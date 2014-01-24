Shop Spring/Summer 2014 Fashion Trends

The SS14 trends have landed in stores and, with the new season just around the corner, we're scouting out our favourite fashion looks.

SS14 trends are getting us all excited for the upcoming season. The catwalks were adorned with the delights of spring with floral fancies galore, and so now we're eagerly waiting for the weather to signal the start of our new season wardrobes.

If there ever was a season to experiment with shapes it's this one. Shoes go ugly with angular shapes, chunky block heels and thick set straps - feminine is far from our thoughts this spring.

Meanwhile, strong masculine tailoring is softened with a pastel palette and gorgeous girlie florals, making championship, retro and surfer SS14 trends just a little bit sweeter.

Importantly though, we can expect to see a kaleidoscope of colour open up for spring/summer 2014 with technicolour dream coats and patriotic reds, whites and blues entering our colour palettes. We can't wait to get this season started...