From embellished to metallic, bright to sporty, we've got the hottest edit of the top shoe trends to wear this season...
SHOP: Shoe Trends
More Fashion
-
1. Zara shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Platform Sandals, £44.99, Zara
This season's bright shoes come in eye-popping, mouth-wateringly vibrant hues. From bubblegum pinks to this season's must-have orange and yellow - as long as it's bright, you can't go wrong. Try clashing your colours by pairing these beauties with a contrasting dress or separates.
See our pick of the best bright shoes...
-
2. Michael By Michael Kors shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Michael By Michael Kors Shoes, £85, Harvey Nichols
-
3. Topshop shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Bow Courts, £50, Topshop
-
4. Mango heels - Shoe Trends
Bright
Patent Heels, £44.99, Mango
-
5. Tamaris pumps - Shoe Trends
Bright
Blue Pumps, £49.99, Tamaris
-
6. Charlotte Olympia shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Charlotte Olympia Sandals, £595, Net-A-Porter
-
7. Zara shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Lace Ballerinas, £29.99, Zara
-
8. DKNY shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
DKNY Pumps, £215, Net-A-Porter
-
9. ASOS heels - Shoe Trends
Bright
Heidi Heels, £50, ASOS
-
10. Charles Philip Shanghai shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Charles Philip Shanghai Slippers, £120, Harvey Nichols
-
11. Topshop heels - Shoe Trends
Bright
Scarlet Courts, £48, Topshop
-
12. ALDO heels - Shoe Trends
Bright
ALDO McCamish Pointed Courts, £65, ASOS
-
13. Pierre Hardy sandals - Shoe Trends
Bright
Pierre Hardy Sandals, £495, Net-A-Porter
-
14. Topshop shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Pointed Courts, £50, Topshop
-
15. River Island heels - Shoe Trends
Bright
Coral Peep Toes, was £85, now £40, River Island
-
16. Paloma Barcelo heels - Shoe Trends
Bright
Paloma Barcelo, £175, Net-A-Porter
-
17. Oasis wedges - Shoe Trends
Bright
Wedge Sandals, £55, Oasis
-
18. New Look shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Patent Peep Toes, £19.99, New Look
-
19. Miu Miu sandals - Shoe Trends
Bright
Miu Miu Sandals, £420, Net-A-Porter
-
20. Miss Selfridge heels - Shoe Trends
Bright
Clementine Heels, £59, Miss Selfridge
-
21. H&M sandals - Shoe Trends
Bright
Strap Sandals, £9.99, H&M
-
22. Belle By Sigerson Morrison shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Belle By Sigerson Morrison Flats, £190, Matches
-
23. H&M sandals - Shoe Trends
Bright
Ballet Pumps, £14.99, H&M
-
24. By Malene Birger heels - Shoe Trends
Bright
By Malene Birger Pumps, £270, Net-A-Porter
-
25. ASOS shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Marley Espadrilles, £8, ASOS
-
26. Jeffrey Campbell slippers - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Jeffrey Campbell Slippers, £125, Harvey Nichols
The beauty of an embellished shoe is that it comes in so many forms. Will you go rock inspired with studs, ladylike with lace, or glitzy wtih sequins? Work your embellishments on a heel, sandal or pump to get in on the trend.
See our favourite embellished shoes...
-
27. Tamaris sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Woven Sandals, £44.99, Tamaris
-
28. Miu Miu shoes - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Miu Miu Sandals, £550, Net-A-Porter
-
29. River Island shoes - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Beaded Sandals, £35, River Island
-
30. Topshop shoes - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Studded Platforms, £68, Topshop
-
31. River Island shoes - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Embellished Courts, £28, River Island
-
32. Lanvin sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Lanvin Sandals, £440, Harvey Nichols
-
33. Jimmy Choo shoes - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Jimmy Choo Pumps, £375, Net-A-Porter
-
34. River Island sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Chain Sandals, £50, River Island
-
35. Mango sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Glitter Sandals, £29.99, Mango
-
36. River Island heels - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Studded Heels, was £55, now £40, River Island
-
37. Vionnet shoes - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Vionnet Trim Shoes, £595, Matches
-
38. River Island sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
White Sandals, £35, River Island
-
39. Roberto Cavalli sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Roberto Cavalli Sandals, £625, Net-A-Porter
-
40. Warehouse sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Cygnus Sandal, was £20, now £15, Warehouse
-
41. River Island sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Ttibal Sandals, £30, River Island
-
42. Pucci sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Bernardo Vintage Couture Pucci Sandals, £285, Matches
-
43. Oasis sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Chain Detail Sandals, £35, Oasis
-
44. New Look heels - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Embellished Strap Heels, £29.99, New Look
-
45. Lanvin sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Lanvin Bow Sandals, £330, Net-A-Porter
-
46. Mulberry heels - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Mulberry Pumps, £425, Net-A-Porter
-
47. Miss Selfridge shoes - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Beaded Sandals, £65, Miss Selfridge
-
48. ASOS sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Leather Sandals, was £35, now £28, ASOS
-
49. H&M sandals - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Tassel Sandals, £14.99, H&M
-
50. Christian Louboutin heels - Shoe Trends
Embellished
Christian Louboutin Spiked Sandals, £475, Net-A-Porter
-
51. ASH wedges - Shoe Trends
Sporty
High Top Wedges, £151, ASH
To nail the sporty shoe trend, just repeat after us: "high top wedge"! These shoes are your golden ticket to nail this season's sporty summer style. Or if you don't want to take the trend too literally, look for sports luxe touches like neon stripes, mesh detailing and simple sandals.
See our favourite sporty shoes...
-
52. Stylistpick shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
High Top Wedges, £40, Stylistpick
-
53. Jimmy Choo sneakers - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Jimmy Choo Sneakers, £325, Mytheresa
-
54. ASOS wedges - Shoe Trends
Sporty
High Top Wedges, £65, ASOS
-
55. Superga shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Superga House of Holland Plimsolls, £55, ASOS
-
56. Mulberry shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Mulberry Studded Trainers, £350, Net-A-Porter
-
57. Topshop shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Sporty Platforms, £78, Topshop
-
58. Miu Miu sneakers - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Miu Miu Sneakers, £325, Mytheresa
-
59. River Island wedges - Shoe Trends
Sporty
High Top Wedges, £40, River Island
-
60. Jimmy Choo heels - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Jimmy Choo Heels, £575, Mytheresa
-
61. ASOS shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Wedge High Tops, £85, ASOS
-
62. River Island shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Velcro High Tops, £30, River Island
-
63. Topshop shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Platform Sandals, £85, Topshop
-
64. Topshop trainers - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Lace Up Trainers, £22, Topshop
-
65. River Island shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Animal Print High Tops, £30, River Island
-
66. See by Chloé trainers - Shoe Trends
Sporty
See By Chloe Trainers, £288, My-wardobe
-
67. New Look heels - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Neon Flash Heels, £22.99, New Look
-
68. H&M shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Stripe Shoes, £9.99, H&M
-
69. Givenchy sandals - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Givenchy Sandals, £595, Net-A-Porter
-
70. Converse shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Converse High Tops, £42, ASOS
-
71. Bally sandals - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Bally Lace Up Sandals, £395, Net-A-Porter
-
72. Balenciaga trainers - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Balenciaga Trainers, £315, Matches
-
73. ASOS shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Washed Canvas Shoes, £35, ASOS
-
74. ASH trainers - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Metallic High Tops, £189, ASH
-
75. Alexander McQueen shoes - Shoe Trends
Sporty
Alexander McQueen Shoes, £240, Matches
-
76. ASOS shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
T-Bar Flats, £25, ASOS
From a classic gold pump to a shimmering peep-toe, pop your toes into a metallic shoe this season. Choose from copper, bronze, gold, silver, berry, blue...the list is endless!
See our fave metallic shoes...
-
77. Topshop shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Pink Sandals, £45, Topshop
-
78. Mango shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Silver Loafers, £49.99, Mango
-
79. Nicholas Kirkwood sandals - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Nicholas Kirkwood Sandals, £670, Harvey Nichols
-
80. Gucci shoes - Shoe Trends
-
81. Zara shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Patent Ballerinas, £19.99, Zara
-
82. River Island shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Platform Peep Toes, £55, River Island
-
83. Ancient Greek Sandals - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Ancient Greek Sandals, £140, Net-A-Porter
-
84. Tory Burch shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Tory Burch Ballerinas, £170, Harvey Nichols
-
85. Red or Dead shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Red Or Dead Shoes, £65, Schuh
-
86. Moda In Pelle shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Moda In Pelle Snake Effect Shoes, £79.99, New Look
-
87. Versace pumps - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Versace Stitched Pumps, £550, Net-A-Porter
-
88. River Island heels - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Peep Toes, £70, River Island
-
89. Tamaris shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Metallic Flats, £44.99, Tamaris
-
90. Topshop shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Pointed Court Shoes, £48, Topshop
-
91. Sperry shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Sperry Boat Shoes, was £110, now £80, ASOS
-
92. Sam Edelman shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Sam Edelman Flats, £140, ASOS
-
93. Oasis shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Glitter Pumps, £30, Oasis
-
94. Marni shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Marni Metallic Pumps, £400, Net-A-Porter
-
95. Lanvin flats - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Lanvin Flats, £325, Net-A-Porter
-
96. Jimmy Choo sandals - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Jimmy Choo Sandals, £325, Net-A-Porter
-
97. H&M sandals - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Leather Sandals, £24.99, H&M
-
98. Gucci flats - Shoe Trends
-
99. Christian Louboutin heels - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Christian Louboutin Heels, £395, Matches
-
100. Bloch shoes - Shoe Trends
Metallic
Bloch Pumps, £132, My-wardrobe
Zara shoes - Shoe Trends
Bright
Platform Sandals, £44.99, Zara
This season's bright shoes come in eye-popping, mouth-wateringly vibrant hues. From bubblegum pinks to this season's must-have orange and yellow - as long as it's bright, you can't go wrong. Try clashing your colours by pairing these beauties with a contrasting dress or separates.
See our pick of the best bright shoes...
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018