211
Juicy Couture Red Flower Cocktail Ring, £75, Selfridges
With red the theme for the Valentines season, this beautifully designed red flower cocktail ring is the perfect present.
-
10. Valentines For Her 030211
Chloe Love Chloe eau de parfum, £52, Selfridges
This elegant, light and sensual Chloe fragrance will hit all the right notes for a Valentine’s gift.
-
11. Valentines For Her 030211
Candy Pink Patent Croc & Cream Suede, £150, Aspinal of London
This candy pink patent mock croc elegant clutch will transform any girlie outfit – an InStyle favourite!
-
12. Valentines For Her 030211
Heart Charm Bracelet Watch, £35, Accessorize
Carry some love around all day with this heart charm bracelet watch.
-
13. Valentines For Her 030211
Sealed With a Kiss – Luxury Valentines Chocolates, £40, Hotel Chocolat
If you’re sticking to buying chocolate this Valentines then Hotel Chocolat is your shopping destination. This glamorous collection of chocolates will send your lover head-over-heels.
-
14. Valentines For Her 030211
Tainted Love Set, £44, Nars
No make-up junkie is without Nars in her make-up bag. This gorgeous gift set contains a bestselling lip gloss, three-in-one colourstick and popping pink nail colour.
-
15. Valentines For Her 030211
Charbonnel et Walker Dusted Strawberry Truffles, £9.75, House of Fraser
Gorgeously packaged, these divine wild strawberry flavoured centre truffles hit all the right notes for a special Valentine treat.
-
16. Valentines For Her 030211
Hearts Pendant, £735, Tiffany
Get to the heart of the matter with Tiffany. This 18k gold heart pendant is the ultimate luxurious gift.
-
17. Valentines For Her 030211
Geranium Bourbon Natural Wax Scented Candle, £34, Miller Harris
Transform a room into a romantic setting with a trusted favourite Miller Harris candle.
-
18. Valentines For Her 030211
Mulberry Leather Heart Key fob, £51, Net-A-Porter
Small but sweet, this key fob by Mulberry is a great token for the girl who has everything.
-
19. Valentines For Her 030211
Kitty Nude Embellished Heart Pumps, £46, Topshop
Every girl needs some trusted pumps and these pretty heart embellished shoes will bring some romance into her step and keep feet looking a statement.
-
20. Valentines For Her 030211
Aurola ½ Cup Bra £89, Open Back Mini £59, Myla
Sexy and sophisticated, this silky set will certainly go down well in the bedroom.
-
21. Valentines For Her 030211
Red Brocade Camilla shoe, £131, French Sole
Treat girly feet with these luxurious red brocade and red metallic suede toe capped pumps.
-
22. Valentines For Her 030211
Tweetie Pie: 140 Ways to Say I Love You, £6.99, John Lewis
This cute coffee table book is perfect for modern age Valentines; it tells you 140 ways to tell your loved one how you feel that are all short enough to tweet!
-
23. Valentines For Her 030211
Yard-O-led Esprit Diamond Cit Lady’s Ballpen, Pink, £206, John Lewis
This chic diamond-cut ball pen is prefect for penning love notes.
-
24. Valentines For Her 030211
Sweetheart Cushion, Red, £20, John Lewis
This cute embellished cushion will inject a touch of romantic spirit to your collection.
-
25. Valentines For Her 030211
Love Potion Hot Chocolate, £12.50, Fortnum & Mason
An exotic blend of spices make this hot chocolate irresistible. If you’re feeling generous you can even share it with your Valentine!
-
26. Valentines For Her 030211
Marc Jacobs Meghan Satin Shoulder Bag, £256, The Outnet
This super-sweet heart-cutout bag is the ultimate arm candy for a Valentine’s day dinner.
-
27. Valentines For Her 030211
Tesica Cushion, Pink, £30, John Lewis
Roses may be pretty but they won’t last forever, so this corsage cushion is a great keep-sake for a house proud lady.
-
28. Valentines For Her 030211
Rose Gold Small Bow Ring, £320, EC One
Chic and understated, what girl wouldn’t want this pretty bow ring on her finger?
-
29. Valentines For Her 030211
Paul Smith iPhone Holder, £90, Fortnum & Mason
Keep her iPhone precious with this romantic case by Paul Smith.
-
30. Valentines For Her 030211
Red Nappa Leather Chain Detail Gloves, £120, Liberty
These stylish red driving gloves are perfect for warming chilly hands on romantic walks.
-
31. Valentines For Her 030211
Lulu Guinness ‘He Loves Me’ Purse, £55, Fortnum & Mason
This pretty daisy purse will warm her heart every time she uses it.
-
32. Valentines For Her 030211
Love Cushion, £27, Graham and Green
Make a bold Valentine’s statement with these stylish cushions.
-
33. Valentines For Her 030211
Love Hearts Egg Cups And Cosies, £9, Joy
Declare your love with a Love Hearts breakfast-in-bed set.
-
34. Valentines For Her 030211
Forget Me Knot Bracelet with Heart Charm, £37, Elle S’Appelle
Get personal by sending an engraved heart bracelet. The cotton cord is available in an array of colours to suit.
-
35. Valentines For Her 030211
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in Soft Fuschia, £23, Selfridges
Keep lips rosy pink on Valentine’s day with this beauty industry favourite YSL lipstick.
-
36. Valentines For Her 030211
Emma Bridgewater Pink Hearts Memories Photo Album, £16, Selfridges
Keep memories sweet with this delicious heart print Emma Bridgewater photo album.
-
37. Valentines For Her 030211
Linden Lady Chocolates 15 piece fudge box, £7.99, Selfridges
Fudge lovers will truly indulge in these beautifully decorated handmade butter fudge chocolates.
-
38. Valentines For Her 030211
8 Hand-Painted Baby Chocolate Heart Halves in Gift Box, £10.95, Rococo Chocolates
Impress your loved one with these chocolate works of art. Hand-painted and delivered in a beautiful ornate box, you won’t want to eat them!
-
39. Valentines For Her 030211
Clinique Limited Edition Smoothie Lip Gloss Set, £22.50, House of Fraser
Give her lips some TLC with a set of four Vitamin C Lip Smoothie glosses all in a bold bright bag. With every purchase made, £4 goes to the Great Ormond Street Kiss It Better appeal.
-
40. Valentines For Her 030211
Boudoir Blossom Soft Triangle Longline Bra, £18, Boudoir Blossom Pant, £10, ASOS
This super pretty flirty floral set is on the InStyle lust list this Valentine’s day.
-
41. Valentines For Her 030211
Elemis Sparkling Beauty Set, £35.77, Time to Spa
Everything she needs for her face, neck and bust this fabulously fuchsia pink gift set helps raise money for Breast Cancer Care too, perfect!
-
42. Valentines For Her 030211
Build your own hamper, from £30, Fortnum & Mason
Fortnum & Mason offer a build your own hamper service, so he can stock a basket full of your favourite foody treats.
-
43. Valentines For Her 030211
Boudoir lace underwire bra in saucy red, £62, Boudoir lace thong in saucy red, £38, Elle MacPherson Intimates, Net-A-Porter
Undress to impress with everyday elegant and luxurious lingerie from Elle Macpherson’s Intimates range.
-
44. Valentines For Her 030211
New York, I Love You, £9.99, amazon.co.uk
With an all-star cast including Natalie Portman, Shia Le Beouf, Rachel Bilson and Orlando Bloom, there’s enough pretty faces in this Upper East Side drama to keep both you and your man entertained. And, who isn’t a fan of a good love story?
-
45. Valentines For Her 030211
Olympus E-PL1 Compact System Camera, £379, amazon.co.uk
This super-light-weight camera is perfect for budding photographers who want to capture professional quality snaps of them and their loved one.
-
46. Valentines For Her 030211
One Day by David Nicholls, £3.99, amazon.co.uk
David Nicholls story of love through the years has received so much praise that it’s being made into a must-see movie starring Anne Hathway and Jim Sturgess. The film doesn’t hit cinemas until late this year, so we recommend you curl up with the book for now.
-
47. Valentines For Her 030211
Candy flowers Roberts radio, £200, Cath Kidston
This candy print digital radio can provide the tunes while he makes the dinner!
-
48. Valentines For Her 030211
Ultimate indulgence spa day, £268, The Sanctuary
Get hinting now and he may just treat you to the ultimate day of relaxation. The indulgence package includes use of the day spa, two treatments, a two course lunch with champagne and a special gift.
-
49. Valentines For Her 030211
Whitewash willow hamper, £60, John Lewis
It may not be the season for picnics in the park just yet, but it’ll be just as much fun filled with goodies and used at home by candle light!
-
50. Valentines For Her 030211
London Red Deep Shine Italian Patent Calf, £275, Aspinal of London
Handmade Italian patent calf leather, this gorgeous Manhattan clutch will complete any Valentine’s date outfit. The detachable gold chain means it can be used as a party perfect clutch too.
-
51. Valentines For Her 030211
Darphin Age-Defying Lip Balm, £28, Darphin
For kissable lips that last all day this rich, creamy formula by Darphin melts into lips leaving them softer, smoother and plumper.
-
52. Valentines For Her 030211
Red Patent Croc Cuff, £79, Aspinal of London
This over-sized statement cuff bracelet is bang-on-trend this season. Make it extra special by taking advantage of the free engraving service.
-
53. Valentines For Her 030211
Aveda Love Pure-Fume Absolute, £20.50, Aveda
Keep the romance alive all day with this portable aromatic concentrate that is small enough to fit into even the teeniest clutch.
-
54. Valentines For Her 030211
Rouge Madame Macaroons, £1.50 each, Special Gift Box of 8 macaroons £14, Laduree at Burlington Arcade 020 7491 9155 / Laduree at Harrods 020 3155 011
Crisp on the outside and smooth and soft in the middle these beautiful French macaroons are the perfect tea-time Valentine’s day treat.
-
55. Valentines For Her 030211
Nina by Nina Ricci Perfume, £30, Nina Ricci (0207 494 6220)
Get seductive with this fairytale feminine fragrance.
-
56. Valentines For Her 030211
Annick Goutal Quel Amour!, £54 for 50ml EDP, Annick Goutal
Not only will this ornate bottle look fabulous on a dressing table but the fruity, floral and wild rose fragrance will keep the romance blooming.
-
57. Valentines For Her 030211
Valentine Pendant, £135, Vivienne Westwood
For a true Vivienne Westwood lover. this gunmetal heart necklace with faux pearls and cupid arrows ticks all the boxes.
-
58. Valentines For Her 030211
Eve Lom TLC Cream, £50, Eve Lom
Continuously on beauty editors’ most wanted list, this indulgent facial cream promotes youthful radiance and leaves skin smelling of luxurious rose oils, delicious!
-
59. Valentines For Her 030211
Gingerbread Heart Biscuits, £5.50, Harvey Nichols
Show your affection with these prettily iced sweet gingerbread biscuits in heartwarming shapes.
-
60. Valentines For Her 030211
Lala Earrings, £41, Harrods
These romantic rhodium-plated crystal heart earrings will add a subtle splash of the Valentine's colour to any outfit.
-
61. Hope and Greenwood
Love and kisses mini shake, £4.99, Hope and Greenwood
Sweeten up your Valentine with some of Hope and Greenwood's perfectly packaged old fashioned sweeties. These juicy lips and fruity hearts are our favourites.
-
62. Louis Vuitton valentines
Louis Vuitton Leather Monogram Vernis Purse, £320, stockist Louis Vuitton / 020 7399 4050
Add this gorgeous purse to your wishlist this Valentine's for an on trend accessory for spring/summer.
