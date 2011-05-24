13 Mar 2018
SHOP: The Shorts Scale
Micro
Sophia Twill Hot Pants, £47, French Connection
Smarten up your summer style with these cotton twill minis from French Connection. Give them an Alexa Chung inspired finish by throwing on an oversized knit.
Micro
Floral Tie Belt Shorts, £30, Miss Selfridge
We couldn’t help but fall in love with these picnic-ready bloomers. The girlie bow adds a pretty finish that would look great with a tucked-in tee.
Micro
Denim Mini Shorts, £59, Geox (020 7833 4895)
These classic cut-offs would look picture perfect with a summer tunic and straw trilby.
Micro
Vanessa Bruno Athe Belted Silk Crepe De Chine Shorts, £215, Net-A-Porter
Give a nod to 70s disco in these softly tailored fuchsia shorts with a braided gold belt. Add a bright-violet tank for Jil Sander-esque colour-blocking style.
Micro
Petit Bateau Lucille Breton Shorts, £35, Urban Outfitters
You’ll nail nautical chic in these classic stripe shorts from Petit Bateau.
Micro
Multi Coloured Sequin Shorts, £55, Topshop
These party dazzlers will definitely get you noticed on a night out – only confidence required!
Micro
Ditzy Mini Short, £28, Warehouse
Get set for the beach in these flirty floral shorts from Warehouse. Complete your look with an over-sized floppy hat and elegant espadrilles.
Micro
Navy Stripe Frill Hem Shorts, £14.99, River Island
If it’s beach cover-up shorts you’re after, this sailor-ready pair from River Island tick all the boxes.
Micro
Coloured Shorts, £22.99, Zara
The sunny season is the perfect excuse to done a pair of electric coloured shorts, this pair from Zara is juicy enough for hot summer days.
Micro
Embellished Shorts, £35, ASOS
Make your mark in the city in these wow-worthy sequin detailed shorts – no need for jewellery when wearing these, the shorts have it all!
Micro
Calcutta Shorts, £70, Monsoon
For retro-chic, you can’t go wrong in this cute organic cotton printed pair from Monsoon.
Micro
Laser Cut Leather Shorts, £60, ASOS
Leather isn’t always a tough choice. These melt-in-your-mouth lilac leather shorts are ideal for a girlie day out. Add pretty sandals to elevate those pins.
Micro
J Crew Zoe Pailette-Embellished Merino Wool Shorts, £130, Net-A-Porter
Up the style stakes with a pair of richly textured, light-catching embellished shorts. We love these J Crew creations that will add easy luxe to off-duty layers.
Micro
Pink Shorts, £12.99, H&M
Show-off your just-back-from-holiday glow in this bubblegum pink pair from H&M. Take them into the evening with a dark embellished top or trophy jacket.
Micro
Waters Lowe, £45, All Saints
These worn-in washed denim cut-offs are summer festival staples that will go with anything from over-sized shirts to delicate camisoles.
Micro
Pink Suede Knicker Shorts, £50, Topshop
If you’ve got the pins, flaunt them in these vintage-style suede knicker shorts!
Micro
Versace Polka-dot Cotton-Blend Micro Shorts, £330, Net-A-Porter
Statement shorts are warm-weather must-haves and this spotty dotty orange pair from Versace trend it effortlessly.
Micro
Idol Hot Pant Shorts, £24.99, New Look
Work a bold-hued short for instant eye-catching glamour. This scarlet pair would work brilliantly with a dark striped Breton top and caged sandals.
Midi
Pink Cotton Sateen Belted Shorts, £25, A Wear
Get vacation-inspired with these bubble-gum pink belted shorts.
Midi
Disco Sequin Short, was £129 now £90, Reiss
Swap the cocktail dress for a sparkling and glamorous pair of shorts. For a chic after-hour ensemble team with a cream blazer and strappy heels.
Midi
Limited Edition Lace Scallop Shorts, £15, Primark
The scallop frill detail and ribbon tie give these apricot shorts a vintage glam appeal. Work them with a simple tee or camisole for a delicate style.
Midi
Minnow Pleated Front Culottes, £89, Reiss
A new-season way to wear tailoring, pair these crisp white shorts with a white blazer and rose camisole for summer androgynous style.
Midi
High Waist Short, £85, Karen Millen
Give in to the season's symphony of luscious shades. This cobalt blue pair will guarantee you some attention!
Midi
Coral Suedette Shorts, £34, Miss Selfridge
The colour of the season, style these with a ditzy printed blouse and cheat your way to longer, leaner legs by adding a pair of elegant heels.
Midi
Pins & Needles Side Frill Shorts, £40, Urban Outfitters
Master your feminine style in these cute-as-a-button frilly shorts.
Midi
Lindsey Stripe Shorts, £57, French Connection
Nautical and oh-so-nice, these cotton and linen-blend striped shorts will bring the seaside to the city.
Midi
Miso Pleated Shorts, £26.99, Republic
Perfect your off-duty city style with this pair from Republic. Give them a festival spin by adding a tassel top.
Midi
Tailored Lace Shorts, £140, Karen Millen
Vamp up your cocktail wardrobe with these French lace shorts from Karen Millen - if these don't shout evening glam we're not sure what will.
Midi
Louche Lori Scalloped Hem Shorts, £29, Joy
The scallop edge on these high-waist shorts gives them a fun daywear appeal.
Midi
Serena Shorts, £65, Whistles
For a pared-down look, these purple sand-washed summer shorts nail it! Trend them with strappy sandals and a loose tucked-in top.
Midi
Alice by Temperley Tiger Polka-Dot Shorts, £50, The Outnet
Give your warm-weather look a 50s-retro spin in these sugar-sweet polka dot shorts.
Midi
Red or Dead Printed Shorts, £34.99, Bankfashion.co.uk
These eye-catching printed shorts would look best with a simple blouse to really show them off.
Midi
Tibi Ruffled Silk Crepe de Chine Shorts, £73.50, The Outnet
Opt for a sleek contemporary evening look with Tibi's cute ruffled shorts and a sharply tailored blush blazer.
Midi
Limited Edition Shorts, £15, Primark
Crack an all-white softly structured ensemble by starting with these summer-perfect shorts from Primark.
Midi
Navy Cotton Belted Shorts, £38, Topshop
With a smart style, this belted pair would look great with a long blazer and tan leather brogues.
Midi
Shorts with Turn-ups, £19.99, Zara
The bright berry tones on these cute turn-ups will add a lovely burst of colour to your daytime look.
Midi
Pleated Shorts, £130, Jaeger
It's hard not to like these relaxed, artfully louche belted shorts, whether they are teamed with printed tops and quirky heels or flats and geek-chic knits.
Midi
Spotty Shorts, £35, Boden
In a colourful canvas and spotty design, these shorts were made to be taken on holiday.
Midi
Double Belt Pleat Front Shorts, £30, ASOS
This season's update on short style is definitely a dash of dazzling colour. Make your colour burst stand-out by pairing with neutral tones.
Midi
Snake Shorts, £34.90, Mango
Trans-seasonal and wearable day or night, a pair of chic black shorts should be part of every girls capsule wardrobe. We love this pair from Mango.
Midi
Blue Silk Cotton High Waist Short, £250, Peridot London (020 7034 4920)
These beautiful silk tailored shorts have easy day -to-night potential. For day, wear them with a loose shirt and ballet pumps and come evening slip into a pair of glossy peep-toes.
Midi
Printed Shorts, £7.99, H&M
Give your summer look serious style kudos in these bold and bright printed shorts from H&M.
Midi
Adam Turn-Up Cotton-Blend Shorts, £85, The Outnet
Make a feel-good entrance in these super statement sunshine-yellow shorts. Channel the clashing combinations seen at the Gucci SS11 show by teaming with a berry bright top.
Midi
Verity Summer Tweed Short, £95, Whistles
Follow Olivia Palermo's lead and wear your shorts to the office. The smart tweed style of this pair from Whistles would work perfectly with a tailored blazer.
Midi
High Waist Shorts, £80, Warehouse
A great investment piece, these indulgent silk backed shorts will easily smarten up your style and the metallic finish gives it instant luxe points.
Midi
J Crew Sequined Silk-Chiffon Shorts, £260, Net-A-Porter
For a sparkling party piece, swap the structured dress for these sequinned silk-chiffon bow shorts. Keep it cocktail by styling with a white tank and black tux blazer.
City
Bi-Stretch Workwear City Shorts, £25, ASOS
An alternative to pencil skirts and trousers, add a pop of colour to your office tailoring with these tangerine city shorts.
City
Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Knee Length Linen Tailored Shorts, £208, My Wardrobe
Master Parisian cool a la Audrey Tatou in these Sonia Rykiel linen shorts. Stick to a palette of blue, white and red to complete the look.
City
Grey Paperbag Waist Shorts, £29.99, River Island
These light paperbag belted shorts would look office-ready with a matching light grey blazer and tucked-in tee.
City
Paloma High Waisted City Short, £75, Whistles
These scarlet city shorts ooze pared-down glamour and add an instant new-season update to casual separates.
City
Carven High-Waisted Wool-Crepe Shorts, £180, Net-A-Porter
Carven's beautifully tailored high-waist shorts make work-to-play style really easy. Contrast the feminine pastels with a black blouse for a poised Parisian style.
City
NW3 Wyldes Shorts, £69, Hobbs
For picnicking in the park, these indigo light denim shorts are a lovely playful choice.
City
Warehouse Tan Belted City Short, £38, Debenhams
An easy colour to pull-off for spring, these tan belted city shorts will be your working wardrobe wonders.
City
Donna Karan Washed-Twill Shorts, £355, Net-A-Porter
For a relaxed take on traditional tailoring, these Donna Karan taupe twill shorts will help you master the look seamlessly.
City
Bermuda Shorts, £29.95, Gap
Smart, sophisticated and stylish, these grey Bermuda shorts are just perfect for boardroom days.
City
Mulberry Polly Push Lock Shorts, £295, My Wardrobe
Straight from the catwalk, you'll look oh-so-on-trend in these striking Mulberry shorts.
City
Splendid Long Lightweight Denim Shorts, £94, Net-A-Porter
Get sweet-as-candy in these violet long denim shorts. For a lunch date with the girls, smarten them up with a Breton tee and tailored blazer.
City
Black Slim Leg Shorts, £14, Dorothy Perkins
When smart style commands, stick to a classic black city short and play around with colour on the top. These slim leg ones from Dotty P are ideal and won't break the piggy bank.
City
Bermuda Mattioli Shorts, £39.90, Mango
We love the camel hue of these sophisticated Bermuda shorts. Work them with a sleeveless blouse and peep-toe tan courts.
City
Stripe Shorts, £115, Jaeger
Get boating chic ready in these sharply pleated striped shorts from Jaeger. The classic shape and style will instantly lift graphic knits or silk blouses.
