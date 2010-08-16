13 Mar 2018
Shop the Parisian Chic Look!
1. Get The Chanel Look
Tweed collarless coat, £79.99, Uni Qlo
Go monochrome chic with your outerwear in this gorgeous tweed collarless jacket. An absolute steal at under £100 get in quick before it sells out.
2. Get The Chanel Look
Priestley’s Vintage Zaza Blonde Jacket, £175, Coggles
We saw so much fur on the runway for Chanel’s A/W 2010/11 RTW show, especially in jackets and boleros. Now you can get the look with this piece from Priestley’s Vintage. We love it!
3. Get The Chanel Look
Elizabeth Rose Dress, £95, French Connection
Black and embellished gold was one of THE colour combos on the Chanel Couture runway for A/W 2010/11. Pair this dress with chunky gold bracelets and you’ll be ready to party!
4. Get The Chanel Look
DKNY Summer Tweed Pencil Skirt, £153, My-Wardrobe
Complete with a matching tweed jacket, this pencil skirt will have you looking classic Chanel in an instant.
5. Get The Chanel Look
Ribbon Layered Clip, £8.50, Topshop
Silver bows and beehive hair was the trend in the S/S 2010 Haute Couture show, which saw models with massive bow-shaped hair and straight-cut fringes. Go for the bow look with this cute clip from French Connection.
6. Get The Chanel Look
Moonriver Moire Dress, £225, French Connection
Chanel loves sequin detailing – especially in the A/W 2010/11 Couture collection. Set to be a big party season trend, jump on board and start stocking up.
7. Get The Chanel Look
Pearl and Chain Stretch, £12.50, Topshop
Big, chunky cuffs were hot on the A/W 2010 Haute Couture show. So be bold and wear two of these River Island cuffs to get the look
8. Get The Chanel Look
Mango Madell Quilted Small Flap Bag, £30, ASOS
This small quilted satchel with golden chain is so on the Chanel trend! It’s a great accessory to add a touch of Coco to your look.
9. Get The Chanel Look
ASOS Statement Metal And Shell Spikes, £18, ASOS
Chunky silver accessories are big for A/W. Wear over a tweed jacket or fur for an uber couture look.
10. Get The Chanel Look
Beyond Vintage Nude Lace Dress, £275, My-Wardrobe
This peachy lace dress is classic Chanel to perfection. Pair it with lots of pearls and feminine gloves for a total Coco look.
11. Get The Chanel Look
Fur pom pom beret, £14, Topshop
Nothing says Parisian chic better than a beret! This cute pom pom beret will add a splash of glamour to your outerwear wardrobe.
12. Get The Chanel Look
Camel Faux Fur Gilet, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Fur gilets are making a comeback. Perfect for when the weather turns.
13. Get The Chanel Look
Embellished Bow Clip, £4.99, New Look
Wear it in your hair, on your jacket, on a bag or belt. It’s the great finishing touch to an outfit.
14. Get The Chanel Look
Crinkle Embellished Tie Back Dress, £75, Oasis
We saw gentle pastel shades in blue, yellow, pink and cream, on the Chanel S/S catwalk, so you can’t go wrong with any sorbet shade. This pretty dress is perfect for party season.
15. Get The Chanel Look
Chloé Paraty leather bag, £995, Net-A-Porter
The ultimate in French chic, no lady should be without a Chloé bag on her arm! The ultimate LBB (little black bag) the Paraty is a classic style carry-all which is stylishly timeless and ever so chic.
16. Get The Chanel Look
Tweed and Bow Ballerina Pumps, £28, Monsoon
We all need a pair of pumps to give our feet a rest. Go for these tweed bow versions for some girly chic.
17. Get The Chanel Look
Pretty Ballerinas Rosario Quilted Leather Pumps, Black/Cream, £110, John Lewis
Quilted cream and black are very Chanel and these leather pumps are the perfect shoe staple to see you through all the seasons.
18. Get The Chanel Look
ASOS jacquard plait detail dress, £46, ASOS
This navy jacquard plait dress is so Clémence Poésy! Wear yours with tan loafers and a plaited up-do for a nod to the gorgeous Parisian Gossip Girl actress.
19. Get The Chanel Look
Quilted Jacket, £48, Urban Outfitters
This is a casual approach to a classic quilted Chanel look – great for dress-down days with jeans.
20. Get The Chanel Look
Multirow Necklace, £14, Topshop
We’re fairly certain that Coco herself wore a similar necklace back in the day! Wear yours with a black low-necked dress to show it off.
21. Get The Chanel Look
Cream lace pussybow blouse, £28, Dorothy Perkins
Chic separates like this cream pussybow blouse are the perfect winter wardrobe staple – as they will go with practically anything! Go for a string of pearls under a black wool jacket for a Chanel-inspired look.
22. Get The Chanel Look
Great Plains Black Dress, £70, Coggles
Since Coco created the LBD, how can you go wrong with this wool blend dress? Complete with an ultra feminine bow on the front, it’s total elegance.
23. Get The Chanel Look
Chiffon Crop Jacket, £75, Topshop
Frilly and ruffled, this little shrug is very modern-day Chanel. Pair with something lacey, pearly, and in a soft pastel shade.
24. Get The Chanel Look
Novelty Bow Clutch, £30, Accessorize
This pretty sequin bow clutch is all shades of Chanel! We love the glam sparkle and the girly touch it will add to your look. Wear with a LBD for effect.
25. Get The Chanel Look
Fairytale Eclectic Brooch Set, £12, Accessorize
Wear one, two, or even all three of these feminine brooches to get the Chanel look.
26. Get The Chanel Look
Graduated Flower Headband, £12.50, Topshop
Be inspired by the hair accessories loved by Chanel Couture, and opt for a bold headband like this floral one.
27. Get The Chanel Look
See by Chloe Fleck Wool Collar Coat, £550, Urban Outfitters
A tweed collared coat is simply a must in getting the Chanel look. This multicoloured fleck Chloe coat is just perfect for those autumnal nights.
28. Get The Chanel Look
Faux fur coat, £59.99, Uni Qlo
One of A/W’s hottest trends, all the celebs have been loving their faux fur jackets, especially in this gorgeous cream shade. Wear yours with pearl stud earrings and champagne-hued shorts for a Sienna Miller look.
29. Get The Chanel Look
Black mix ruffle dress, £48, Miss Selfridge
Add some ruffles to your winter wardrobe with this pretty tea dress from Miss Selfridge. Its pussybow detail adds some old-style glamour to the floral blouse-top, while the black skirt keeps it simple and chic.
30. Get The Chanel Look
Marcus Lupfer Tweed Jacket, £535, My-Wardrobe
We love the structured shoulders and detailed zipper line on this jacket.
31. Get The Chanel Look
French Sole plain patent pump, £92, Topshop
Super simple but effortlessly elegant, the ballet pump gets a patent reworking with these French Sole flats. Wear yours with shorts or a miniskirt for a preppy look.
32. Get The Chanel Look
Triple Bow Ballerina, £35, Oasis
These pretty ballet flats are a wardrobe staple and so classic Chanel.
33. Get The Chanel Look
Pastel Quilted Lock Across Body Bag, £15, ASOS
Team your bag with red lips and a tailored cardigan.
34. Get The Chanel Look
Ruffle Shift Dress, £40, Topshop
In a peachy pastel shade, this ruffled dress will have you channelling Chanel! Pair with quilted ballet flats and bag for a head-to-toe look. Don’t forget a strand of pearls!
35. Get The Chanel Look
Turbulance striped cotton top, £120, Net-A-Porter
Add some stripes to your Parisian-styled wardrobe with this sweet navy and cream Breton top with a cute velvet bow and puffed shoulders. Wear with leather shorts and a satchel bag.
36. Get The Chanel Look
70 Denier Tights, £4, New Look
Kate Bosworth went for white tights at a Chanel launch party – so you know they’re stylish!
37. Get The Chanel Look
Fred Perry Laurel Tweed Shift Dress With Trim, £170, Urban Outfitters
This smart black and grey tweed dress is too cute to resist! Pair it with anything quilted and a chunky pearl necklace.
38. Get The Chanel Look
Chiffon Dress by Boutique, £120, Topshop
So reminiscent of the colours and styles we saw on the S/S 2010 Haute Couture runway. Pair it with silver accessories – and lots of them for a modern look.
39. Get The Chanel Look
Diane Von Furstenberg Windsor Lace Gloves, £112, My-Wardrobe
Coco loved to wear ladylike lacey gloves. Get her look with this black and nude pair from DVF.
40. Get The Chanel Look
Priestley’s Vintage Vanilla Cream Dress, £395, Coggles
This creamy vanilla dress is so feminine and so Chanel! With lace featuring heavily on the S/S 2010 Couture runway, follow Chanel’s style and don’t be afraid to try double lace! Accessorise with a flash of crystals.
41. Get The Chanel Look
Devoree burnout shrug, £35, Topshop
Take a walk on the wilder side of Parisian chic with this gorgeous pussybow shrug in a devoree fabric. Its dark leopard and gold leaf print will add some high octane glamour to a black mini.
42. Get The Chanel Look
Twisted Tweed Trouser, £110, Karen Millen
We love these high-waisted trousers from Karen Millen, which pay homage to a classic high-waisted Chanel design.
43. Get The Chanel Look
Black Gardenia Shoes, £50, Dorothy Perkins
These quilted court shoes are so Parisian chic. Pair with a tweed suit or lace dress and jacket to get a totally classic look.
44. Get The Chanel Look
CC Block print ponteroma jacket, £103.20, House Of Fraser
Jackets are a great way to dress up a more casual outfit and there are loads to choose from this season! This block print grey/black jacket from CC is ultra elegant and would look super stylish over a black leather mini.
45. Get The Chanel Look
Dolce and Gabbana Multi Colour Wool Mini-Skirt, £161, Stylebop
This colourful tweed skirt is reminiscent of vintage Chanel. Wear with the matching jacket and oversized brooch and you’ll be classic glam.
