13 Mar 2018
SHOP: The London Look
-
1. London look 210211
Red Floral Print Tie Front Shirt, £35, Topshop
Go bright and bold in this red floral tie front shirt. Wear with new-season denim flares and red wedge sandals.
-
2. London look 210211
Leopard Ankle Boot, £79.99, Zara
Steal Daisy Lowe's cool London style with these leopard print boots. Team with a camel coloured skirt and black top so all eyes on are your feet.
-
3. London look 210211
Organdy Striped Dress, £199, Jaeger
Embrace nautical chic in the city with this blue and white flirty striped dress. The full skirt and round neck make this dress fabulous feminine.
-
4. London look 210211
Teal Bell Sleeve Lace Shift Dress, £48, Topshop
For girlie glamour, wear a cream Peter Pan collar shirt under this teal shift.
-
5. London look 210211
Markus Lupfer Alice Striped Jersey Jacket, £176.17, The Outnet
Get nautical with this fabulous striped jersey jacket. The gold buttons add a classic luxe finish – we love!
-
6. London look 210211
Stud Scatter Kimono Dress, £56, Topshop
Hit the city clubs in this black tie-waist kimono dress. The stud detail keeps this dress evening fabulous!
-
7. London look 210211
Leather Look Skinny Trousers, £38, Topshop
Join the London trendsetters by slipping into a pair of leather look trousers. Perfect with a blouse and blazer or sequin jumper and boots, heels or pumps – the possibilities are endless!
-
8. London look 210211
Knitted Milano Cape, £32, Topshop
Take a leaf out of Alexa Chung’s book and dress for colder city climes in a stylish cape. We’re loving this rust toned number from Topshop.
-
9. London look 210211
Black Tulle Trim Long Sleeve Top By Anne-Sofie Back, £45, Topshop
This eye-catching black tulle top will add a little touch of glamour to skinny jeans.
-
10. London look 210211
Carvela Shilling Ankle Boot, £130, Selfridges
These shilling boots look great with leather trousers or jeans for fashionable off-duty style – weekend perfect!
-
11. London look 210211
Olive Mesh Applique Shift Dress, £75, Topshop
The appliqué detail on this olive toned dress makes it look like a designer label without the price tag. Add a black leather belt for a perfect silhouette.
-
12. London look 210211
Black Lace Dress By Boutique, £70, Topshop
Get Shoreditch cool in this goth-inspired sheer lace dress. Throw over a sequin jacket for the ultimate party perfect outfit.
-
13. London look 210211
Paul Smith Accessories Black Floral Scarf, £150, Selfridges
Go quintessential Brit with this Paul Smith silk floral scarf. Perfect with casual denim for bold flash of femininity.
-
14. London look 210211
Mulberry Oxford Flats, £355, Selfridges
Add a girlie twist to a preppy style with these Oxford flats by Brit Fashion house Mulberry.
-
15. London look 210211
Alexander McQueen Skull Pashmina Scarf, £220, Selfridges
Follow Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell by dressing up jeans with a classic Alexander McQueen scarf.
-
16. London look 210211
Matthew Williamson High-Waisted Leather Skirt, £370, The Outnet
Do some new season colour-blocking with this high-waisted blue leather skirt from London designer Matthew Williamson.
-
17. London look 210211
Matthew Williamson Batik-Print Wool-Blend Scarf, £295, Net-A-Porter
This gypsy style hot pink, navy and grey blouse will add instant Soho style to black trousers. The embellished neckline means no jewellery required – easy!
-
18. London look 210211
Vivienne Westwood Red Label Sequined Puff-Pocket Skirt, £375, Net-A-Porter
If it’s heads you want to turn, look no further than Vivienne Westwood. This dazzling multicolored sequined pencil skirt will keep you queen of the night. For an even bolder look team with tangerine platforms.
-
19. London look 210211
Wide-Heeled Satin Sandal, £69.99, Zara
These bold and bright sandals are an easy way to embrace the colour blocking trend.
-
20. London look 210211
Danielle Maxi Volume Skirt, £110, Reiss
This fabulous maxi skirt oozes laidback cool. Team with black wedge boots and a leather jacket for fashion editor style.
-
21. London look 210211
Pringle of Scotland Paillette-Embellished Wool Cardigan, £363, The Outnet
Black doesn’t have to be sedate with this Pringle of Scotland bold-shouldered embellished cardigan. Team with some statement gold jewellery for a splash of colour.
-
22. London look 210211
Tali Metal Clasp Belt, £69, Reiss
This metal clasp belt will add an elegant edge to a simple LBD.
-
23. London look 210211
Striped T-Shirt, £9.99, Zara
This simple striped tee shouts city chic whether it’s dressed up or down.
-
24. London look 210211
Apricot Crepe Jersey Cuff Tapered Trousers, £38, Topshop
These apricot toned tapered trousers are a summer wardrobe staple. Wear with an off-white blouse and bright wedges.
-
25. London look 210211
Lizard Lock Chain Bag, £179, Reiss
We’re loving this leather snake print chain bag, perfect for cocktail hour!
-
26. London look 210211
Two-Toned Wide-Heeled Sandal, £79.99, Zara
Get London cool with these patent red sandals, We’re loving the on-trend block heel.
-
27. London look 210211
Leather Miniskirt, £69.99, Zara
London girls are loving the leather trend right now. This simple black leather skirt, teamed with a bold bright top or simple blouse will keep you looking city slick.
-
28. London look 210211
Seamed and Pleated Dress, £69.99, Zara
With its slight flare, this ravishing red dress is ultra feminine. Team with bright red lips and leopard print courts for edgy evening wear.
-
29. London look 210211
Leopard Print Blazer, £79.99, Zara
Jazz up a black ensemble with this Zara leopard print blazer.
-
30. London look 210211
Double Breasted Blazer, £69.99, Zara
Add a little London edge to your workwear attire with this double breasted red hued blazer.
-
31. London look 210211
Enamel Stretch Bangle, £22, French Connection
Add some instant city bling with this enamel and gold tone bangle.
-
32. London look 210211
Leather Dress, £119, Zara
For Fearne Cotton’s rock-chick style, this little leather dress ticks all the boxes.
-
33. London look 210211
Beatrix Ong Rockett Leather Boat Shoes, £130.50, The Outnet
These python-effect silver leather boat shoes will do all the talking so you don’t have to!
-
34. London look 210211
Narrow Leg studio Trousers, £35.99, Zara
Follow new season brights with these show stopping orange trousers – guaranteed to get you noticed!
-
35. London look 210211
Vera Moda Very Beaded Strap Dress, £90, ASOS
The satin finish, beaded shoulder panel and ruched detail keep this black dress interesting and elegant. Team with some chunky strapped black sandals and black envelope clutch.
-
36. London look 210211
Pony Hair Leopard Print Henrietta pump, £123, French Sole
If the city cobbles are getting too much for your stilettos, slip into these super stylish leopard print pumps.
-
37. London look 210211
Karen Millen Ikat Print Cotton Dress, £140, ASOS
For a night in the city, this Karen Millen Ikat print dress is perfect.
-
38. London look 210211
Genuine Textured Leather cuff with Gold Edging, £10, ASOS
For a little goth glamour this wide leather cuff will work wonders!
-
39. London look 210211
Christopher Kane Galaxy-Print Modal Dress, £220, Net-A-Porter
For a standout piece, this galaxy print biker dress is ideal. Wear with wet look leggings and black bra for after-hours glam.
-
40. London look 210211
NW3 Quilted Peplum Jacket, £119, Hobbs
Bring the countryside to the city with this Barbour-inspired quilted jacket. The colour flash collar lining adds an instant city appeal.
-
41. London look 210211
Mini Turnlock Bracelet, £65, Jaeger
Toughen up a romantic dress with this leather strap bracelet from Jaeger. The chunky buckle adds a touch of night-time glam.
-
42. London look 210211
NW3 Poets Chelsea Boot, £134.25, Hobbs
Stylish and super comfortable, these tan suede Chelsea boots are London ready. Wear with jeans for Keira Knightley’s laid-back look.
-
43. London look 210211
Markus Lupfer Lobster Merino Wool Cardigan, £275, Net-A-Porter
This Markus Lupfer gold sequined lobster cardigan is bound to get your knitwear noticed. Wear with cropped new-season flares for playful London look.
-
44. London look 210211
NW3 Keats Stud Peep, £59, Hobbs
Team these eye catching studded platforms with cigarette pants and throw over a leather jacket for a rock-star edge.
-
45. London look 210211
Punch Spot Suede Jacket, £499, Jaeger
For an every day edge, this quirky spot suede jacket can be easily worn to vamp up casual denim.
-
46. London look 210211
Albany Bag, £299, Jaeger
This classic black chain bag shouts girl-about-town and is just the right size for everyday essentials.
-
47. London look 210211
Matthew Williamson Mechanical Leopard-Print Silk-Georgette Blouse, £495, Net-A-Porter
This gypsy style hot pink, navy and grey blouse will add instant Soho style to black trousers. The embellished neckline means no jewellery required – easy!
-
48. London look 210211
Markus Lupfer Gold Merino Wool Sweater, £235, Net-A-Porter
Add some statement sparkles to your wardrobe with this eye-catching embellished sweater. Perfect with a full-skirt and wedge boots.
-
49. London look 210211
Jules Sandal, £135, French Connection
Get party perfect feet with these towering sandals. For a more girlie style, team with a mini tea-dress and black tights so these burnt orange shoes really stand out.
-
50. London look 210211
Alice by Temperley Zulu High-Waisted Leather Shorts, £340, Net-A-Porter
These super hot high-waisted Alice by Temperley shorts are a city style must-have. Wear with a chic striped top and tailored blazer.
-
51. London look 210211
Burberry Cotton-Twill Trench Coat, £695, Net-A-Porter
This classically cool trench by Burberry is a wardrobe essential for every Londoner. Perfect over a dress for daytime tailoring or with jeans and pumps for weekend strolls.
