13 Mar 2018
SHOP: Spring Florals
-
1. florals 100211
Cream Sleeveless Floral Stripe Dress, £38, Topshop
Get Gossip Girl chic with this floral stripe number. The fabric belt maintains a clinched-in waist while the full-skirt keeps things flirty and fun.
-
2. florals 100211
Floral printed Cropped Jumper, £35, ASOS
Make a bold floral statement with this gorgeous long-sleeved jumper.
-
3. florals 100211
Floral Long Sleeve Blouse, £38, Miss Selfridge
Nail the new season 70s trend by teaming this dreamy, long-sleeved blouse with high-waisted denim flares and towering platforms.
-
4. florals 100211
See By Chloe Floral Woven Cotton Dress, £101.25, The Outnet
Rekindle your love affair with all things retro with this vintage-inspired rose print dress.
-
5. florals 100211
Floxglove Black Double Flower Thong Sandals, £40, Topshop
Keep your outfit blooming with these corsage sandals.
-
6. florals 100211
Cream Floral Print Ruffle Collar Shirt, £35, Topshop
This vintage-inspired pussy bow blouse would compliment some classic cream palazzo pants.
-
7. florals 100211
Floral Dress By Rare, £35, Topshop
For chilled-out floral glamour, this easy-to-wear chiffon T-shirt dress ticks all the right boxes.
-
8. florals 100211
Light Based Floral Bangle, £8, ASOS
An easy way to take on florals, this delicate floral bangle will keep you in the 70s loop.
-
9. florals 100211
Peach Morris Print Midi Dress, 46, Topshop
With its crossover front and plaited waist belt, this peachy maxi number is a springtime must. For chilly days, throw over a chunky cable knit.
-
10. florals 100211
Parisian Floral Skirt, £5, Warehouse
Flirty and fun, this vintage-inspired printed skirt is a seasonal bargain!
-
11. florals 100211
Multicoloured Flower Print Paperbag Waistband shorts, £36, Topshop
Team these fabulously floral paperbag shorts with a simple silk blouse and wedge sandals for elegant daytime dressing.
-
12. florals 100211
Carvela Girly Clutch, £55, Kurt Geiger
Keep your arm-candy bright and beautiful with this blue and pink rose clutch.
-
13. florals 100211
Angora Floral Print Top, £36, Miss Selfridge
An ideal addition to a working wardrobe, this angora top will look fabulous with cropped trews or a maxi skirt.
-
14. florals 100211
Colourful Embellished Jacket, £95, Miss Selfridge
Do boho-luxe a la Sienna Miller with this stunning embellished jacket. Perfect over a dress for party glamour or teamed with jeans and flats for dressy daywear.
-
15. florals 100211
Cream Tapestry Pumps, £23, Dorothy Perkins
Keep your feet a work of art with these beautiful tapestry pumps – we love!
-
16. florals 100211
Printed Soft Jacket, £38, Miss Selfridge
This beautiful Chloe-esque jacket oozes 70s sophistication. Wear with a palette of pastels and accessorise with plenty of gold bangles.
-
17. florals 100211
Cream Flower Stretch Bracelet, £8.50, Dorothy Perkins
A subtle take on the floral trend, this simple and elegant flower bracelet is an all-season classic.
-
18. florals 100211
D&G Floral-Print Silk-Blend Blouse, £70.50, The Outnet
Transform casual denim into a springtime favourite with this sheer silk blouse.
-
19. florals 100211
Fabric Flower Cluster Ring, £12.50, Dorothy Perkins
Keep your finger a statement with this bold and beautiful flower cluster ring.
-
20. florals 100211
Closet Multi Leaf Print Dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Get the Erdem look for a purse-friendly price with this multi-floral dress from Dorothy Perkins.
-
21. florals 100211
Hannah Rose Print Maxi Dress, £180, Monsoon
Ideal for special occasion springwear, this beautiful silk maxi will keep you fabulously feminine.
-
22. florals 100211
Carvela Girl, £110, Kurt Geiger
These sexy statement heels are party perfect.
-
23. florals 100211
Daisy Flora Shorts, £17.99, New Look
Get summer ready with these ditzy floral print shorts from New look.
-
24. florals 100211
Pink Print Crochet Kimono Dress, £39.99, River Island
Get festival cool like Kate Moss in this floral kimono. Team with a beaded belt, Chelsea boots and a faded denim jacket.
-
25. florals 100211
Long Floral Blouse, £25.99, Zara
This summer perfect floral blouse is long enough to be worn as a tunic, clinched in with a belt, or as a colourful cover-up for the beach.
-
26. florals 100211
D&G Mimosa Sheath Dress, £320, My Wardrobe
Garden party fabulous, this vivid printed shift dress will be your springtime showpiece.
-
27. florals 100211
Blush Corsage Sandals, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Add a spring to your step with these romantic corsage sandals.
-
28. florals 100211
Floral Appliqué Silk Organza Shift Dress, £85, ASOS
Go all out girlie with this pretty pink floral embroidered dress. Team with nude courts for the illusion of extra long pins.
-
29. florals 100211
D&G Ania Mimonsa Day Clutch, £195, My Wardrobe
If you don’t want to work the floral trend now, try stocking up for summer. This gorgeous floral clutch is bound to attract some admirers and is perfect for lazy summer days.
-
30. florals 100211
Therapy Floral Wide Leg Trouser, £45, House of Fraser
Wide-leg trousers were all over the SS11 catwalk shows. We’re loving these floral super-flares from Therapy.
-
31. florals 100211
Wall Flower Printed Dress, £38, Warehouse
This eye-catching shift number is perfect for brighter boardroom days.
-
32. florals 100211
Rose Print Pencil Skirt, £40, Oasis
Two trends in one! This camel-hued rose print pencil skirt is elegant enough for work or play.
-
33. florals 100211
Posey Prom Dress, £65, Monsoon
Get girlie and flirty Taylor Swift style with this prom-style dress.
-
34. florals 100211
Spring Print Tea Dress, £35, ASOS
Brighten up the approach to spring with this sherbet yellow tea-dress. For a Daisy Lowe-inspired edgier take on girlie, team with tan brogues.
-
35. florals 100211
Paul & Joe Sister Okineko Catprint Silk Top, £154, My Wardrobe
This easy-to-wear silk T-shirt has an effortless appeal. Team with some classic roll-up chinos and boat shoes.
-
36. florals 100211
Rita Ballet Shoe, £129, Pretty Ballerinas
We’re loving these wallpaper inspired pumps - a stylish way to get your legs noticed!
-
37. florals 100211
Apricot Belted Floral Dress, £23, New Look
This flower jersey dress is all-season appropriate. Wear with a fringed waistcoat, tights and boots for cooler days and for sunnier climes team with strappy embellished sandals.
-
38. florals 100211
Paul Smith Black Sleeveless Rose Print Shirt, £118, My Wardrobe
From summer picnics to smart trouser suits, this dainty sleeveless shirt will be a new season style staple.
-
39. florals 100211
Oasis Bridgette Spot and Floral Satchel, £25, ASOS
Flaunt the floral look with this on-trend satchel from Oasis. Stick to wearing neutral colours so all eyes are on the bag.
-
40. florals 100211
Floral Painted Bangle, £10, Accessorize
This chunky painted bangle will add a colourful dash of spring to any outfit.
1 of 40
florals 100211
Cream Sleeveless Floral Stripe Dress, £38, Topshop
Get Gossip Girl chic with this floral stripe number. The fabric belt maintains a clinched-in waist while the full-skirt keeps things flirty and fun.