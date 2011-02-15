13 Mar 2018
SHOP: The New York Look
-
Brown Twist Lock Bag, £32.99, River Island
Keep your look structured with this Chloe-inspired brown twist lock bag from River Island.
-
Alice + Olivia Cocoon Paneled Silk-Satin Blazer, £136.50, The Outnet
The detailing on this blazer, including the draped and pleated front, make it a real wardrobe staple. And at The Outnet’s discounted price, it's an absolute style steal.
-
Yellow Scallop Button Shirt, £24, Topshop
Get preppy like Selma Blair with this sweet sherbet yellow scallop blouse from Topshop.
-
Diane Von Furstenberg Jama Wrap Twill Skirt, £160, Net-A-Porter
Go feminine and chic in this off-white twill wrap skirt. Team with a neutral palette of creams, whites and camels for a summer-ready outfit.
-
Diane von Furstenberg Opal Leather Wedge Sandals, £260, Net-A-Porter
One of New York’s favourite designers, these tan leather wedges will ensure your legs look super long while maintaining a simple silhouette. Perfect!
-
Silk Shirtdress, £46, Topshop
A simple but elegant oversized shirtdress can be worn as a loose fitted dress during the day and transformed into evening wear with a waisted belt and statement necklace.
-
Gold Chain Bracelet by Mitos, £106, EC One
Unstated and elegant, this beautiful gold plated silver bracelet will look chic with a simple silk blouse.
-
Beige beaded Lace Shacket, £59.99, River Island
Get Sarah Jessica Parker’s style and vamp up a simple jersey with this vintage-inspired beaded lace shacket.
-
Alice + Olivia Maddie two-tone silk-crepe shirt dress, £400, Net-A-Porter
Cause a stir in the office in this Alice + Olivia olive-silk shirt dress. We love the two-toned leather belt!
-
Michael Kors Gold-Plated Stainless Steel Watch, £199, Net-A-Porter
Every elegant New Yorker needs some wrist glamour. This gold-plated stainless steel watch will add an expensive touch of city sleek to any outfit.
-
Wide Heel Court Shoe, £59.99, Zara
Sporting the trend of the season, these blocked heeled courts will add a city spin to boardroom black trousers.
-
Striped Lurex Jacket, £360, Jaeger
For sharp tailoring with added wow factor, this shimmering ivory and champagne stripe jacket is an ideal investment piece.
-
Sam Edelman Calypso Leather Quilted Ballet Pump, £109, My Wardrobe
When the heels get too much, follow in the footsteps of Brit-in-New York Alexa Chung and turn to a pair of elegant pumps. These leg lengthening nude shades will look fabulous with sun kissed legs and a full-skirt.
-
Milly Tab Silk-Blend Cardigan, £275, Net-A-Porter
Add some sharp new-season layering with this navy and white cardigan. Perfect for dressing up casual denim.
-
Camel Pant, £119.20, Jaeger
With camel hues staying with us well into next season, this tailored pair from Jaeger keep you looking stylish and will look fantastic with a pair of peep-toe stilettos.
-
Marc Jacobs Ossie Aztec Woven-Leather Bag, £577.50, The Outnet
This black and white woven cross-body bag is perfect for weekend lunch dates with the girls.
-
Lace Trim Tea Dress by Annie Greenabelle, £64, Topshop
For Gossip Girl glam this sweet 50s lilac collared tea dress ticks all the boxes. Team with an embellished hairband and structured bag.
-
Beaded Silk Blouse, £108, Jaeger
Get grown-up glamour like Lauren Conrad with this gorgeous embellished silk blouse. The velvet trim on the cuffs and collar add a touch of evening glamour. Keep tucked in with a pair of cropped skinny trousers or fitted pencil skirt and courts.
-
Jeweller’s Choice Cardigan, £118, Anthropologie
The unusual neckline on this grey cardigan adds a glamorous touch without the need to heavily accessorise. Perfect over a simple shift or with a pair of peg-legs.
-
ASOS Tailored Cowl Neck Pencil Dress, £30, ASOS
For an elegant wardrobe addition, you can’t go wrong with this tailored cowl neck dress from ASOS. The firebrick shade will ease you into the new season hues and keep you looking fabulous with minimal effort.
-
Contemporarian Dress, £98, Anthropologie
Style up your wardrobe with this tartan patterned shift dress. The ultra-sleek bodice and flattering flared skirt keeps this dress all-season perfect.
-
Halston Hertitage Maritza Suede Clutch, £275, Net-A-Porter
This classic black suede clutch with the gold emblem is simple elegance at it's best. Perfect with a long maxi gown and dazzling gold earrings.
-
Donna Karan Pleated Tulle Jacket, £568.50, The Outnet
Get Natalie Portman’s swan queen style in this gorgeous white jacket with pleated net overlay. Perfect worn with a white pencil skirt or for New York ballet style, team with a full-skirted tulle.
-
Glam Plain Heeled court Shoe, £46, Topshop
The colour of the season, these stylish suede camel courts are workwear fabulous with a pair of palazzo pants.
-
Milly Embellished Cotton Dress, £465, Net-A-Porter
Turn heads downtown by wearing this gorgeous floral print dress. The stunning embellished neckline keeps this dress perfect for evening as well as day.
-
Skinny Trousers, £25.99, Zara
Get city savvy in these elegant and fitted skinny trousers. Perfect with a simple camisole, fitted blazer and sky-high stilettos a la Olivia Palermo.
-
Whistles Waffle Studded Jacket, £195, ASOS
This studded cropped jacket by Whistles will add some ladylike sophistication to a pair of peg-leg pants.
-
Ikat Scarf, 319.50, Gap
This simple Ikat print scarf is a New York must-have. Team with denim for a little added glamour.
-
Mesh Loop Tassel, £12.50, Topshop
Keep things cool with this gold look mesh loop and tassel necklace, a perfect accessory to update a sleek LBD.
-
Silky Drape Dress, £39.95, Gap
Get Blake Lively’s effortless city cool with this silky drape dress from Gap. The draped, deep v-neckline means you can add a statement necklace for luxe look.
-
Kors by Michael Kors Glitter Patent Shoe, £180, My Wardrobe
If you’re petite like Rachel Bilson, these sharp, slick and shiny leather shoes will add the inches and take you from workwear-to-eveningwear, easy!
-
3.1 Philip Lim Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer, £555, Net-A-Porter
Make a city statement in this vibrant cerise hued blazer. Layer over a crisp white shirt and team with dark trousers. For an edgier look, wear with leather shorts.
-
Tie-Neck Ruffle Shirt, £49.50, Banana Republic
Add some city chic to tailored trousers with this cool cotton ruffle layered blouse.
-
Christian Louboutin Pigalle 120 Patent Pumps, £375, Net-A-Porter
Reach the towering heights of the city with these iconic classic patent black pumps from Christian Louboutin. Perfect with a pencil dress or cropped tailored pants.
-
Diana Dress, £165, Tommy Hilfiger
We're loving the orange and purple hues on this slim fit dress by Tommy Hilfiger. Perfect with candy orange sandals and a cashmere cardigan.
-
Chino Short, £85, Jaeger
These pleated chino shorts with ribbon detail are ultra-girly and summer in-the-city perfect. Wear with a Peter Pan collar shirt and wedge sandals.
-
Marc by Marc Jacobs Jacquetta Striped Mini Skirt, £182.50, The Outnet
Prepare for the new season brights trend with this fabulous fuchsia and orange striped skirt from Marc by Marc Jacobs. Style with a tucked-in simple T-shirt, envelope clutch and wedge sandals.
-
Black Skin Clutch Bag, £49.99, Zara
For elegant evening affairs only a delicate clutch will do. This black and animal printed envelope bag is just the right size for girlie necessities.
-
DVF Taupe Mesh Waspy Belt, £129, My Wardrobe
New York dressing is all about crisp tailoring and luxe finishes. This versatile taupe belt will define the waist and keep things fitted.
-
Tibi Sequined Shorts, £295, Net-A-Porter
Join the New York fashion army with these evening essentials. Wear with a black waterfall blazer, tailored white shirt and chunky sandals.
-
ASOS Simple Chiffon Midi Sundress, £30, ASOS
Hit the city shops in this gorgeous simple chiffon sundress. Work with gladiators, big sunnies and an elegant tote.
-
It’s In The Details Jacket, £118, Anthropologie
We’re loving this quirky little lace number with its buttons and black trim - very Blair Waldorf.
-
Velveteen Blazer, £79.99, Zara
This fitted cotton cream blazer will add a touch of New York designer without the expensive price tag.
-
Winter Wool Ruffle Pencil Skirt, £19.99, Banana Republic
Every city girl needs a stylish pencil skirt. The bold side ruffle and exposed zipper gives this classic shape a modern twist while keeping you looking silhouette looking fabulous.
-
Pins & Needles Silk Long Sleeve Shirt, £55, Urban Outfitters
The blouse has made an elegant comeback and is every New Yorker’s stylish staple. Easy-to-wear tucked in with a pair of high-waisted flares or midi skirt, you can’t lose!
-
Tory Burch Reva Patent-Leather Ballerina Pumps, £160, Net-A-Porter
Leighton Meester, Lauren Conrad and Paris Hilton are among the New Yorkers who rely on these classic patent flats as everyday essentials.
-
Milly Printed Skirt, £315, Net-A-Porter
For uptown style, this eye-catching landscape printed silk skirt by Millie is Park-Avenue perfect!
-
Alexander Wang Leather Blazer, £765, Net-A-Porter
For a tough take on traditional tailoring, this black leather blazer by New York based designer Alexander Wang will go over anything from box-pleat shorts to a runway romantic dress.
-
Alexander Wang Piped Linen-Blend Pants, £112.50, The Outnet
These skinny fitted silk pants are an easy way to take on the city and a smart alternative to denim. Team with a breton stripe T-shirt and classic black blazer.
-
Camel Colour Block Skirt, £26, Dorothy Perkins
Follow the colour blocking trend with this super sweet knee length camel and black skirt. Perfect with a sleeveless black shirt and black kitten heels.
