13 Mar 2018
SHOP: Sequins and Sparkles!
-
1. Sequins and Sparkles
Missoni Sequined Silk Mini Skirt, £ 256.50, theOutnet.com
The classic Missoni stripe gets a touch of sparkle in this gorgeous high-waisted mini. Style it like a New Yorker with brave bare legs and a billowing white chiffon shirt to really shine.
-
2. Sequins and Sparkles
Coast Felicity Sequin Top, £75, John Lewis
So simple yet so sparkly! This racer-back tank top will add that bit of glitz to all outfits. Try with some indigo denim and a cosy cardi for the laid-back luxe look.
-
3. Sequins and Sparkles
Marc by Marc Jacobs Gold Studded Top, £195, Matches.com
Here are some seriously versatile sequins. Dressed up or dressed down these will add that touch of sparkle to your outfit.
-
4. Sequins and Sparkles
Givenchy Gold Sequin Print Silk Scarf, £160, Liberty
If you like a bit of sparkle but want to be subtle then this is the accessory for you. The sequin print and Givenchy logo adds a bit of glam Riccardo Tisco style.
-
5. Sequins and Sparkles
Vince Sequined Crepe T-shirt, £245, Net-a-Porter.com
There’s nothing like a sparkling separate to add some glitz to an outfit. And the antique gold colour will go well with anything.
-
6. Sequins and Sparkles
Camilla and Marc Sequin and Twill Mini Dress, £192, theOutnet.com
This dress is a fail-safe wardrobe staple. Ultra flattering and with a hint of sparkle, you’ll pull it out for parties for years to come.
-
7. Sequins and Sparkles
Mulberry Beaded Tubular Necklace, £395, mywardrobe.com
Treat yourself to this ultra luxe Mulberry embellished tubular necklace with a grey satin fabric backing and a gunmetal clasp fastening. It’s the ideal way to add some festive sparkle to any outfit.
-
8. Sequins and Sparkles
Sequin Heart Front Top, £38, Topshop
This cute mesh t-shirt with blush sequin embellishment and sweetheart neckline with cigarette pants or a black leather mini for a party-ready look.
-
9. Sequins and Sparkles
KG by Kurt Geiger Jasmine Evening Pump, £100, Asos.com
Gold, glittery and with a gorgeous oversized bow - what more could you want from a pair of party shoes?
-
10. Sequins and Sparkles
Matilda Maxi Skirt, £199, Aftershock London
Sequins appear to tumble down this most glamorous of maxi skirts. Wear with a chunky knit to a dinner party or with a simple black cami to dance the night away.
-
11. Sequins and Sparkles
Tavi Dress, £295, All Saints
We love the antique effect of the gunmetal grey sequins that cover this thigh-skimming dress. Add a fur coat over the top for some old-school glamour.
-
12. Sequins and Sparkles
Marc by Marc Jabobs Sequin-embellished Cotton Sweater, £490, Net-a-Porter.com
Woven with thousands of black and white paillette sequins, this is the perfect party chunky knit. Wear over a long skirt with shoe boots for the ultimate look.
-
13. Sequins and Sparkles
Antik Batik Dream Embellished Blazer, £335, Net-a-Porter.com
Refresh office tailoring after dark by slipping on this olive sequined silk-georgette blazer.
-
14. Sequins and Sparkles
Gold Sequin Maxi Dress, £150, Dorothy Perkins
You’ll never complain of having nothing to wear to the ball again with this classic maxi. Clean, simple lines in the front give way to a cowl dip in the back and a train as you walk.
-
15. Sequins and Sparkles
Premium Heavily Embellished Shorts, £55, Topshop
Go all out for sequins with this super cute copper hued embellished shorts. Not for the faint hearted, they’re the perfect notice-me pair for the party season.
-
16. Sequins and Sparkles
Sequin Tassel Vest, £26.39, New Look
Get a hint of 20s flapper glam with this top. Pair with leather trousers and watch how the beaded hem sways with you as you move.
-
17. Sequins and Sparkles
Haute Hippie Sequin-scattered Silk-chiffon Gown, £1,335, Net-a-Porter.com
Haute Hippie do classic glamour with a bohemian twist and this dress is the perfect example. Nude chiffon is scattered with sequins for the ultimate in boho sexy.
-
18. Sequins and Sparkles
Rare Sequin Leggings, £49, Very
They were a favourite last year and they’ve stuck around due to their serious party potential. Pick out the gold in the zip detail and wear with some chunky chains and a simple black tee.
-
19. Sequins and Sparkles
Sequin Shift Dress, £75, Topshop
Sometimes it’s good to go a bit OTT. There’s no need to dress up or dress down these oversized multi-coloured sequins, they speak for themselves!
-
20. Sequins and Sparkles
Spoonful of Sugar Dress, £230, French Connection
Fight of those winter blues with a hint of the tropical. Every inch of this dress is covered in multi-coloured sequins to brighten up the party. It’s a real nod towards the SS11 catwalks.
-
21. Sequins and Sparkles
TFNC All Over Sequin dress with keyhole back, £40, Asos.com
Sparkly, glittery and ultra glam, what more do you need from a dress come party season. We love the keyhole back detailing!
-
22. Sequins and Sparkles
See by Chloe sequinned chiffon blouse, £128.25, theOutnet.com
Nothing says festive season better than a little gold! This exquisite black chiffon blouse with all over sequin embellishment is the perfect party piece to style up an outfit.
-
23. Sequins and Sparkles
Off the Record blue sequin vest dress, £39, Dorothy Perkins
Shimmer and shine at all the hottest parties in this beautiful blue sleeveless vest dress from Dorothy Perkins. At under £40 it's an absolute bargain!
-
24. Sequins and Sparkles
Diane Von Furstenberg, £198, Matches
Diane Von Furstenberg knows exactly how to do sparkles and sequins to perfection! This beautiful skirt has just a subtle shimmering band to add a little luxe glam to an evening look.
-
25. Sequins and Sparkles
Oyster sequins dress, £130, French Connection
With plenty of embellishment this sparkly LBD is the perfect party frock. Add chunky stacked gold bangles and gold drop earrings to make the black and gold colour theme really stand out.
-
26. Sequins and Sparkles
Sequin skirt, £49.50, Gap
This easy-to-wear silver sequin skirt from Gap has a 60s retro feel to it. Dress down with a tailored black blazer and brogues.
-
27. Sequins and Sparkles
Samantha sequins dress, £160, French Connection
The ultimate sparkler, this sequin encrusted dress will have you lighting up the room. Wear with black patent stilettos and a sleek up-do.
-
28. Sequins and Sparkles
Sequin wrap cardigan, £350, Jaeger
A dazzling wrap cardigan with waterfall front, this ultra luxe piece from Jaeger is a style investment that will see you through many a party season to come.
-
29. Sequins and Sparkles
J Crew sequinned tulle cardigan, £85, Net-A-Porter.com
Cover-up in style for the party season with this pretty J Crew gold sequinned tulle cardigan. It's the ideal piece to add some easy glam to an otherwise off-duty look.
-
30. Sequins and Sparkles
Love Label Tinkerbelle platform shoes, £35, Very
Every girl needs some sparkly shoes in her wardrobe for party season! Wear yours with an all black ensemble to really add some shimmer.
-
31. Sequins and Sparkles
Phase Eight sequinned jacket, £71.20, John Lewis
An ultra glam cover-up to add some sparkle to your outfit, throw-on this jacket over your party frock to make a style statement.
-
32. Sequins and Sparkles
Planet sequin sparkle cardigan, £31.50, John Lewis
Wear this pretty bolero cardie over a prom dress for the ultimate in 50s style glam.
-
33. Sequins and Sparkles
Fuse by Preen sequin and rib dress, £50, Very
Be bold and go gold in this absolute sparkler of a gown. Keep accessories and make-up low-key to let the dress do all the talking!
-
34. Sequins and Sparkles
Sequin spot tulle dress, £120, Topshop
This classic cut prom dress has just the right amount of subtle sparkle to help you nail the trend without going all out. With gold sequin spots scattered over a tulle puffball skirt, it's the must-have dress for all things glam.
-
35. Sequins and Sparkles
Windsmoor beaded trim cardigan, £79.20, John Lewis
If you're a little shy about sequins, go for some jewel embellishments with this gorgeous beaded trim cardie.
-
36. Sequins and Sparkles
Sequin bow pumps, £10, George at Asda
You can't go wrong with a pair of sparkly pumps in your bag for the end of the night. These cute ballerinas will see you home in style.
-
37. Sequins and Sparkles
Sleeveless 60s sequin dress, £22, Matalan
Go retro in this cute sleeveless dress from Matalan. With a sequin skirt and simple silhouette, wear over leggings or with black opaques for a versatile day-to-play outfit.
